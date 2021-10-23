Newcomers aplenty for Plattsburgh State men's hockey

PLATTSBURGH — Tonight is Poster Night when the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team hosts St. Michael's College in an exhibition game, starting at 7 p.m. at Stafford Ice Arena.
That's good for Cardinal fans, who may need a little help getting familiar with the 2021-22 squad.
Steve Moffat's Cardinals are carrying a 32-player roster and 18 of those — two juniors, 11 sophomores and five first-year players — have never played a regular season game for Plattsburgh State.
With last season canceled due to COVID, State University of New York Athletic Conference teams will lean heavily on sophomores and first-year players on their rosters.
“Our goal was to get better,” Moffat said. “We haven't played in 18 months because of COVID, and we had the opportunity to get five Division I transfers over the past two years who are expected to make significant contributions.
“Absolutely, we have had two good recruiting classes. We didn't play last year, but we're a little older and more experienced with the transfers. There is a lot of competition in practice, and guys need to be patient. If they are not in the lineup right away, that doesn't mean they won't be at some point.
“We've had some very good, high-paced practices.”
There is a noticeable increase in the size of the players on the roster this season, and Moffat got an early look at the entire team in a 2-1 exhibition win at Castleton State last Saturday.
“We were trying to get bigger and still maintain our speed,” he said. “The speed has always been there and still is, but certain teams would take advantage of our lack of size. We needed to get better down the middle of the ice, and I think we have.
“We're trying to increase our physicality and finish our checks better. We're getting better at that even though we struggled some in that area against Castleton.”
For the Cardinals and other teams in the conference, it's a matter of how long it will take to gel after having a season off.
“We don't know what the other teams have as of yet,” Moffat said. “But I'm sure they are better, and having Division I transfers makes them even better.
“The cream usually rises to the top, and we will see who our best players are. Our players all know what needs to be done and what it takes to be successful. We have only five seniors, and we're pretty young.
“We will have a deeper team, and we will see how long it takes to gel and how long it will take our players to separate from the rest of the pack. We're going to play our 12 best forwards, six best defensemen and best goalie.”
It should be noted that because of the lost season of a year ago, an extra year of eligibility has been granted to seniors, juniors and sophomores on this year's team.
The Cardinals will open their regular season on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with a non-conference home game against Plymouth State.
NOTE: The entire men's team preview will appear in the Press-Republican on the day of the Plymouth State contest.
—
2021-22 Plattsburgh State men's hockey
Newcomers
First-year players
2- Jagger Benson, 6-2, 177, defenseman, Lynnfield, Mass./Cranbrook Bucks (BCHL)
3- Thomas Maia, 5-9, 170, forward, Mississauga, Ont./Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
22- Jack Ring, 6-3, 185, defenseman, Hingham, Mass./Northeast Generals (NAHL)
29- Luk Jirousek, 6-4, 215, forward, Whitehorse, Yukon/Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL)
31- Jacob Hearne, 6-3 185, goaltender, Ennismore, Ont./Toronto Jr. Canadiens (OJHL)
37- Jake Lanyi, 6-0, 185, forward, North Salem/Connecticut Jr. Rangers (NCDC)
Sophomores
7- Kevin Weaver-Vitale, 5-11, 175, defenseman, Toronto, Ont./Markham Royals (OJHL)
11- Spencer Silver, 6-1, 190, forward, North Wales, Pa./Hearst Lumberjacks (NOJHL)
13- Joey Mancuso, 6-3, 200, forward, Pottstown, Pa./Connecticut Jr. Rangers (NCDC)
14- Trey Thomas, 5-9, 165, forward, Williams Lake, British Columbia/Brooks Bandits (AJHL)
15- Barrett Stockdale, 6-0, 180, forward, Ottawa, Ont./Alabama-Huntsville WCHA)
16- Pavel Kharin, 6-1, 205, forward, Ann Arbor, Mich./Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL)
25- Paul Bryer, 5-8, 175, forward, Clarkstown, Mich./Islanders Hockey Club (NCDC)
28- Carson Gallagher, 6-0, 180, forward, Courtice, Ont./Sacred Heart University (Atlantic Hockey)
33- Anthony Del Tufo, 5-11, 165, goaltender, Livingston, N.J,/Philadelphia Revolution (EHL)
55- Cory Doney, 5-11, 167, defenseman, Northfield Falls, Vt./Vermont Lumberjacks (EHL)
Juniors
4- Jacob Modry, 6-5, 210, defenseman, Albany/Merrimack College (Hockey East)
39- Marcus Mitchell, 6-2, 205, forward, Kelowna, British Columbia/University of Alaska-Anchorage (WCHA)
