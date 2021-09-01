NCCS, Plattsburgh, Chazy all take wins in preseason play

BEEKMANTOWN — Northeastern Clinton got multi-goal games from a couple players en route to a 6-0 win over Franklin Academy in a preseason soccer tournament at Beekmantown High, Wednesday.
Gwen Richards opened the scoring for the Cougars with a pair of goals in the first half, both assisted by Alexa Turner and both off of corner kicks.
Bailee Lafountain would get the third goal for Northeastern Clinton before the end of the first half, then scored twice early on in the second to complete her hat trick. Two of those goals were also assisted by Turner.
Myah Creller capped off the night for the Cougars, scoring the team’s sixth and final goal 39:26 into the second half.
Huskies goalie Hillary Baker made six saves in her team’s defeat.
—
Northeastern Clinton 6, Franklin Academy 0
FA 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, NCCS, Richards (Turner), 12:57. 2, NCCS, Richards (Turner), 15:40. 3, NCCS, LaFountain (Turner), 33:33.
Second half- 4, NCCS, LaFountain (Roberts), 7:58. 5, NCCS, LaFountain (Turner), 12:28. 6, NCCS, Creller (Bechard), 39:26.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 22-3.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 1. Baker, FA, 6.
PLATTSBURGH 6
BOQUET VALLEY 1
CHAZY — Plattsburgh High got pairs of goals from Amaya Abellard, Haley Ladue and Bella Girard in its 6-1 win over Boquet Valley.
Abellard opened the game’s scoring 5:50 in with an assist coming from Bailey Hewson, and the Hornets never looked back.
Ladue’s netted the next, then Girard got her pair before Ladue tallied again.
Late in the second half, Abby Schwoebel scored the lone goal on the night for the Griffins off a direct kick at 37:20 before Abellard ended the night with her second goal at 39:27.
Ella Lobdell stopped 20 shots on the night for Boquet Valley.
—
Plattsburgh 6, Boquet Valley 1
BV 0 1 — 1
PHS 5 1 — 6
First half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 5:50. 2, PHS, Ladue (Tuller), 9:58. 3, Girard (Bonnabesse), 21:08. 4, Girard (Mulligan), 26:53. 5, PHS, Ladue, 28:49.
Second half- 6, BV, Schwoebel, 37:20. 7, PHS, Abellard (Mulligan), 39:27.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 26-2.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 0. Lobdell, BV, 20.
CHAZY 2
SARANAC LAKE 0
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe scored twice to lift Chazy over Saranac Lake.
Both goals came later on in the first half, with Hadley Lucas and Sequoia McChesney each assisting on one.
The Eagles outshot the Red Storm, 10-4, with Saranac Lake goalkeeper Emma Wood stopping seven shots in the loss.
—
Chazy 2, Saranac Lake 0
SL 0 0 — 0
C 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, C, McAuliffe (Lucas), 33:14. 2, C, McAuliffe (McChesney), 35:34.
Second half- None.
Shots- Chazy, 10-4.
Saves- Blair, C, 1. Wood, SL, 7.
