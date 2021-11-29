Northeastern Clinton hoops squads sweep Muggsy's preseason tournament

SARANAC — Northeastern Clinton held off a pesky Chateaugay squad to capture victory in the Eighth-Annual Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic Tournament, Saturday.
"Chateauguay fought hard the whole game and never gave up; they are a disciplined team and tested our defense," Cougar coach Luke Connell said. "I was proud of my team and how they could bounce back after going down 12 in the third quarter."
The NCCS squad was led by Steven Garrow and Darren Dubois, whose 14 and 13 points were good for first and second on the team, respectively.
On the Bulldog side of things, Walker Martin paced the squad with 17 points, 15 of which came just from three-pointers.
Ethan Cook had a strong night of his own for Chateaugay, netting 13 points while putting up the team's other three treys.
"The Muggsy tournament was a great way to start the season," Connell said. "However, we need to make sure that we do a better job of controlling the game with a lead."
—
Northeastern Clinton 47, Chateaugay 41
Chateaugay (41)
Harrigan 0-0-0, Martin 6-0-17, Cook 5-0-13, Beardin 1-0-2, Dustin 0-0-0, Rockhill 0-0-0, Nemier 0-0-0, Boyea 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Johnston 3-1-9, Leonard 0-0-0. Totals- 15-1-41.
NCCS (47)
Gilbo 2-4-8, Brown 1-0-2, Deuso 1-0-3, Crellar 3-1-7, Dubois 5-3-13, Garrow 5-3-14, Guay 0-0-0, Prairie 0-0-0, Manor 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0. Totals- 17- 11- 47.
Halftime- NCCS, 16-13.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Deuso, Garrow. Chateaguay (8) Martin 5, Cook 3.
CONSOLATION
MASSENA 46
SARANAC 44
SARANAC — The Red Raiders rallied from a 30-14 halftime deficit to defeat the hosts in the consolation contest.
Massena, which connected on seven three-pointers, still trailed by a 38-32 margin after three quarters before outscoring Saranac, 14-6, in the decisive fourth.
Luke Greco led Massena with 14 points and TJ Mitchell added 10.
Justin Bedard was the only Saranac player to reach double digits with 14 points.
—
Massena 46, Saranac 44
Massena (46)
Mitchell 4-0-10, Patterson 3-0-7, Greco 6-0-14, J. Firnstein 3-1-8, Weir 0-0-0, C. Firnstein 1-2-5, DeShane 0-0-0, Lucey 1-0-2. Totals- 18-3-46.
Saranac (44)
Bedard 6-2-14, Faville 1-0-3, Pecor 3-0-8, C. Kiroy 0-0-0, Cranford 0-0-0, Medley 1-1-3, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-2, Pierce 2-1-5, Wing 0-0-0, G. Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, White 3-3-9. Totals- 17-7-41.
Halftime- Saranac, 30-14.
3 point goals- Massena (7) Mitchell 2, Greco 2, Patterson, J. Firnstein, C. Firnstein. Saranac (3) Pecor 2, Faville.
GIRLS
CHAMPIONSHIP
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 59
SARANAC 32
SARANAC — The Cougars outscored the Chiefs, 30-15, over the final two quarters and captured the girls' varsity division in the Muggsy's tournament.
NCCS jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter and outscored the hosts in every stanza.
Bailee LaFountain tossed in a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars, while Audi Hollister followed with 16. Desiree Dubois and Ellie Prairie chipped in with nine points apiece.
Sydney Myers was the lone Saranac player in double figures with 13 points.
"The girls played hard and I'm proud of their accomplishments this weekend," NCCS coach Rob Garrand said. "We have more improvements to make, but it was exciting to see the girls produce many good moments this weekend."
—
NCCS 59, Saranac 32
NCCS (59)
Roberts 1-0-2, Prairie, 4-1-9, Trudo 0-0-0, LaFountain 8-2-18, Racine 2-0-5, Dubois 4-1-9, Creller 0-0-0, Hollister 5-4-16. Totals- 24-8-59.
Saranac (32)
M. Denis 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2, Parker 0-0-0, Layla Pellerin 1-0-2, Myers 5-3-13, Laura Pellerin 1-0-3, L. Denis 2-0-4, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 1-3-5, Fay 0-0-0. Totals- 12-6-32.
Halftime- NCCS, 29-17.
3 point goals- NCCS (3) Hollister 2, Racine. Saranac (2) Denis, Pellerin.
BEEKMANTOWN 49
HEUVELTON 39
SARANAC — The Eagles downed the Bulldogs to secure third place in the preseason Muggsy's tournament, Saturday.
Payton Parliament's 20 points were good for the highest on either team as she led the Beekmantown squad past Heuvelton.
Kiera Regan put up a strong night as well, tossing in three free throws along with her four two-point baskets for 12 points on the night.
—
Beekmantown 49, Heuvelton 39
Heauvelton (39)
McGaw 1-0-2, Cunningham 4-0-8, McAllister 2-0-5, Weston 2-0-4, Mouthorp 1-0-3, Trathen 1-3-6, Doyle 4-3-11. Totals- 15-6-39.
Beekmantown 49
Whitney 1-2-5, McCasland 3-0-6, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 2-0-4, Regan 4-3-12, Miller 1-0-2, Parliament 6-8-20. Totals- 17-13-49.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 21-15.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (2) Whitney, Regan. Heuvelton (3) McAllister, Mouthorp, Trathen.
