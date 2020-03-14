North Country women defeated

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Mn. — The North Country women's basketball team's season came to an end Thursday in the quarterfinals of NJCAA play with the Saints falling to Northland Community and Technical College, 70-61.
“To be honest with you, it's been kind of a crazy week,” North Country coach Jerrad Dumont said. “We were told about three hours before our game that no fans were going to be allowed into the game.
“It was quite a lot to take in prior to a national quarterfinal game.”
Dumont believes that since the team had already been in Minnesota for two days that they were allowed to play in the quarterfinals without fans present.
The Saints were just a point behind at half and going into the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers pulled away to take the win.
“I think that they scored a couple of baskets in the fourth quarter and then we were kind of playing from behind a little bit,” Dumont said. “I didn't think that we got terrible looks, I mean we took 24 more shots than them (74-50) so I think that says a lot.”
Northland was led by Janie Wunderlich with a game-high 23 points and Carly Mekash with 18.
Emma Duden tossed in 12 points, and Holly Steer (8) and Macy Skyberg (6) combined for 14 for the Pioneers.
“I think we struggled to put the ball in the basket, and I think that was a little bit of them and a little bit of us,” Dumont said. “Rebounding wise, they out-rebounded us but mainly that's because we missed so many shots, and they had more opportunities to rebound.
I thought we had some foul trouble throughout the game, especially in the third quarter, and I think that going to a different region that there was just different officiating than we were used to as well.”
Leading for North Country was Talesa Campbell with 21 points, and Damoni Wells and Kayla Carder picked up 11 points apiece.
Lauren Denny pitched in eight points, and Alexis Poirier added six for the Saints.
“I think our sophomores had an incredible run this season as well as last season, and I hope that our freshmen will continue with the program moving forward,” Dumont said.
Sophomores for North Country include Campbell, Wells, Poirier, Carder and Taylor Duffy.
“Winning a regional championship and having the opportunity to do it on our own home court is something that these girls will always have a memory of, and I'll always have the memory of these girls being the team that was the No. 1 seed," Dumont said. “When I took the job here, I never thought that that would be possible, so I'm pretty proud of this group and how they stuck together throughout the whole season. Being 28-4 is nothing to hang your head about, I can tell you that.”
—
Northland 70, North Country 61
North Country (61)
Campbell 8-0-21, Wells 4-1-11, Ward 2-0-4, Denny 3-1-8, Carder 4-2-11, Simpson 0-0-0, Poirier 2-0-6, Duffy 0-0-0. Totals: 23-4-61.
Northland (70)
Skyberg 1-4-6, Wunderlich 7-6-23, Duden 5-1-12, Greene 0-0-0, Mekash 5-7-18, Waling 1-0-3, Steer 3-0-8. Totals: 22-18-70.
Halftime- Northland, 35-34.
3 point goals- Northland (8) Wunderlich 3, Duden, Mekash, Waling, Steer 2. North Country (11) Campbell 5, Wells 2, Denny, Carder, Poirier 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.