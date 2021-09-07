Nighthawks too much for Saranac Lake; Saranac tops Beekmantown in anticipated early-season clash

PERU — Peru scored four goals within a 13-minute span in the second half Tuesday and broke away for a 5-0 win over Saranac Lake in Northern Soccer League action.
McKenzie Brown was the offensive catalyst with three goals and Maggie Garrow added two.
Brown's first goal gave the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead at the half before Peru tallied four times from the 4:38 mark to 17:20.
Tynicia Hendrix needed to make just two saves to record the shutout in net.
“We connected on our passes better in the second half and played much stronger as a team,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said. “It was nice to get a win to start off league play and get things moving in the right direction.”
Peru 5, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Peru 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, PCS, Brown (Meyers), 25:16.
Second half- 2, PCS, Brown (Bruce), 4:38. 3, PCS, Brown (Marino), 12:31. 4, PCS, Garrow (Phillips, Bruce), 14:27. 5, PCS, Garrow (Edwards), 17:20.
Shots- Peru, 29-2.
Saves- Whitson, SLCS, 20. Hendrix, PCS, 2.
SARANAC 7
BEEKMANTOWN 0
SARANAC — Sydney Myers, Olivia Davis and Brenna Ducatte had big games as the Chiefs rolled past the Eagles in what was expected to be a competitive game.
Myers opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the contest and Saranac went on to score six goals in the first half.
Myers finished with four goals and an assist, Davis two goals and two assists, and Ducatte a goal and two assists.
Grace Damiani was in net for the shutout with seven saves.
“I am beyond proud of our girls and the way they played together,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “Everyone played selflessly, which is beneficial to our team's overall confidence. They are a determined group, and I'm excited to see them continue to succeed together.”
Saranac 7, Beekmantown 0
Beekmantown 0 0 — 0
Saranac 6 1 — 7
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Davis), :33. 2, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 4:15. 3, SCS, Ducatte (Liberty), 5:20. 4, SCS, Myers (Wynnik), 11:53. 5, SCS, Davis (Myers), 22:35. 6, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 32:53.
Second half- 7, SCS, Myers (Davis), 13:30.
Shots- Saranac, 27-8.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 18. Damiani, SCS, 7.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
PLATTSBURGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — Jenna Stanley finished with two goals and an assist as the Patriots defeated the Hornets.
Jillian Bezio also tallied two goals for AuSable Valley and Lilley Keyser picked up two assists.
Stanley's second goal of the game, at 14:54 of the first half, put the Patriots ahead to stay at 2-1.
The Hornets got a goal from Aubree Mulligan, the first of her varsity career.
“AuSable Valley got a tremendous work rate in the middle and up front,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “Lilley Keyser and Addie Stanley covered a lot of ground in the middle and distributed many dangerous balls to their forwards.”
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 1
AuSable Valley 3 1 — 4
Plattsburgh 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (Keyser), 9:13. 2, Mulligan (Fuller), 12:53. 3, AVCS, J. Stanley (A. Stanley), 14:54. 4, AVCS, Bezio (J. Stanley), 30:52.
Second half- 5, AVCS, Bezio (Keyser), 10:35.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 13-3.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 8. Allen, AVCS, 1.
MORIAH 5
SETON CATHOLIC 2
PORT HENRY — Allie Huchro tallied three goals in the first half to power the Vikings.
Amelia Kazlo and Hannah Slattery also scored in the opening half for Moriah, which bolted out to a 5-0 advantage.
Madyson Whalen accounted for both of Seton Catholic's second-half markers.
Hannah Gaddor made eight saves in the Moriah nets.
“Paige Towns and Olivia Mero played well defensively for us,” Moriah coach Christina Slattery said. “Offensively, the team created openings for each other and were able to finish. Allie Huchro had a great offensive game.
“Madyson Whalen played very well offensively for Seton Catholic.”
Moriah 5, Seton Catholic 2
Seton Catholic 0 2 — 2
Moriah 5 0 — 5
First half- 1, MCS, Huchro (Shoobe), 1:22. 2, MCS, Kazlo, 8:51. 3, MCS, Slattery (Shaw), 24:41. 4, MCS, Huchro, 27:30. 5, MCS, Huchro, 37:38.
Second half- 6, SC, Whalen, 7:38. 7, SC, Whalen, 16:28.
Shots- Moriah, 27-13.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 22. Gaddor, MCS, 8.
BOQUET VALLEY 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Boquet Valley scored all its goals in the final nine minutes of the contest.
Alexis Bormann opened the scoring and was followed by Liz Poe and Sofia Fiegel with goals.
The shutout went to Ella Lobdell with seven saves.
“The game was evenly played until the last 10 minutes,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said. “Boquet Valley did a good job finishing the game strong.”
Boquet Valley 3, Lake Placid 0
Boquet Valley 0 3 — 3
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, BV, Bormann (Kirby), 31:29. 2, BV, Poe (Reynolds), 33:00. 3, BV, Fiegel (Schwoebel), 36:00.
Shots- Lake Placid, 7-4.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 7. Huffman, LP, 1.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 4
KEENE 1
MINERVA — Hannah McNally scored three goals and added an assist to power the hosts to their victory.
Haylie Buysse gave Keene the lead early on, but Johnsburg/Minerva rattled off the next four goals to take a 4-1 halftime advantage.
Cassie Dunbar's goal, with McNally assisting, put the hosts ahead to stay at 14:25 of the opening half.
Charlize Bernard stopped 10 shots in the Johnsburg/Minerva nets.
Johnsburg/Minerva 4, Keene 1
Keene 0 1 — 1
Johnsburg/Minerva 4 0 — 4
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Quinn), 8:30. 2, J/M, McNally (DeGroat), 9:53. 3, J/M, Dunbar (McNally), 14:25. 4, J/M, McNally, 31:51. 5, J/M, McNally (Bayse), 37:20.
Shots- Keene 14, Johnsburg/Minerva 14.
Saves- Blacksmith (4), Smith (2), KCS, 6. Bernard, J/M, 10.
