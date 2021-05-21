PERU — The Northeastern Clinton tennis team squeaked out close wins over Peru on both the boys and girls sides in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
For the boys, Haven Dragoon and Reid LaValley secured the singles match wins for Northeastern Clinton, with Dragoon’s victory requiring a tiebreaker round in the first set against Sebastien Schaefer.
Both doubles matches went to three sets, including one that required a tie-breaker round in Jack Gero and Hayden Chester’s victory over Peru’s Isaac Mitchell and Zach Johnson.
“(A) very tough match against a very tough opponent,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said. “Hats off to the NCCS for digging down and finding a way to prevail.”
In the girls matchups, the day was decided on the final match played, the No. 1 match between Northeastern Clinton’s Bryn Sample and Peru’s Stephanie Davis.
Sample and Davis split the first two sets, both winning 6-3, before Sample won the third set, 6-3 once again.
The Cougars’ Laci Roberts also took her singles match, beating Elise Beauharnois 6-4 and 6-2.
Jacklin Mitchell won the No. 2 singles match for Peru in the team’s loss, outlasting Northeastern Clinton’s Maggie Sample, winning a second-set tie-breaker 7-3 to take the match.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. O’Donnell (NCCS), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Burgette (PCS), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Schaefer (PCS), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
Doubles
No. 1- Mero and Lederman (PCS) def. Roberts and Dubois (NCCS), 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Gero and Chester (NCCS) def. Mitchell and Johnson (PCS) 1-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-0.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- Sample (NCCS) def. Davis (PCS), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Sample (NCCS), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)
No. 3- Roberts (NCCS) def. E. Beauharnois (PCS), 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- R. Beauharnois and Posada (PCS) def. Foley and Purisic (NCCS), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- Racine and Mulverhill (NCCS) def. McCormick and Eagleson (PCS), 6-1, 5-3.
LAKE PLACID 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
LAKE PLACID 4, SETON CATHOLIC 1
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s Reagan Levitt defeated Seton Catholic’s Haley Murnane in two straight sets after dropping the first one 6-2 to take the comeback win in the No. 1 singles matchup.
Charlotte Hughes won the Knights only match of the day, winning the No. 2 singles match over Blue Bomber Karis Hudson, winning both sets 6-4.
In doubles, Dellice Chase and Dayna Bearce took a convincing win for Lake Placid, winning sets 6-2 and 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles match was a much tighter affair, with Lake Placid’s Elsie Fitzsimmons and Avery Kidder taking down Seton Catholic’s Sarah Dipatrizio and Emma Nidasi in two 7-5 sets.
For the boys, only singles play was contested.
The most competitive match came in the No. 1 singles slot as the Blue Bombers' Tucker Jakobe topped the Knights' Nicholas Palma, 6-3, 6-4.
Tristan Spotts (No. 2 singles) and Simon Thill (No. 3 singles) both came away with victories to complete the mini sweep for Lake Placid.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Jakobe (LP) def. Palma, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Nizel, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Thill (LP) def. Farrington, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Bernstein and Hayden (LP) won by forfeit.
No. 2- Lawless and Carlisto (LP) won by forfeit.
Girls
Lake Placid 4, Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- Levitt (LP) def. Murnane (AVCS), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Hudson (LP), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3- Megliore (LP) def. Papito (SC), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Chase and Bearce (LP) def. Sprigs and Beaudin (SC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2- Fitzsimmons and Kidder (LP) def. DiPatrizio and Nidasi (SC), 7-5, 7-5.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 1
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 1
SARANAC — Beekmantown was able to sweep Saranac with identical 4-1 showings on the boys and girls sides.
Hunter Provost took a close No. 1 singles matchup for the Saranac boys against Beekmantown’s Nate Finley, winning sets 7-5 and 6-1, but the Eagles would take the other two singles matches, with Cade Berry winning the No. 2 match, 6-0 and 6-1, while Shawn Secore won his sets 6-2 and 6-0.
Beekmantown won both boys’ doubles matches by forfeit.
“Beekmantown has a solid boys tennis program, and this match was an excellent learning experience for our first-year players at second and third singles,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said.
For the Beekmantown girls, Luci Brown took singles match No. 1, defeating Saranac’s Sydney Myers 6-3 and 6-2.
Lia Parker got the Chiefs’ only victory on the day, beating Hailey Williams 7-5 and 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
The Eagles’ teams of Dillon Bronson and Abby Scott, and Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson swept the doubles matches for Beekmantown.
“We are glad to have all our girls back, but this was always a tough match,” Montanaro said. “They all played hard, but Beekmantown has a strong squad as their quality has shown today.”
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. Finley (BCS), 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2- Berry (BCS) def. Clancy (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) def. Devins (SCS), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Curilla and Brown (BCS) won by forfeit
No. 2- Conroy and Magiera (BCS) won by forfeit.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Myers (SCS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Williams (BCS), 7-5, 6-0.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson and Scott (BCS) def. Mulverhill and Lynch (SCS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Carter and Paquette (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
PLATTSBURGH 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Plattsburgh High tennis team swept its match against AuSable Valley, with the Hornet boys and girls both taking the day, 5-0.
For the boys, Sebastien Bonnabesse shut out AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa with two 6-0 sets in the No. 1 match before Nick Bula won the No. 2 match for Plattsburgh, defeating Tucker MacDougal 6-0 and 6-2.
The Hornets’ Andrew Bula was credited the win in the No. 3 singles match by forfeit.
Vinney Galliccho and Simon Meyer took two 6-1 sets in the No. 1 doubles match to get the victory for Plattsburgh over Eben Dorr and Aidan Croghan, while James Buckster and John Cantwell won the No. 2 doubles match for the Hornets by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, Tessa Bonnebesse took 6-2 and 6-1 sets to get the No. 1 match win for Plattsburgh while the Hornets’ Olivia Nowoseilski and Rebecah Courson each served nothing but 6-0 sets to shut out AuSable Valley in the No. 2 and 3 singles matches.
In doubles action, Kristi Cantwell and Vera Saliba got a quick win for Plattsburgh over the Patriots’ Katie Peterson and Alyssa Matteau, winning the sets 6-0 and 6-1.
In a closer affair, Hornets Ava Given and Reha Maken took the No. 2 doubles match over AuSable Valley’s Serena Brandt and Makayla Lewallen, winning the sets 6-4 and 6-2.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Moussa (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- A. Bula (PHS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Gallichio and Meyer (PHS) def. Dorr and Croghan (AVCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Buckster and Cantwell (PHS) won by forfeit.
Girls
Plattsburgh 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Nowoseilski (PHS) def. Meyer (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Courson (PHS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Cantwell and Saliba (PHS) def. Peterson and Matteau (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Given and Maken (PHS) def. Brandt and Lewallen (AVCS), 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.