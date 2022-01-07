North Country wrestlers take part in Peru tournament

PERU — On day one of the 53rd Annual Peru Wrestling Tournament, Champlain Valley Athletic Conference squads AuSable Valley and Peru pulled off second and third place finishes, respectively, on Friday.
While Massena took first place with 51 points, the Patriots followed closely behind with 48, and the Nighthawks were next, tying Shenendehowa with 37 points.
WEIGHT CLASS HIGHLIGHTS
In the 110 pound class, Gavin Morrow of AuSable Valley pinned Eron Hozanovic of La Salle Institute at the 3:16 mark.
For 126 pounds, Alex Martin pinned Chase White of Malone at the 24 second mark, pushing the Patriots to score.
In the 138 class, locals Ethan Dickinson of Peru and AJ Swetson of AuSable Valley went at it, with Dickinson securing the win via pin at 0:37.
Finally, in the 285 weight class, Zach McLean of the Patriots also met a Nighthawk on the mat, Bryce Wiggins, and McLean forced the pin at 3:42.
110 Class
Quarterfinal- Morrow (AVCS) pinned Hozanovic (La Salle Institute), 3:16.
Quarterfinal- J. Losee (Shenendehowa) pinned Jarret (Massena), 1:31.
126 Class
Quarterfinal- Martin (AVCS) pinned White (Malone), 0:24.
Quarterfinal- A. Losee (Shenendehowa) pinned Wasserman (La Salle Institute), 1:08.
Quarterfinal- Wall (OFA) pinned Jess (Peru), 0:35.
138 Class
Quarterfinal- Dickinson (Peru) pinned Swetson (AVCS), 0:37.
Quarterfinal- Lettieri (La Salle Institute) pinned Pearsall (Malone), 1:04.
145 Class
Quarterfinal- Dimonda (Shenendehowa) pinned Hartman (La Salle Institute), 1:21.
Quarterfinal- Martel (Colchester) pinned Sprague (AVCS), 3:38.
Quarterfinal- Hardy (Massena) pinned Sfera (Peru), 0:31.
152 Class
Quarterfinal- Cobb (Shenendehowa) pinned Lovely (La Salle Institute), 0:40.
160 Class
Quarterfinal- Port (Colchester) pinned Jenson (Massena), 1:59.
Quarterfinal- NeJaime (LaSalle Institute) pinned Fribourg (Shenendehowa)
172 Class
Quarterfinal- Green (Massena) beat Cooksey (OFA) by decision, 1-0.
Quarterfinal- Carter (Malone) pinned Mitchell (Peru), 4:24.
285 Class
Quarterfinal- McLean (AVCS) pinned Wiggins (Peru), 3:42.
