ALBANY — The 2022 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships occurred at MVP Arena in Albany last Saturday.
Several North Country athletes made the trip downstate to compete.
Saranac’s wrestlers put forth the strongest showing, placing 18th out of 108 teams in Division 2. This comes after the team won the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Section VII titles.
Three local athletes came away with place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Saranac’s Collin Clancy finished in eighth place in the 145 weight class, while fellow Chief Ryan Devins snagged sixth place in the 118 weight class.
Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey grappled his way to a fourth place finish in the 285 weight class.
