NCCS shuts out PHS

PLATTSBURGH — A goal in the first and second halves as well as a team effort in net led the Northeastern Clinton girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Plattsburgh High in Northern Soccer League action, Tuesday.
Lauren Brilotti and Ellie Prairie both found the back of the net to pace the Cougars, and Abby Racine (3) and Desiree Dubois (2) combined for the five-save shutout.
"NCCS was able to generate a few more chances than PHS today," Hornets coach Tim Mulligan said.
Mulligan complimented the play of Northeastern Clinton's Alexa Turner and Laci Roberts as well as Plattsburgh's Madeleine Woodward and Amanda Vaughn.
Mackenzie Lawfer (5) and Emma Whalen (6) combined for 11 saves in the Hornets' nets.
Northeastern Clinton 2, Plattsburgh High 0
NCCS 1 1 — 2
PHS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Brilotti (Prairie), 4:45.
Second half- 2, NCCS, Prairie (Sample), 16:35.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 15, Plattsburgh High 5
Saves- Racine (3), Dubois (2), NCCS, 5. Lawfer (5), Whalen (6), PHS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 2
WILLSBORO 1
WESTPORT — Analise Burdo's unassisted goal with 6:23 gone in the second half proved to be the game-winner for the Griffins.
Leanna Costin gave Boquet Valley a 1-0 advantage in the first half, but a goal from the Warriors' Lexi Nolette on an assist by Jenna Ford with 13:07 to go in regulation made it a one-goal game.
Alaina Denton recorded 10 saves for the Griffins, while Abby Bruno accounted for 12 stops for Willsboro.
Boquet Valley 2, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 0 1 — 1
Boquet Valley 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Costin, 29:35.
Second half- 2, BV, Burdo, 6:23. 3, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 26:53.
Shots- Boquet Valley 14, Willsboro 12
Saves- Denton, BV, 10. Bruno, WICS, 12.
CHAZY 4
MORIAH 1
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe registered two goals in the Eagles' victory over the Vikings.
Emma Smith opened scoring off an assist from Hadley Lucas on a corner kick with 12:25 gone in the first half.
McAuliffe then used a Celine Juneau helper to make it 2-0 headed into halftime.
Katie Demers accounted for Chazy's third goal before McAuliffe scored her second of the match thanks to a Cate Langlois assist with 24:32 elapsed.
Mikenna Valentine made sure to put Moriah on the board with a bit more than nine minutes to go in regulation.
Sam Gonyo turned in four saves for the Eagles before Annika Lizardi entered for the second half and made two more stops.
Vikings keeper Hannah Gaddor finished with eight saves.
Chazy 4, Moriah 1
Moriah 0 1 — 1
Chazy 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Smith (Lucas), 12:25. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Juneau), 15:23.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Demers, 13:52. 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (Langlois), 34:32. 5, WICS, Valentine (Towns), 30:52.
Shots- Chazy 15, Moriah 6
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 8. Gonyo (4), Lizardi (2), CCRS, 6.
BOYS
WILLSBORO 3
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WILLSBORO — Devin Meachem, Robby Drolette and Stephen Leibeck all found the back of the net once to provide the Warriors with all the scoring they needed and then some.
Meachem's goal was unassisted, while Justin Joslyn and Nick Reithel had assists on the following two goals, respectively.
Gary Negroni accounted for the Griffins' lone goal.
Brandon Tromblee was busy in goal for Boquet Valley with 12 saves.
Willsboro outshot the Griffins, 25-6.
Regan Arnold accounted for five saves to anchor the Warriors' defense.
"It's always nice to get a victory on our Senior Recognition Night against a nearby rival," Willsboro coach Andrew Lee said. "Three seniors led the way with scoring tonight, and our senior led defense and goalkeeper were able to hold the Griffins off the board until late in the game.
"This wasn't one of our better played games. Fortunately for us we are right back at it Wednesday night against AuSable with an opportunity to play again."
Willsboro 3, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, WICS, Meachem, 38:19.
Second half- 2, WICS, Drollette (Joslyn), 8:29. 3, WICS, Leibeck (Reithel), 27:51. 4, BV, Negroni (Petit), 30:31.
Shots- Willsboro 25, Boquet Valley 6
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 12. Arnold, WICS, 5.
