New scoreboard coming to new Mariners Field

PLATTSBURGH _ The Clinton County Mariners Baseball Organization, sponsored by American Legion Post 1619, and Casella Waste Systems have entered into an agreement to purchase a scoreboard for the new Clinton County Mariners Field in Morrisonville.
“Casella is excited to partner with the Clinton County Mariners Baseball program,” Sean Lukas, General Manager with Casella/Clinton County Landfill said. “We share equal values in teamwork, responsibility and continuous improvement. The Mariners' program exhibits a balance of developing good baseball players. and more importantly, is a positive influence in developing good young men.”
“We are very excited about this partnership with Casella,” Mariners Director of Baseball Operations Kris Doorey said. “The Mariners program strives to offer the local community a top-notch baseball facility. This type of scoreboard will add to the atmosphere at local baseball games that has been missing. Having a local business willing to help us do that makes the entire program better.”
The 2021 Mariners baseball program will include a Senior American Legion (19u), Junior American Legion (17u), 14u, 13u, and 12u teams.
Casella will remain the title sponsor of the Mariners' Brian Mehan and Alex Turner Memorial Tournaments that are slated for June. Casella will also be the title sponsor of the third annual Clinton County Mariners Golf Tournament, which will be announced shortly.
As part of the partnership, the Mariners coaching staff will provide a no-cost baseball clinic to youth players (5-12) at a date to be determined this summer.
Those interested can follow the Mariners on Facebook at ‘Clinton County Mariners’ and on Twitter ‘@MarinersLegion’ for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.