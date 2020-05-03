NCCS students to participate in esports tournaments

CHAMPLAIN — Not being able to play sports right now has left a big void for many.
Students at Northeastern Clinton have found a creative way to fill that void with something that has become a popular trend of late.
That trend is esports.
TOURNAMENT PLANNED
Starting Monday, various students from NCCS will take part in electronic sports tournaments for basketball, soccer and hockey in an effort to stay connected in a time where social distancing is encouraged.
“We are going to test this out and see how it goes,” NCCS Athletic Director Nick Trombley said. “With the cancellation of the seasons, all our athletes in our community have that competitive thirst, and this is a way to fulfill that.”
Any high school student at NCCS has an opportunity to join in the various single-elimination tournaments exclusively on Xbox One consoles.
Games available to play include NBA 2K and EA SPORTS’ NHL and FIFA.
FILLING A VOID
This new idea has been met with a good amount of excitement, and more interest is expected to grow with time.
“We don’t have that competitive spirit right now, and I just want to do something for our athletes,” said NCCS junior Abby Racine, who is also a member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
“I reached out to a lot of my friends, and they are interested in esports. It gives them that sport they can’t play physically right now, but they can compete through a screen.”
The tournaments as well as other initiatives to promote group participation for students will be facilitated through sportsYou, a platform commonly used to connect coaches, players and families to facilitate calendars, messages, photos, videos, documents and more.
Through the NCCS sportsYou page, students can join through an access code made available to them.
OTHER PLANS
In addition to various tournament updates on sportsYou, a weekly workout will be posted on Mondays, and a post focusing on mental health awareness will be shared on Thursdays for NCCS students.
Racine will be responsible for posting about mental health awareness, while Reid LaValley, a sophomore at NCCS who has applied to be on the SAAC next year, will be responsible for the weekly workouts.
“The whole reason we are doing the tournament is this is the closest we can get to sports right now, and we can do it with our friends and stay connected,” Racine said.
“Keeping up with mental health and staying active is also so important in a time like this, so we are really excited for all this.”
‘IT’S A BIG TOPIC’
Students interested in the esports tournaments were directed to email their full name and gamer tag to various student tournament coordinators including Ryan O’Donnell (FIFA), Alex Gomez (2K) and John Bulson (NHL).
Those interested in competing were also asked to register on sportsYou since that will be where brackets and other tournament information is shared.
“A lot of schools in NYSPHSAA are considering esports as a sport right now, and it’s a big topic that a lot of schools are jumping on,” Racine said. “Now that we have this opportunity being stuck at home, this is a perfect time to try it out.”
If these tournaments are successful, Trombley said he expects NCCS to create more.
“We are going to run the tournament no matter what and see how it goes,” Trombley said. “If we have good experience with it, we will probably do another tournament seeing we are out of school for the rest of the year because of COVID-19.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.