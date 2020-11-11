Nighthawks complete comeback against Eagles

WEST CHAZY — The Peru Nighthawks completed a dramatic comeback Wednesday night, scoring three second-half goals to beat the Beekmantown Eagles, 3-2, in their Northern Soccer League Lake Region semifinal.
“We got more into the offensive mindset and stopped worrying about just playing defense,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said. “We decided to go for it, and everything worked out the way it needed to.”
FIRST HALF
It looked like it would be all Beekmantown after the first half, with Eagle Emma McCasland putting home a Kiera Regan pass to put Beekmantown up 1-0 just under six minutes into the first frame.
McCasland and company got several more big chances on the Nighthawks' net as the half went on, with Peru goalkeeper Bri Brousseau standing tall.
Eagle Danielle Dyke doubled up the Beekmantown lead in the dying minutes of the half, though, streaking up the field and putting a high shot over Brousseau and into the net.
SECOND HALF
The Nighthawks immediately dictated play in the second stanza.
Peru’s McKenzie Brown scored 21 seconds in to cut the Eagle lead in half.
The Nighthawk momentum continued until, with 16:15 left, Rylie Lukens knotted the game up with a free-kick goal from half-field, something that Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said was “tough to take” as a team.
He credited Pafford and the Nighthawks for their adjustments in the final frame
“We weren’t as patient with passing as we usually are,” Chapman said. “They really stacked the middle of the field, and we weren’t able to find our open girls like we do against every other team.”
Under two minutes later, Abigail Bruce pounced on a pass from Kayleigh Jackson in close to the Beekmantown net and scored the go-ahead goal to put Peru up 3-2.
“It was insane,” Bruce said. “They beat us by a lot last time, so to get that game winner, oh my gosh, I can’t even describe it.”
The Eagles pushed hard to the end, but any chances that made it through Peru’s defensive line were aptly stopped by Brousseau.
A GOOD SEASON
Chapman praised his team for the year they had, having to adjust to all of the COVID-19 precautions and a new conference and playoff structure.
It was a tight-knit group with a lot of heart and ability, he said.
“I will take this team over any team,” Chapman said. “This was one game; It’s too bad that the girls had to lose it, but the ball just did not bounce our way.”
UP NEXT
The Nighthawks now have a date with the Northeastern Clinton Cougars on Saturday.
NCCS defeated Plattsburgh High, 1-0, in overtime, to secure its championship berth.
“We’re just going to focus on playing good team soccer,” Pafford said. “We’re hoping to get the Nighthawks’ first championship for the school.”
Peru 3, Beekmantown 2
Peru 0 3 — 3
Beekmantown 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, B, E. McCasland (Regan), 34:11. 2, B, Dyke (2:28).
Second half- 3, P, McKenzie Brown, 39:39. 4, P, Lukens, 16:15. 5, P, Bruce (14:10).
Shots- Beekmantown 10, Peru 8
Saves- Brousseau, P, 8. Scofield, B, 5.
