CHAMPLAIN — On Northeastern Clinton’s Senior Night, senior Audi Hollister led her team with 16 points, solidifying a sound 59-30 win over Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Wednesday.
“Tonight, we recognized our three seniors, Myah Creller, Ellie Prairie and Hollister. They are wonderful leaders and will be missed next year,” Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said.
Desiree Dubois and Bailee LaFountain were the next leading scorers, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Prairie had eight points while Laci Roberts, Callie Racine and Paige Trudo all had seven. Prairie, Roberts, Dubois and LaFountain each hit a trey for the Cougars.
“Overall, the team played well tonight, however we still need to be more consistent in our shooting and layups,” Garrand said. “This was a good win for us and we still have much to build on.”
For the Bobcats, Mackenna LaBarge and Abby Peryea led the team with 10 points apiece. Alexis Belrose netted the team’s lone three-pointer.
“I was proud of our defensive efforts, NAC is a quality program,” Garrand said.
NCCS 59, NAC 30
NCCS (59)
Prairie 3-1-8, Roberts 3-0-7, Hollister 7-2-16, Dubois 4-2-11, LaFountain 3-3-10, Racine 3-1-7, Trudo 3-1-7. Totals: 23-9-59.
NAC (30)
LaBarge 4-2-10, Gilmore 0-2-2, Belrose 1-0-3, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 2-1-5, Abby Peryea 5-0-10. Totals: 12-5-30.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-9.
3 point goals- NCCS (4) Prairie, Roberts, Dubois, LaFountain. NAC (1) Belrose.
PERU 56
TICONDEROGA 25
PERU — Everyone on the Nighthawks squad got a bit of scoring action, but Kortney McCarthy led the team with 19 points, including one three-pointer, in their win over the Sentinels.
Aoife Lawliss, Tynicia Hendrix and Emma St. Denis each had seven points, Isabella Sypek eight, Lauren Prescott six and Mia Marino two points. Prescott hit two treys for Peru and St. Denis one.
“We played a really good game, both on the offensive end and defensive end,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said.
“We were able to put pressure on them and force turnovers on the defensive end. A really solid team effort and hopefully we hustled our way out of our funk.”
For Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett led with nine points off of three three-pointers.
Peru 56, Ticonderoga 25
Peru (56)
Lawliss 3-0-7, Marino 1-0-2, McCarthy 9-0-19, Prescott 2-0-6, Sypek 4-0-8, Hendrix 3-1-7, St Denis 3-0-7. Totals: 25-1-56.
Ticonderoga (25)
Dorsett 3-0-9, L. Zelinski 3-1-7, Charboneau 0-1-1, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 2-4-8. Totals: 8-6-25.
Halftime- Peru, 28-9.
3 point goals- Peru (4) St. Denis, McCarthy, Prescott 2. Ti (3) Dorsett 3.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 54
SARANAC LAKE 41
PLATTSBURGH — On the Hornets’ Senior Night, senior Charlotte Steria recorded 15 points and seven rebounds en route to their win over the Red Storm.
Cora Long was the high scorer of the game, with 16 points, including four threes. Plattsburgh High’s other seniors included Lily Clermont, Audrie Bilow, Allison Crahan and Emma Whalen.
“It was a great night to honor our five seniors,” Hornets coach Joe Mazzella said. “With everything going on, we wanted to make sure we got this night in to give these kids the recognition they deserve. They all got the chance to compete and get a bucket tonight, and I am more than happy for them.”
Mazzella also said it was great to see Steria break through and put the ball in the basket, and that Isabel DeTulleo and Bailey Hewson gave great efforts off the bench.
“We have to have a great day of preparation and embrace the challenge for a well-coached and tough Saranac team on Friday night,” he said.
Saranac Lake’s Kylee Meyer was the game’s high scorer, with 27 points, including five treys.
Plattsburgh High 54, Saranac Lake 41
Plattsburgh High (54)
An. Crahan 0-0-0, Clermont 2-0-5, Hewson 3-0-7, Long 6-0-16, Bilow 3-0-6, Hemingway 0-1-1, Steria 4-7-15, Al. Crahan 1-0-2, DeTulleo 0-0-0, Whalen 1-0-2. Totals: 20-8-54.
Saranac Lake (41)
Leeret 2-0-4, LaDue 1-0-3, Owens 1-0-2, LaDue 1-0-2, Meyer 11-0-27, Small 1-1-3, Whitson 0-0-0. Totals: 17-1-41.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 24-19.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (6) Ladue, Meyer 5. Plattsburgh High (5) Long 4, Hewson.
BEEKMANTOWN 49
MORIAH 31
BEEKMANTOWN — After the game was tied at the end of the first quarter, 14-all, the Eagles, led by Kiera Regan’s 16 points and Payton Parliament’s 15, were able to pull away during the second quarter and rode that momentum for the win over the Vikings.
Regan and Parliament also each netted a three-pointer for Beekmantown. Grace McCasland helped out with 10 points.
“We shot the ball well and our passes were crisp,” Eagles coach Katie Duprey said. “The girls worked hard on defense and rebounded well which helped to limit Moriah’s possessions.”
Despite the loss, Moriah’s Hannah Gaddor led the game with 17 points, including one trey.
Beekmantown 49, Moriah 31
Beekmantown (49)
Whitney 0-0-0, McCasland 4-2-10, Cross 4-0-8, Regan 6-3-16, Parliament 7-0-15, Proper 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 21-5-49.
Moriah (31)
Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-0-2, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 2-0-4, Gaddor 7-2-17, Townes 0-0-0. Totals: 14-2-31.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 29-22
3 point goals- Beekmantown (2) Regan, Parliament. Moriah (1) Gaddor.
SARANAC 35
AUSABLE VALLEY 32
SARANAC — Lia Parker had 10 points in this low-scoring match, where the Chiefs narrowly pulled off a victory against the Patriots.
“This was definitely a game of tough defense from both teams,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “Both teams struggled offensively in the half court to find open looks at the basket.
Molly Denis, Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte all had six points in the win, with Myers also recording 13 rebounds and five steals. Denis and Parker each had two treys, and Layla Pellerin netted one.
“We didn’t finish in our transition game as well as we have been and we struggled from the free throw line going 4-for-13,” Newell said. “We missed some really good opportunities throughout the game.”
For AuSable Valley, Kaydence Hoehn led with 11 points. Sara Richards had two three-pointers in the loss and Lilley Keyser had one.
“We did a decent job holding AuSable to 32 points,” Newell said.
“This wasn’t a great game for us but we found a way to pull out the win. I’m proud of how the team fought throughout the game.”
Saranac 35, AuSable Valley 32
Saranac (35)
M. Denis 2-0-6, Parker 3-2-10, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-5, Myers 2-2-6, L. Denis 0-0-0, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 3-0-6. Totals: 13-4-35.
AuSable Valley (32)
Richards 2-0-6, Hickey 0-0-0, Keysor 2-0-5, Hoehn 5-1-11, Douglass 1-0-2, Shambo 3-0-6, Durgan 1-0-2. Totals: 13-1-32.
Halftime- Saranac, 21-18.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) M. Denis 2, Parker 2, Lay. Pellerin. AVCS (3) Richards 2, Keyser.
MVAC
BOLTON 52
CROWN POINT 34
BOLTON — Jadynn Egloff secured 16 points, leading the Eagles to victory over the Panthers.
Haven Varney hit 12 and Ella Moscov 10, and each collected 10 rebounds, both giving themselves double-doubles for the game. Jane Pfau had the team’s only three-pointer.
Gabrielle Mazotte was the game’s high scorer, despite the loss, with 18 points. Abagale LaMotte hit the Panthers lone three, totaling eight points.
“Mazotte is a force off the dribble and probably one of the best free throw shooters in the league,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “She has a knack for the ball and is determined around the basket.”
Bolton 52, Crown Point 34
Bolton (52)
Egloff 8-0-16, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 2-0-5, Moskov 5-0-10, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 1-3-5, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 6-0-12, Williams 1-0-2, Figeuroa 0-0-0, Schwab 0-0-0. Totals: 24-3-52.
Crown Point (34)
Munson 3-0-6, Mazotte 6-6-18, Kimball 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Gretna 1-0-2, LaMotte 3-1-8. Totals: 13-7-34.
Halftime- Bolton, 34-10.
3 point goals- Bolton (1) Pfau. Crown Point (1) LaMotte.
KEENE 45
LAKE PLACID 43
KEENE VALLEY — With help from Haylie Buysse and Megan Quinn, the Beavers squeaked out a close win against the Blue Bombers.
Buysse netted 17 points and Quinn 15 and both of them hit one trey for Keene. The winning squad was only up by one point at the half.
“A very close game every quarter,” Keene coach Cori Anne Favro said.
“We had 25 steals as a team and were able to get it to the basket off the steal. My team played very well together and stayed tough through all four quarters.”
For Lake Placid, Arnita Cecunjanin led with 16 points and Nadia Phillip also contributed 11.
“Lake Placid is tough in the paint but we were able to get some outside shooting in and some runs out of the back court steals,” Favro said. “I was happy to take the win this time around, as they beat us by seven points at the beginning of the season.”
Keene 45, Lake Placid 43
Keene (45)
VanNess 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-1-3, Ellis 3-0-6, Harmer 2-0-4, Buysse 6-4-17,Quinn 6-2-15. Totals: 18-7-45.
Lake Placid (43)
An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Phillip 5-1-11,Marvin 0-0-0, Ahmemucci 0-0-0, Crawford 2-04, light 0-0-0, Moore 2-1-5, Ar. Cecunjanin 7-2-16, Jordon 2-1-5, Coursen 1-0-2. Totals: 19-5-43.
Halftime- Keene, 21-20.
3 point goals- Keene (2) Quinn, Buysse.
BOQUET VALLEY 41
SETON CATHOLIC 23
PLATTSBURGH — Abbey Schwoebel was her usual self tonight, leading the Griffins with 22 points in their win over Seton Catholic.
Ella Lobdell was also a big help, scoring 10 including one three-pointer.
“I thought both teams really came to compete,” Knights coach Keagan Briggs said.
“My girls played really tough defense for two and a half quarters. Eventually, we ran out of gas and Schwoebel and Lobdell made us pay down the stretch.”
For Seton, Madyson Whalen led with 18 points.
Boquet Valley 41, Seton Catholic 23
Boquet Valley (41)
Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Schwoebel 5-12-22, Lobdell 4-0-10, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Caputo 1-0-2, Denton 2-1-5. Totals: 13-13-41.
Seton Catholic (23)
Hughes 0-3-3, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 9-0-18, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, Romero 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2. Totals: 10-3-23.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 13-10.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Lobdell 2.
