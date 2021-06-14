North Country Soccer League Scores: June 14, 2021

North Country Soccer League
Monday, June 7
Giroux's 4, Wildwood F.C. 0
Wednesday, June 9
Saranac Lake Storm 6, 4th Ward F.C. 1
Chazy Orchards 2, Plattsburgh Nuts 0
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
71, of Adams Drive, Plattsburgh, died on June 12, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be on June 18, 2021, at 10 at St. John's Church; interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
100, of Plattsburgh, passed away June 12, 2021 at home. Visitation June 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh; services at 1 p.m.
85, of Morrisonville, passed away June 13, 2021. Alice was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Saranac Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
