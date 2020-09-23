New additions, facelifts coming to PHS athletic facilities

PLATTSBURGH — Capital project work at Plattsburgh High School began in mid-August, according to District Superintendent Jay Lebrun, with work currently focusing on the athletics complex.
This capital project, authorized in May 2019, Lebrun said, has a projected cost of $9,176,583 and will include work at all five of the district schools.
The high school’s athletic complex upgrades include track resurfacing, field turf replacement, tennis court expansion and resurfacing, the construction/reconstruction of baseball and softball fields with synthetic infields and miscellaneous fencing.
While the campus had a softball field, drainage and other issues prevented if from reaching “varsity standards,” Athletic Director Chris Hartmann said.
“It’s been a vision of the administration here to get baseball and softball on campus,” Hartmann said. “The City of Plattsburgh has been great to us, allowing us to use South Acres and Lefty Wilson Field, but it’s nice to be able to walk out the back doors of your locker rooms and be right there.”
The current high school phase of work is progressing well, Lebrun said, after the bidding award process was slightly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school’s four tennis courts have already been demolished to be replaced with a five-court complex, the track has been recoated and backstops have begun to be put up for the baseball and softball fields, according to Hartmann.
“It’s nice to see people working,” Hartmann said. “It’s definitely a bright spot.”
RETURN TO PLAY
The Plattsburgh City School District has yet to decide on bringing back athletics since NYSPHSAA’s Section VII passed that decision on to local districts.
Varsity boys soccer coach Chris LaRose hopes that if the school does bring sports back, that the fresh field will be ready in time to get some game action on it.
“They are very excited and chomping at the bit to get some time on the new turf,” LaRose said. “Especially for my outgoing seniors, I’d love to see them get a crack at it.”
LaRose, who started coaching at the school around the same time that the most recent turf was installed, said that the new surface for the football and soccer field was sorely needed, noting that the compressed false grass led to some unnatural bounces.
“The field conditions for the last five years have been very fast,” LaRose said. “This will make a much more soccer friendly field.”
ACROSS THE DISTRICT
The project will move on to other district buildings, Lebrun said, with planned work including fire alarm system upgrades, air handling system replacements, building illumination, masonry restoration, window replacement, paving, canopy replacement, fencing and more.
The original expected completion date for the work was November 2021, Lebrun said, but added that that date may change.
“It’s difficult to predict whether this timeline will be impacted by COVID, but it is certainly possible that workforce availability, materials supply-chain delays, etc., could possibly affect our timeline,” Lebrun said.
