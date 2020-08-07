NEWHL delays season until Jan. 1

SYRACUSE — The Northeast Women's Hockey League will delay the start of the 2020-21 season until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision was made by the NEWHL Board of Directors and announced Thursday.
"This decision comes as no great surprise as it follows a long list of similar announcements made across the country throughout the past two weeks," Mike Howard, Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, said.
"We certainly feel a significant sense of disappointment for our women's hockey program with having to push the start of the competitive season back a couple of months, but we remain very optimistic that we'll be much better positioned in January to begin another exciting season of Cardinal women's hockey."
Health and safety were at the forefront of this decision.
"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time," Tom DiCamillo, the commissioner of the NEWHL stated. "The conference will continue to explore scheduling options that provide the NEWHL student-athletes with the best possible experience."
Although no games will take place during the first semester, institutions will have the autonomy to engage in an athletic experience that includes opportunities for personal skill development, growth through small group and instructional workouts, and practices using recommended safeguards.
