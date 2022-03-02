NCCS wins OT thriller in boys hockey sectional championship

PLATTSBURGH — Reid LaValley's hat trick goal with just 8.1 seconds left in the second overtime period lifted the Northeastern Clinton Central School Cougars to a championship.
LaValley's goal gave NCCS a thrilling 3-2 win over Beekmantown in the boys Section VII hockey finals Wednesday night at the Ronald B. Stafford Arena on the campus of Plattsburgh State.
LaValley, a senior and most valuable player in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, tallied on a high hard shot just after crossing the blue line after capping a nice breakout with Winfred Simpson and Ryan Racine.
It appeared that Eagle goaltender Austin Doser might have gotten a piece of the shot, but it wound up in the twine, setting off an eruption from NCCS fans.
"I knew my first goal that I scored I got a shot and I followed it in on the rebound, and that's what I was going for on that one, but it was just a better shot than I expected and it just went in and I was so happy once it hit the net," a tired, but happy LaValley said.
Both teams traded chances in the first period, but Doser and Cougar keeper Alain Juneau both made some great saves to keep the game scoreless.
Luke Moser rang one off the post in the period, but Beekmantown could not solve Juneau.
LaValley gave NCCS a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the second period when he cashed in his own rebound with Marcus Bedard getting the assist.
About six minutes later, Reid Fesette stole puck at the NCCS blue line and went in alone on Juneau and buried a shot to tie the game.
The Eagles took the lead five minutes later when Moser scored on a power play from James Burnham and Dale Gonyo.
Moser was parked on the weak side and banged in a rebound for the equalizer.
LaValley tied it back up for NCCS seven minutes into the third period with a nifty shot off assists from Owen Ebersol and Marcus Bedard.
The game went back and forth the rest of the way with both teams getting quality chances before LaValley ended it.
Beekmantown at 15-5-1 was the top seed in the tournament while NCCS came in at 7-12-1 overall record on the year.
NCCS Coach Scott La fountain said his seven seniors helped keep the team composed and disciplined all season.
"I knew we had a lot of heart and that we wouldn't give up," Lafountain said.
"We had a lot of guys that played a lot of ice time, every other shift, and we knew the game was going to come down to who had the last chance, and we got it, but you hate to see any team lose in this situation."
Lafountain praised Juneau for keeping the Cougars in the game.
"He stepped up and was huge down the stretch, and Reid LaValley speaks for himself," the coach said.
Beekmantown has six seniors, and Coach Justin Frechette was proud of his team's effort.
"Congratulations to NCCS," Frechette said.
"Reid LaValley had a great shot, a credit to him and the NCCS staff for coming in here tonight to get a hard earned victory."
Frechette said both teams played well and his team had many great chances including a couple shots off the post in overtime.
"But we just weren't able to put it in," he said.
"We wish them the best of luck moving forward and I want to thank my senior class and my players. I thought they gave everything they had and that's all you can ask in championship hockey."
Despite being tired, LaValley was beaming after the game.
"We were definitely getting tired and the ice was definitely getting pretty bad, and it was pretty soft and hard to skate, but throughout the year we worked so hard and we knew there was not a doubt in our mind that we could come through and win that game," he said.
—
NCCS 0 1 1 0 1 — 3
BCS 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
First period - None
Second period - NCCS, LaValley from Bedard, 4:12; BCS, Fesette, unassisted, 10:34, BCS, Moser from Burnham and Gonyo, 15:32
Third period - NCCS, LaValley from Ebersol and Bedard at 6:59
1 OT - None
2 OT - NCCS, LaValley from Simpson and Racine at 7:22
Shots - NCCS, 51, BCS, 62
Saves - Juneau, NCCS, 60, Doser, BCS, 48
