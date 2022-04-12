NCCS tennis drops AuSable Valley, 5-0

CLINTONVILLE — Northeastern Clinton went on the road and took decisive 5-0 wins home from AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Tuesday.
GIRLS
On the girls’ side, Maggie Sample and Laci Roberts made quick work of the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively, with Sample beating Raychell Jerdo, 6-1 and 6-0, while Roberts beat Brielle Laundry, 6-0 and 6-1.
The Cougar duos of Jenna Pennington and Callie Racine and Brynn Hite and Sydney Lemieux completed the sweep on the day for NCCS, with the No. 2 doubles match coming down to a 7-5 second set win for Hite and Lemieux, one of the closer sets of the day.
BOYS
Reid LaValley and Lucas Deuso continued the Northeastern dominance, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 boys singles matches while winning all of their sets, 6-0.
Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois won the No. 1 doubles matchup for the Cougars, beating Tristan Laundree and Alic Rock, but Laundree and Rock pushed the first set to 6-4 before Roberts and Dubois won the second set, 6-1.
Marcus Bedard and Hayden Chester defeated Aidan Croghan and Preston Rein to take the No. 2 doubles match for Northeastern.
The No. 3 singles match for both the boys and girls went to the Cougars by forfeit.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Sample (NCCS) def. Jerdo, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Roberts (NCCS) def. Laundree, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Purisic (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Pennington/Racine (NCCS) def. Beane/Schier, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Hite/Lemieux (NCCS) def. Brandt/MacDougal, 6-2, 7-5.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, AuSable Valley 0
No. 1- LaValley (NCCS) def. MacDougal, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Deuso (NCCS) def. Dorr, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/Dubois (NCCS) def. Laundree/Rock, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2- Bedard/Chester (NCCS) def. Croghan/Rein, 6-0, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.