NCCS outlasts Chazy in OT

CHAMPLAIN — Laci Roberts played hero Friday.
Her overtime goal, the first of her varsity career, at the 7:15 mark ended up sending Northeastern Clinton to a 3-2 victory over Chazy, Friday, in girls Northern Soccer League action.
The win was anything but easy for the Cougars who blew a 2-0 lead after the Eagles mounted a gutsy comeback in the second half.
Down 2-0, Chazy's Celine Juneau cut her team's deficit in half when she scored with 12:43 left in regulation.
A bit under four minutes later, Willow Herz notched an equalizer, which sent the game to overtime.
"I was proud of how my team responded in overtime with controlling the play, and Laci was able to find the back of the net on a beautiful shot from the corner of the 18," Northeastern Clinton coach Tim Surprenant said.
Marlie Sample put the Cougars on the board early in the first half, and with 7:45 gone in the second half, Bryn Sample upped Northeastern Clinton's lead to 2-0.
"I believe it's hard for the girls this year, with the limited fans and the quiet atmosphere, to stay focused for the full 80 minutes," Surprenant said. "This is something we need to work on as we move forward."
Abby Racine (6) and Desiree Dubois (4) combined for 10 Cougar saves, and Samantha Gonyo stopped 13 shots for the Eagles.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Chazy 2
Chazy 0 2 — 2
NCCS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, NCCS, M. Sample (Lafountain), 12:49.
Second half- 2, NCCS, B. Sample (Coulombe), 7:45. 3, CCRS, Juneau, 27:17. 4, CCRS, Herz, 31:06.
Overtime- 5, NCCS, Roberts, 7:15.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 17, Chazy 13.
Saves- Racine (6), Dubois (4), NCCS, 10. Gonyo, CCRS, 13.
