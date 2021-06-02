Nighthawks sweep Sentinels

PERU — A short-staffed Ticonderoga squad took some events in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field action, Tuesday, but Peru took both sides of the meet overall.
The Nighthawk boys had seven multiple-event winners in the 74-17 victory, with Evan Howe, Owen Tedesco, Landon Pandolph, Nik Recore, Harrison Matthews, Bryn Reynolds and Winston Schrumm all reaching the first-place mark in several events on the day.
Jarret Banish was the only multiple-event winner for the Sentinels.
On the girls’ side, Jenna Swyers, Rylee Chamberlain, Cadia Chamberlain, Ophelia Lancto, Lillian Swyers, Quin Crippen, Ella Garrow and Caroline Whitehurst all finished on top in multiple events for Peru as the Nighthawks turned in a 96-18 victory.
Hannah Porter and Madeline Lender each won one event for Ticonderoga’s only triumphs in the meet.
Boys
Peru 74, Ticonderoga 17
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Howe, N. Recore, Pandolph, Tedesco), 10:34.5.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 21.
100- 1, Banish, TCS, 12.1.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:19.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Tedesco, Matthews, J. Recore, Crawford), 55.7.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 56.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:14.1.
800- 1, Howe, PCS, 2:28.5.
200- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 24.7.
3200- 1, Pandolph, PCS, 13:05.7.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Tedesco, N. Recore, Reynolds), 4:18.2.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Banish, TCS, 14-1.5.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, W. Schrumm, PCS, 31-1.25.
Discus- 1,W. Schrumm, PCS, 100-8.9.
Girls
Peru 96, Ticonderoga 18
3200 relay- 1, PCS (C. Chamberlain, R. Chamberlain, J. Swyers, Lancto), 13:16.2.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 18.9.
100- 1, Crippen, PCS, 14.6.
1500- 1, Lancto, PCS, 5:58.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, L. Swyers, Crippen, J. Swyers), 58.5.
400- 1, LaPlante, PCS, 1:24.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:22.6.
800- 1, Porter, TCS, 3:01.6.
200- 1, Garrow, PCS, 31.
3000- 1, R. Chamberlain, PCS, 15:17.4.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (L. Swyers, Lancto, C. Chamberlain, Garrow), 5:21.9.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 12-5.5.
Triple jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 27-5.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 25-9.6.
Discus- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 63-9.75
