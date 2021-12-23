NCCS, Moriah grab non-league hoops wins

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton’s Aiden Creller put up a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double while Darren DuBois tossed in 15 points to lead the Cougars past Northern Adirondack in non-league action, Thursday.
Jordan Brown scored nine points, Thomas Gilbo scored eight and Steven Garrow scored seven in the 65-33 win.
“I was proud of our defensive effort tonight,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said.
For the Bobcats, Brady Boulrice’s nine points were good for the team lead.
Matt Boulrice, Brady Magoon and Patrick Benware each scored six for NAC in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 65, Northern Adirondack 33
NAC (33)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 3-1-9, Damour 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 3-0-6, Magoon 3-0-6, King 0-0-0, Carter 2-0-4, Lafountain 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 3-0-6. Totals- 13-1-33.
NCCS (65)
Brown 3-1-9, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Deuso 2-0-5, Monette 2-0-5, Dubois 7-0-15, Gilbo 3-2-8, Manor 1-1-3, Garrow 2-2-7, Creller 5-2-12. Totals- 25-8-65.
Halftime- NCCS, 38-13.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Brown, Deuso, Monette, Dubois, Garrow. NAC (2) B. Boulrice 2.
MORIAH 56
FONDA-FULTONVILLE 50
JOHNSTOWN — Fonda-Fultonville came out with a dominant first quarter, but the Vikings stormed back for the win on the road, Thursday.
“We turned the table in the second quarter, with (Bryce) Sprague putting up 11,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “Our defense turned it up and limited them to only eight points in the second.”
Sprague’s 23 points on the game, which included three of the team’s five three-pointers, led the Viking scorers, while Rowan Swan was not far behind with 18.
Swan added seven rebounds, while Will Rohrer recorded four rebounds and five assists to go with his four points.
“This was a good, competitive match-up for us,” Cross said.
—
Moriah 56, Fonda-Fultonville 50
Moriah (56)
Fleury 0-0-0, Olcott 2-2-8, Allen 0-0-0, Rohrer 2-0-4, Demarais 1-1-3, Sprague 7-6-23, Swan 8-2-18. Totals- 21-9-56.
Fonda-Fultonville (50)
Meyer 1-0-2, Booth 2-0-6, Cusack 1-1-4, Melious 0-0-0, Kowalski 3-3-11, Weaver 3-0-6, Coupas 0-0-0, Hastings 10-1-21. Totals- 20-5-50.
Halftime- Moriah, 31-28.
3 point goals- Moriah (5) Olcott 2, Sprague 3. Fonda-Fultonville (5) Cusack, Kowalski 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.