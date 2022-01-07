NCCS, NAC battle in close CVAC bowling action

ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack and Northeastern Clinton battled it out in a close Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling match, Friday.
The Bobcat boys edged out the Cougars, 3-1, while the NCCS and NAC girls tied, 2-2.
For the boys, Chase Nichols and Jarrod Shudsa powered the Bobcats, rolling in 449 and 410 series, respectively, while Jake McGoldrick led the Cougars in the loss with a 427 series, followed closely by Thor Frostick’s 417 series.
On the girls’ side, Chelsey Guay and Lillyanne Husband recorded 357 and 324 series, respectively, for the Bobcats, while Keira MacKinnon bowled a 354 series and Sabrina Robare recorded a 336 series for the Cougars.
—
Boys
Northern Adirondack 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
NAC- Nichols 142-183-124-449, Shusda 113-171-126-410, Nichols 135-135-112-382, Guillaume 109-128-326, Menard 106.
NCCS- McGoldrick 157-142-128-427, Frostick 149-136-132-417, Schad 114-129-333
Agoney 118-308, Surprenant 139-119-356.
—
Girls
Northern Adirondack 2, Northeastern Clinton 2
NAC- Husband 110-134-324, Barber 126-122-341, Guay 125-112-120-357, Perrea 109-119-311, Lapoint 113-131-323.
NCCS- Mesec 112-138-316, Agoney 112-127-327, Robare 112-118-106-336, MacKinnon 139-132-354, Agoney 138.
SARANAC 3, PLATTSBURGH 1
SARANAC 4, PLATTSBURGH 0
SARANAC — The Chief boys took a close match with the Hornets while the Saranac girls finished with a decisive win over Plattsburgh.
On the boys’ side, Andrew Gaboriault led the way for the Chiefs with a 586 series, while Dale LaVarnway rolled a 448 series.
Evan Rundall led the Hornet boys, bowling a 497 series, while Ethan Parent was just behind him with a 483 series.
For the girls, Saranac’s Kennedy Paynter’s 439 series was over 60 points more than the closest girl on either team. Mya Marsico was second on the Chiefs with a 337 series.
Madison Briggs paced the Plattsburgh girls in the loss with a 367 series.
—
Boys
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh 1
SCS- A. Gaboriault 183-222-181-586, LaVarnway 182-131-136-448, Bremen 96-96-91-283.
PHS- Rundall 193-145-159-497, Parent 169-172-142-483, Donaldson 157-157-114-428, Bernier 149-115-153-417, Dubuque 88-79-100-267.
—
Girls
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 0
SCS- Paynter 133-178-128-439, Marsico 92-126-119-337, Laundry 112-85-77-274.
PHS- Briggs 119-133-115-367, McCormick 107-112-113-332, Ashline 96-83-103-262.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Paige Hilborne rolled a 187 game and 481 series to power the Beekmantown girls. Alexa Sampica added a 181 game and 453 triple for the Eagles.
Emily Mitchell tossed a 409 series and Autumn Phinney a 405 for the Warriors. Phinney added a team high game of 179.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
BCS- Hilborne, 149-145-187-481; Fessette, 149-390; Sampica, 158-181-453.
WICS- Mitchell, 147-149-409; Phinney, 179-405; Benway, 131-386.
