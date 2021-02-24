Nighthawks sweep Hornets

PLATTSBURGH — Both the Peru boys and girls bowling teams came away with 4-0 victories over Plattsburgh High, Wednesday.
Leita Ciolek paced the Nighthawks to a 4-0 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference win in the girls match with a 623 series, which included two games over 200, and Kathryn Bowman notched a 609 series.
"Peru came out strong and bowled well," Plattsburgh High coach Cathy Whalen said. "Ciolek and Bowman led them with 600 series.
"I was happy with Hornet bowlers Scotlyn McCormick and Kaylee Crossley for recording single-game personal bests."
McCormick notched a 153 game, and Crossley had a 136.
For the boys, Mike Blower's 583 series helped Peru to the sweep over Plattsburgh.
Keegan Smith had the high game for the Nighthawks with a 226, and Evan Rundall had a 425 series for the Hornets.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PCS- Leita Ciolek 205-225-193-623; Kathryn Bowman 191-184-234-609; Madison Provost 147-136-152-435; Jiguere 142-109; Daniels 93-113; Ella Payne 110-135.
PHS- Scotlyn McCormick 110-153-112-375; Kaylee Crossley 136-96-92-324; Madison Briggs 89-96-91-276.
Boys
Peru 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PCS- Mike Blower 188-213-182-583; Keegan Smith 191-226-159-576; Josh Trombley 174-180-187-541; Avery Duval 164-125-177-466; Jack Dermody 124-125-110-359;
PHS- Josh Sharp 250; Evan Rundall 133-166-176-425.
BEEKMANTOWN-SARANAC POSTPONED
The scheduled Beekmantown-Saranac bowling match for both the boys and girls team was considered a scrimmage due to a lack of participants available for the Chiefs.
When and if the match will be rescheduled is yet to be determined, Eagles coach Farole Watts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.