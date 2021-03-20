NCCS tops Saranac in juggernaut matchup

CHAMPLAIN — Abby Racine inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau Friday, and in the process, led Northeastern Clinton to a 63-56 win over Saranac.
The highly-anticipated Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball game was a rematch of last year's Section VII Class B championship, which the Cougars also won.
Racine finished with a team-high 26 points and is now just 15 away from 1,000.
Northeastern Clinton had a very balanced scoring attack with Bailee LaFountain adding 10 points, while Bryn Sample, Marlie Sample and Audrianna Hollister all scored nine.
"Each of our girls in the game continue to show that they can score and are playing well together," Cougars coach Robb Garrand said. "We had a few more turnovers than usual tonight due to the aggressiveness of the Saranac defense.
"Many of our starters have had big-game experience much like Saranac, however, freshman Bailee LaFountain has been huge for us the last two games filling in the dominant starting five."
Sydney Myers thrived for the Chiefs with a game-high 27 points, and Payton Couture chipped in with 14 more.
Myers was remarkable in the second half and scored all of her points in the final two quarters.
"Abby Racine and Sydney Myers were the leaders for their teams," Garrand said. "Sydney Myers scored all 27 points in the second half and was just unbelievable. She plays with a lot of heart. Coach Newell does a great job each year having his girls ready to compete. I'm really proud of the leadership, attitudes and mentoring of my senior girls. They are playing consistent and have been critical to our success."
Northeastern Clinton 63, Saranac 56
Saranac (56)
Couture 6-1-14, Garman 2-2-6, Mulverhill 2-0-4, Myers 10-2-27, Ducatte 2-0-5. Totals: 22-5-56.
NCCS (63)
Racine 10-4-26, B. Sample 3-3-9, M. Sample 3-2-9, Hollister 3-3-9, LaFountain 4-2-10. Totals: 23-14-63.
Halftime- NCCS, 29-17.
3 point goals- Saranac (7) Couture, Myers 5, Cucatte. NCCS (3) Racine 2, M. Sample.
BEEKMANTOWN 46
TICONDEROGA 27
BEEKMANTOWN — Three Eagles finished in double figures as they used a real team effort against the Sentinels.
Payton Parliament (13), Faith Whitney (13) and Kiera Regan (11) all hit double digits in the points category for Beekmantown.
"We ratcheted up our defensive intensity in this game," Eagles coach Kate Duprey said. "Our girls shot the ball well, and our transition offense was much improved. For us, this season is all about growth and improving as a team, and I feel we're accomplishing that goal.
"Ticonderoga shot the ball well and played hard right until the final buzzer."
Sophia Dorsett (9) and Cassidy Mattison (7) combined for 16 of the Sentinels' points.
Beekmantown 46, Ticonderoga 27
Ticonderoga (27)
J. Charboneau 2-0-4, Dorset 3-0-9, Zelinski 0-0-0, Mattison 3-0-7, Price 1-0-3, B. Charboneau 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 1-0-2. Totals: 11-0-27.
Beekmantown (46)
Grace McCasland 2-1-5, Payton Parliament 6-1-13, Faith Whitney 5-0-13, Hailey Williams 1-0-2, Kiera Regan 5-1-11, Lauren Cross 1-0-2, Elizabeth Chapman 0-0-0. Totals: 20-3-46.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 30-16.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) Whitney 3; Ticonderoga (5) Dorset 3, Mattison, Price.
PERU 39
NAC 35
PERU — Brianna Brousseau and Kortney McCarthy combined for 29 points as the Nighthawks held off the Bobcats. Brousseau tossed in a game-high 17 and McCarthy added 12.
Emily Beattie nailed two key three-pointers for Peru.
Alexis Belrose was the lone NAC player in double digits with 15. Ryhlee Poupore was next with seven.
“It was Senior Night and Emily Beattie hit two huge three-pointers, one to tie it up with under a minute left and one to go ahead,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said. “Bri Brousseau finished off a stellar night by icing the game with five seconds left.
“There were good contributions off the bench from Emma St. Denis and Mia Marino, while Tynicia Hendrix and Aoife Lawliss played tough on the defensive side of the ball.
“Alexis Belrose was awesome on both sides of the floor and NAC played extremely hard.”
Peru 39, Northern Adirondack 35
NAC (35)
LaBarge 0-1-1, Gilmore 2-0-4, Belrose 6-1-15, Poupore 3-1-7, Abby Peryea 1-3-5,
Charland 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-2-2, Barber 0-0-0, VanValkenburg 1-0-2, Bushey 0-0-0. Totals- 11-4-35.
Peru (39)
Lawliss 0-0-0, Marino 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0, McCarthy 5-2-12, Hendrix 1-1-3, Beattie 2-0-6, Brousseau 8-1-17.
Halftime- NAC, 18-7.
3-point goals- NAC (3) Belrose 2, Poupore. Peru (2) Beattie 2.
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 57
LAKE PLACID 21
LAKE PLACID — Malena Gereau led the way with 18 points and Kotah Cutting added 11 as the Wildcats, who held a 35-14 halftime lead, rolled past the Blue Bombers.
Deidra Kellerman was the lone Lake Placid player to reach double figures with 10 markers.
“Schroon Lake's fast break led to many transition points,” Lake Placid coach Brian LaVallee said. “Gereau is tough to contain. The Schroon Lake team is polished and ready to play. Every player contributed.
“I was pleased with our rebounding and aggressiveness driving to the basket.”
Schroon Lake 57, Lake Placid 21
Schroon Lake (57)
Cutting 5-1-11, Emmert 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2, Maisonville 1-0-2, Hayden 3-0-8, Baker 3-0-6, Mieras 2-0-4, Shaughnessy 2-0-4, Gereau 9-0-18. Totals- 27-1-57.
Lake Placid (21)
Armstrong 0-0-0, Tavares 1-0-2, Kellerman 4-2-10, Bashaw 0-0-0, Phillip 2-0-4, Marvin 0-0-0, Bennett 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Coursen 1-0-3. Totals- 9-2-21.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 35-14.
3-point goals- Schroon Lake (2) Hayden 2. Lake Placid (1) Coursen.
BOQUET VALLEY 56
CHAZY 21
CHAZY — Abbey Schwoebel poured in 22 points to pace the Griffins past the Eagles. Ella Lobdell contributed nine markers.
Freshman Audrey Langlois accounted for nearly half of Chazy's points with 10 off the bench.
“Defensively, I thought we showed some good effort to start the game and the girls did a good job breaking Boquet Valley's press,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said. “But we couldn't finish our layups. Boquet Valley is a good team, and against good teams you can't afford to miss layups.
“Boquet Valley made a run in the second quarter with Schwoebel scoring 12 points and we never recovered.”
Boquet Valley 56, Chazy 21
Boquet Valley (56)
Schwoebel 11-0-22, Lobdell 4-1-9, Sk. Bisselle 2-2-6, Monty 2-1-5, Burdo 2-0-4, King 2-0-4, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 1-0-2, Kirkby 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Sy. Bisselle 0-0-0. Totals- 26-4-56.
Chazy (21)
A. Langlois 4-0-10, Chapman 2-0-5, Gonyo-Lafountain 1-2-5, Lucas 0-1-1, C. Langlois 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Turek 0-0-0, McChesney 0-0-0, Poupore 0-0-0. Totals- 7-3-21.
Halftime- not available.
3-point goals- Chazy (4) A. Langlois 2, Chapman, Gonyo-Lafountain.
WILLSBORO 35
SETON CATHOLIC 26
WILLSBORO — Bella Harrison finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Jenna Ford added nine points, four assists and four steals.
Haley Murnane tossed in 11 points and Kennedy Spriggs nine for the Knights, who trailed, 18-14, at the half.
“This was a tough, physical game and it took a good effort from everyone to get this win,” Willsboro coach Nick Arnold said.
“Seton beat us by 22 the last time we played them. So to get a result like this to finish off a 3-0 week is huge.”
Willsboro 35, Seton Catholic 26
Seton Catholic (26)
Murnane 2-5-11, Whalen 1-2-4, Spriggs 4-1-9, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 1-0-2. Totals- 8-8-26.
Willsboro (35)
Arnold 3-0-6, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 1-0-2, Crowningshield 2-0-5, Ford 4-1-9, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 4-5-13. Totals- 14-6-35.
Halftime- Willsboro, 18-14.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Murnane 2. Willsboro (1) Crowningshield.
BOYS
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 61
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 58
The Bobcats and Patriots played what their coaches Nate Bilow and Jamie Douglass said was the best basketball game they have been a part of this season.
Northern Adirondack had a couple chances to tie the game with the ball with 16 seconds to go in regulation, but the Bobcats could not buy a game-tying basket.
"The boys did everything down the stretch in the final minute right. We just didn't hit the shot to send it to overtime," Bilow said. "I couldn't be more happy for the team. It was by far the best basketball game I have been a part of this year."
Aidan Lopez poured in a game-high 19 points to boost AuSable Valley, while Nate Doner and Eli Douglas both scored 10 points.
The game did not start out the way the Bobcats wanted it to and trailed 14-9 after one quarter, but by halftime, the game was tied at 32-all.
"Early on, I honestly thought we could not compete with them," Bilow said. "They had just put it to us last night, and I know the athletes that they have."
Silas Lewis led the Northern Adirondack scoring attack with 14 points.
Cody Lambert finished with 13 points to help matters, while Matt Boulrice (11) and Tommy Bergeron (10) combined for 21 more.
It was Senior Night for the Bobcats, and they honored seniors Rylee Pivetta and Anika Knight of the cheerleading team and Bergeron, Lewis, Lambert and Brady Magoon of the basketball team.
"We're obviously going to miss all of those athletes at NAC," Bilow said. "All six of them have put in the type of work that deserves recognition."
AuSable Valley 61, Northern Adirondack 58
AuSable (61)
Mattilla 1-0-2, Daby 3-0-6, Dixon 3-3-9, Doner 5-0-10, Garcia 2-0-5, Lopez 5-7-19, Douglas 5-0-10. Totals: 24-10-61.
Northern Adirondack (58)
Bergeron 4-0-10, M.Boulrice 4-2-11, Murphy 0-0-0, Trombley 2-0-5, Lafountain 0-0-0, Lewis 5-2-14, Lambert 5-2-13, Magoon 2-1-5. Totals: 22-7-58.
Halftime- Tied, 32-32.
3 point goals- AVC (3) Lopez 2, Garcia; NAC (7) Bergeron 2, Lewis 2, M.Boulrice, Trombley, Lambert.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 45
SETON CATHOLIC 33
The Warriors did what they could to fend off a pesky Knights team playing with just six players.
Regan Arnold turned in a game-high 18 points to pace Willsboro, which included four treys.
"With only six players on the roster tonight playing for Seton, they played extremely hard and scrappy throughout the game," Warriors coach Jim Spring said. "Each time we were able to build a significant lead, they were able to fight back and get within four to five possessions from tying the game."
Aiden Pearl scored 12 points for Seton Catholic to go along with two threes from Ashton Guay who finished with seven points thanks to a free throw added to his scoring line.
Willsboro 45, Seton Catholic 33
Seton Catholic (33)
Guay 2-1-7, Shalton 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 6-0-12, Allen 4-0-8, Lapoint 3-0-6. Totals: 15-1-33.
Willsboro (45)
Arnold 6-2-18, Reithel 0-0-0, H. Meachem 0-1-1, Reynolds 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 1-0-3, D. Meachem 1-0-3, Joslyn 2-0-5, Farney 2-0-4, H. King 2-0-5, T. King 1-0-2, Sweatt 2-0-4, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals: 17-3-45.
Halftime- Willsboro, 27-14.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Guay 2. Willsboro (8) Arnold 4, Cassavaugh, D. Meachem, Joslyn, H. King.
SCHROON LAKE 26
LAKE PLACID 25
LAKE PLACID — The Wildcats held off the Blue Bombers as Isiah Pelkey led the way with 12 points.
Adnan Cecunjanin tossed in nine points for Lake Placid, which trailed, 13-11, in a low-scoring first half.
“It was a great defensive game by both sides,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Schroon Lake 26, Lake Placid 25
Schroon Lake (26)
Fariss 1-0-2, Gratto 0-0-0, Higgins 3-1-7, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 4-1-12, Yarosh 2-0-5, Dumoulin 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. Totals- 10-2-26.
Lake Placid (25)
Armstrong 1-1-4, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-0-0, Brandes 3-0-6, Kondrat 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 3-0-9, Gavin 1-0-3, Marvin 1-1-3, Trombley 0-0-0, Hooker 0-0-0. Totals- 9-2-25.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 13-11.
3-point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Pelkey, Yarosh. Lake Placid (5) Cecunjanin 3, Gavin, Armstrong.
BOQUET VALLEY 49
CHAZY 22
CHAZY — The Griffins ran past the Eagles as three players hit in double figures for the winners.
Oakley Buehler tossed in 12 points, Aidan Lobdell 11 and Brandon Tromblee 10 for Boquet Valley.
Patrick Dwyer and Devin Therrian accounted for all but two of Chazy's points. Dwyer finished with 12 and Therrian added eight.
Boquet Valley 49, Chazy 22
Boquet Valley (49)
Buehler 6-0-12, Lobdell 5-1-11, Tromblee 4-2-10, Hooper 3-0-6, Pettit 2-1-5, Mousseau 1-0-3, Race 1-0-2, Negroni 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Jacques 0-0-0. Totals- 22-4-49.
Chazy (22)
Dwyer 4-2-12, Therrian 4-0-8, Juneau 1-0-2, Barcomb 0-0-0, Hunyor 0-0-0, deOndarza 0-0-0, Labarge 0-0-0, Salimando 0-0-0, Coon 0-0-0. Totals- 9-2-22.
Halftime- not available.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Mousseau. Chazy (2) Dwyer 2.
NON-CONFERENCE
SARANAC LAKE 63
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 38
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm raced out to a 35-17 halftime lead and never looked back.
Nate McCarthy was Saranac Lake's leading scorer with 19 points, while Brady Yando and Carter Hewitt finished with 10 apiece.
“Our defense held Brushton to two points in the second quarter,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said. “We were able to pull away after that and had had balanced scoring with seven players contributing.”
Saranac Lake 63, Brushton-Moira 38
Brushton-Moira (38)
White 0-0-0, Durant 6-4-19, Martin 3-0-6, Kennedy 2-0-5, Palmer 3-0-8, Meusinger 0-0-0, Fuzier 0-0-0. Totals- 14-5-38.
Saranac Lake (63)
Yando 5-0-10, Wilson 3-2-8, Roberts 1-0-2, McCarthy 8-2-19, Zalewski 0-0-0, Santiago 0-0-0, Catania 3-0-6, Faubert 3-0-8, Hewitt 5-0-10. Totals- 28-4-63.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 35-17.
3-point goals- Brushton-Moira (5) Durant 3, Kennedy, Palmer. Saranac Lake (3) Faubert 2, McCarthy.
THURSDAY
GIRLS
NON-CONFERENCE
SARANAC LAKE 44
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 43 (OT)
BRUSHTON — Kelsey Lereet poured in 22 points and freshman Phoebe Peer added 13 rebounds to help give the Red Storm an overtime win.
Sydney Leeret chipped in with eight points.
“It was a great overtime road win for us,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “I thought we played a great three quarters of basketball and were happy to hang on and move to 3-0 on the season.”
Saranac Lake 44, Brushton-Moira 43, OT
Saranac Lake (44)
K. Leeret 7-5-22, Owens 2-0-4, S. Leeret 3-2-8, Hewitt 1-0-2, Small 1-0-2, Peer 1-0-2, Moody 1-0-2. Totals- 17-7-44.
Brushton-Moira (43)
Russell 7-1-17, K. Phelan 4-2-11, T. Phelan 1-0-2, Palmer 3-0-7, Traynor 1-0-2, Hebert 0-1-1, Wells 1-0-3. Totals- 17-4-43.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 22-15.
3-point goals- Saranac Lake (3) K. Leeret 3. Brushton-Moira (5) Russell 2, K. Phelan, Palmer, Wells.
