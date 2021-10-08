BEEKMANTOWN — The Northeastern Clinton boys' soccer team continues to find a way to win.
Reid LaValley's goal at 29:45 of the second half, assisted by James Wells, lifted the Cougars to a 1-0 victory over Beekmantown in Northern Soccer League action on Friday night.
The shutout in net went to Chase Letourneau, who finished with five saves.
Rocco Golden stopped six shots for the Eagles, who were outshot by a 16-9 margin.
NCCS 1, Beekmantown 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
BCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, NCCS, LaValley (Wells), 29:45.
Shots- NCCS, 16-9.
Saves- Letourneau, NCCS, 5. Golden, BCS, 6.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
LAKE PLACID 0
ELLENBURG — The Blue Bombers and Bobcats played scoreless soccer until Troy Labarge scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Caleb Damour, with 8:57 gone in the first overtime.
NAC held a commanding 16-5 shot advantage, but Lake Placid netminder John Armstrong turned aside nine shots before Labarge's goal.
Getting the shutout for the Bobcats was Tim Stickney with three saves.
NAC 1, Lake Placid 0, OT
LP 0 0 0 — 0
NAC 0 0 1 — 1
First overtime- 1, NAC, Labarge (Damour), 8:57.
Shots- NAC, 16-5.
Saves- Armstrong, LPCS, 9, Stickney, NAC, 3.
WILLSBORO 1
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WESTPORT — Ethan Leibeck scored off a Justin Joslyn assist at 36:45 of the second half to provide the margin of difference for the Warriors.
Logan Jaquish made five saves in the Willsboro net to register the shutout and Beckham Egglefield stopped three shots in the Boquet Valley net.
“We were unlucky today as we controlled much of the game,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “Our boys put in a huge effort from beginning to end, but we just couldn't find the back of the net.”
Willsboro 1, Boquet Valley 0
Willsboro 0 1 — 1
Boquet Valley 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, WICS, E. Leibeck (Joslyn), 36:45.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 6-4.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 5. Egglefield, BV, 3.
PERU 1
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Nighthawks only scored once, and not until the second half, but that would prove to be enough to beat the Chiefs.
Dominic Falvo scored off a Dominic Nuzzo assist in the 30th minute of the second frame to give Peru the decisive goal.
Nighthawks goalkeeper Ryan Robinson stopped eight shots in his shutout victory.
Peru 1, Saranac 0
PCS 0 1 — 1
SCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PCS, Falvo (Nuzzo), 30:54.
Shots- Saranac, 11-7.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 5. Robinson, PCS, 8.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
SARANAC LAKE 1
CLINTONVILLE — Aidan Lopez scored three goals to power the Patriots over the Red Storm.
Tristan Laundree also scored and added an assist for AuSable Valley, which held a 2-0 halftime lead.
Scott LaMountain was in net for the victory with five saves and Bailey Bartholomew spoiled LaMountain's shutout bid when he put Saranac Lake on the board late in the contest.
“We played great soccer tonight,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. “We possessed the ball and passed very well.
“It was a great night for our seniors on Senior Night. They included David Butler, Evan Hart, Bailey Lattrell, Alex Lautenschuetz. Aidan Lopez, Hayden Lowther and Zander McCabe.
“Saranac Lake played hard the entire game and showed a lot of grit.”
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 0 1 — 1
AuSable Valley 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, AVCS, Laundree, 5:24. 2, AVCS, A. Lopez (Laundree), 39:35.
Second half- 3, AVCS, A. Lopez (Lowther), 14:14. 4, AVCS, Lopez (Lattrell), 22:30. 5, SLCS, Bartholomew, 34:20.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 36-7.
Saves- Groves, SLCS, 15. LaMountain, AVCS, 5.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 4
CROWN POINT 1
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush figured in on all of his team's scoring with two goals and two assists.
Bush broke a 1-all tie with a goal at 13:17 of the second half and added another marker seven minutes later. He then assisted on Ben Lamos' goal that finished off the scoring.
Isiah Pelkey gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at the half, but Cameron Waldorf tied it for the Panthers with six minutes gone in the second stanza.
Wyatt Carniglia stopped stopped six shots in the Schroon Lake/Newcomb nets.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, Crown Point 1
CP 0 1 — 1
SL/N 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, SL/N, Pelkey (L. Bush), 26:42.
Second half- 2, CPCS, Waldorf (Potter), 6:05. 3, SL/N, L. Bush (Phillips), 13:17. 4, SL/N, L. Bush, 20:32. 5, SL/N, Lamos (L. Bush), 34:12.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 23-11.
Saves- Tompkins, CPCS, 7. Carniglia, SL/N, 6.
KEENE 5
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
LONG LAKE — Hyler Isham tallied two goals to lead the Beavers past the Orange.
Isham scored twice in the first half, while Keenan Linton and Ethan Sawyer also tallied to give Keene a 4-1 halftime lead.
Nevin Dockery closed out the Keene scoring in the second half.
Jackson Strader accounted for both goals for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Keene 5, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
Keene 4 1 — 5
IL/LL 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, KCS, Linton, 2:53. 2, KCS, Isham, 4:50. 3, KCS, Sawyer, 17:32. 4, IL/LL, Strader, 21:23. 5, KCS, Isham, 37:57.
Second half- 6, IL/LL, Strader (Farr), 3:25. 7, KCS, Dockery, 28:34.
Shots- not available.
Saves- Dockery (3), Gagnon (7), KCS, 10. Fisher (7), Mack (7), IL/LL, 14.
GIRLS
FORT ANN 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
JOHNSBURG — Olivia Winchell and Paige Trzaskas scored goals to give the visitors a non-conference win.
Corbin DeGroat's goal with 7:54 remaining in regulation put Johnsburg/Minerva on the board.
Charlize Bernard stopped 12 shots in net for the hosts.
Fort Ann 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
Fort Ann 1 1 — 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, FA, Winchell (Steves), 31:45.
Second half- 2, FA, Trzaskas (Winchell), 5:37. 3, J/M, DeGroat, 32:06.
Shots- Fort Ann, 14-5.
Saves- Wright, FA, 3. Bernard, J/M, 12.
