NCCS wins three straight sets to beat AuSable

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton won three straight sets to take the win over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball, Wednesday.
Brianna Aubrey was strong on the offensive side of the ball for the Cougars, tallying five assists and four aces, while Rachel Letourneau had a solid night of her own for the squad, totalling four aces, three kills and seven digs.
On the defensive side, Jenna Pennington had 10 digs and a block to go along with her four aces for NCCS.
Mallorie Douglas played well on both sides of the ball for the Patriots in the loss, recording nine digs, four kills and five points, while Raven Sessoms secured six digs, one assist, three kills, an ace and two points for AVCS.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-17, 25-14, 25-21
AVCS- Anthony, 1 dig. S. Durgan, 3 kills. Young, 2 assists, 1 ace, 6 points. Sessoms, 6 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 points. Butler, 1 dig. Douglas, 9 digs, 4 kills, 5 points. Dubuque, 2 kills. Pelkey, 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, 3 points. Lincoln, 10 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 2 points. Beane, 1 dig. LaFountain, 1 dig, 3 aces, 3 points. Bourgeois, 3 digs. L. Durgan, 1 kill. Lawrence, 3 digs, 11 assists, 1 kill.
NAC- Aubrey, 5 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs. Pennington, 4 aces, 10 digs, 1 block. Trudo, 1 dig. Oliver, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs. Letourneau, 4 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs. Sample, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Spoor, 2 digs. Dumas, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs.
