Northeastern Clinton boys, Beekmantown girls notch hockey wins

ROUSES POINT — A balanced night of scoring led Northeastern Clinton past Plattsburgh High, 6-3, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey.
Hunter LaValley, Ryan Racine, Noah Gonyo, Lucas Bedard, Lucas Hemingway and Winfred Simpson all lit the lamp once for the Cougars in the victory.
"It was great to see another night of balanced scoring," Northeastern Clinton coach Scott Lafountain said. "When you get six different scorers, that is a definite positive. Noah Gonyo was all over the ice tonight. It was a very strong performance from him."
For Racine and Simpson, their markers were the first of their varsity careers, and there was another milestone on the defensive side of things for the Cougars.
Peter Judkins turned away 22 shots to record his first varsity win between the Northeastern Clinton pipes.
Ty Calkins saved 28 shots for the Hornets, who did even the score at 1-all with 5:24 gone in the first after Jackson Kain scored, but the Cougars rattled off three unanswered goals afterward to wrap up the opening stanza and take control.
Evan Kay and Jace Lacey buried Plattsburgh's other two goals.
Northeastern Clinton 6, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS 1 1 1 — 3
NCCS 4 1 1 — 6
First period- 1, NCCS, LaValley (L. Bedard), 2:45. 2, PHS, Kain, 5:24. 3, NCCS, Racine (Simpson), 5:48. 4, NCCS, Gonyo (J. Bulson), 9:11. 5, NCCS, L. Bedard (Hemingway, Chevalier), no time.
Second period- 6, PHS, Kay (Duquette, Lacey), 0:43. 7, NCCS, Hemingway (L. Bedard, Chevalier), 7:30.
Third period- 8, NCCS, Simpson (Racine, Ebersol), 3:09. 9, PHS, Lacey (Duquette, Colburn), no time.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 34-25.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 28-34. Judkins, NCCS, 22-25.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Nothing like a game that comes right down to the wire like this one between the Eagles and Hornets.
Celine Juneau's goal at the 11:44 mark of the third stanza proved to be the game-winner for Beekmantown.
Prior to Juneau's tally, Plattsburgh had rallied thanks to goals from Morgan Reid and Amanda Vaughn in the third stanza.
"It is never fun to lose," Hornets coach Trevor Cameron said. "However, it was a great hockey game. The girls are excited to be playing hockey.
"Both teams left everything on the ice. Our team is generating a lot of offense. We need to shoot with more purpose. Creating more screens and rebound chances is the key. We have gotten better as the week has progressed."
Janna Ruest put Beekmantown ahead 1-0 in the first period before Brooke Ruest doubled the Eagles' advantage in the middle stanza.
Brianne Knight totaled 38 saves to anchor Beekmantown in goal, and Ava Julian turned away 23 shots for Plattsburgh.
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh High 2
Beekmantown 1 1 1 — 3
Plattsburgh 0 0 2 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, J. Ruest (Cayea), 14:22.
Second period- 2, BCS, B. Ruest (McCasland), 2:37.
Third period- 3, PHS, Reid (Giroux), 8:47. 4, PHS, Vaughn (Boule), 7:57. 5, BCS, Juneau, 11:44.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 40-26.
Saves- Knight, BCS, 38. Julian, PHS, 23.
