ELLENBURG — Hunter LaValley and Noah Gonyo played key roles in Northeastern Clinton's 9-2 victory over Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball on Monday, handing the Red Storm their first loss of the year.
LaValley threw only 83 pitches in going the distance for the win as he allowed seven hits, struck out nine and did not walk anyone.
Gonyo, meanwhile, went three-for-three at the plate and drove in three runs. Sam Bulson added two hits and a RBI, while Chase Ross and Ethan Garrand each drove in two runs.
“This was a well-played game by both teams,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Saranac Lake is a talented group that made it tough for us for much of the game until we scored five in the sixth.
“I'm very pleased with the way we played both offensively and defensively. We came up with some big hits, scoring eight of our nine runs after two were out.
“Hunter LaValley pitched a great game as he threw strikes and limited his pitch count. The defense was solid behind him.”
Cedar Rivers pitched well for Saranac Lake as he limited the Cougars to four runs over the first five innings. Ben Clark accounted for two of the Red Storm's seven hits.
—
NCCS 9, Saranac Lake 2
Saranac Lake 001 001 0 — 2 7 1
NCCS 201 015 x — 9 8 0
Rivers, Woodruff (6) and Clarke. LaValley and Guay. WP- LaValley. LP- Rivers. 2B- LaValley (NCCS).
PERU 6
LAKE PLACID 1
PERU — Peru's Wyatt Premore got the better of Lake Placid's Matt Brandes in a pitching duel as the Nighthawks remained unbeaten.
The Nighthawks erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Winning pitcher Premore struck out 15 and walked one in six innings.
“Both pitchers did a good job throwing strikes,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Wyatt Premore had eight strikeouts and Matt Brandes six over the first three innings.”
Zach O'Connell's RBI triple was the big hit in Peru's three-run fifth. O'Connell finished with a double and triple, while Connor Hart added a single and triple for the Nighthawks.
Three different players had hits for the Blue Bombers.
—
Peru 6, Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid 000 010 0 — 1 3 4
Peru 000 033 x — 6 7 2
Brandes, Jordon (6) and Ledwith. Premore, Hart (7) and Duprey. WP- Premore. LP- Brandes. 2B- O'Connell (PCS). 3B- O'Connell (PCS), Hart (PCS).
SARANAC 15
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
SARANAC — Zach Rainville had a huge game offensively for the Chiefs with four hits, including two triples, a double, single and six RBI.
Winning pitcher Matt Faville struck out 10 in going the first six innings.
“Matty Faville did a great job on the mound keeping their hitters off balance,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said.
Connor Burns and Faville each added a double and single as the the Chiefs scored a combined 13 runs over the first three innings.
Nolan Knight and Brady Boulrice each doubled for the Bobcats.
—
Saranac 15, NAC 5
NAC 012 000 2 — 5 7 2
Saranac 526 002 x — 15 13 1
Lambert, B. Boulrice (3) and M. Boulrice. M. Faville, Cranford (7) and Rainville, Wing (5). WP- M. Faville. LP- Lambert. 2B- Rainville (SCS), M. Faville (SCS), Burns (SCS), Knight (NAC), B. Boulrice (NAC). 3B- Rainville 2 (SCS).
MVAC
CHAZY 13
KEENE 0
CHAZY — Winning pitcher Traygan Coon struck out 11 in 4.1 innings and Zane Stevens fanned the only two batters he faced in the Eagles' win.
Connor McCarthy and Coon paced Chazy offensively with two hits each, with Coon getting a double, while Riley Hansen added a triple and Reagan Dudyak a double.
The Eagles took early control with 12 runs in the second inning.
The Beavers finished with two hits, with Sam Baldwin hitting a double.
—
Chazy 13, Keene 0
Keene 000 00 — 0 2 2
Chazy 1(12)0 0x — 13 11 1
Tansey, S. Smith (2) and Smith, Tansey (2). Coon, Stevens (5) and Clukey. WP- Coon. LP- Tansey. 2B- Baldwin (KCS), Dudyak (CCRS), Coon (CCRS), Clukey (CCRS). 3B- Hansen (CCRS).
NON-LEAGUE
TICONDEROGA 5
CROWN POINT 4
TICONDEROGA — In the bottom of the seventh, the Sentinels' Gavin Tucker rapped a two-out RBI single to tie the score and then an ensuing error allowed the winning run to cross the plate.
The Panthers had taken a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by Evan Carey and Reese Pertak.
Tucker paced Ticonderoga with two hits and Connor Yaw picked up the pitching win in relief of Owen Stonitsch.
Evan Carey accounted for three hits and two RBI for Crown Point and Pertak had two hits and a RBI. Thomas Woods went the distance in taking the pitching loss as he struck out six and walked four.
—
Ticonderoga 5, Crown Point 4
Crown Point 001 001 2 — 4 7 1
Ticonderoga 002 001 2 — 5 5 1
Woods and T. Carey. Stonitsch, Yaw (5) and Montalbano, Stonitsch (4). WP- Yaw. LP- Woods. 2B- Tucker (TCS).
SATURDAY
TICONDEROGA 4
SARANAC 2
TICONDEROGA — Nate Trudeau picked up the pitching win and had a long two-run double in a four-run bottom of the first inning to lead the Sentinels.
Trudeau struck out five and walked two in going 4.1 innings. Gavin Tucker took over in the fifth and got out of a bases-loaded jam on the way to earning the save. Austin Hunt made two key defensive plays in left field.
Connor Yaw added a RBI single in the first inning for Ticonderoga.
Matt Faville led the Chiefs with three hits, including two doubles, while Zach Rainville added a double and single, and Wyatt Supinski registered two hits as the Chiefs had 12 hits in all.
Connor Burns struck out 11 and walked three in pitching well over 5.2 innings to take the setback.
—
Ticonderoga 4, Saranac 2
Saranac 100 100 0 — 2 12 2
Ticonderoga 400 000 x — 4 4 2
Burns, M. Faville (6) and Rainville. Trudeau, Tucker (5) and Stonitsch. WP- Trudeau. LP- Burns. Sv- Tucker. 2B- M. Faville 2 (SCS), Rainville (SCS), Trudeau (TCS).
PLATTSBURGH 16
LAKE PLACID 6
LAKE PLACID — Ryan Knowles accounted for a double and two singles to help lead the way for the Hornets.
Jace Lacey, Bostyn Duquette and Colin Golden all chipped in with two hits apiece for PHS. Ty Calkins and Carter King rapped triples.
Liam Perkins was the starter and winner on the mound and PHS pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts. The Hornets broke the game open with eight runs in the second inning on a walk and six-consecutive base hits.
Matt Brandes paced the Blue Bombers offensively with a single and triple.
—
Plattsburgh 16, Lake Placid 6
Plattsburgh 182 004 1 — 16 16 1
Lake Placid 000 240 0 — 6 5 3
Perkins, Duval (4), Crowley (5), Duquette (7) and Lacey. Colby, Jordon (2), Coursen (6) and Ledwith. WP- Perkins. LP- Colby. 2B- Lacey (PHS), Perkins (PHS), R. Knowles (PHS). 3B- King (PHS), Calkins (PHS), Brandes (LPCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 23
MORIAH 2
PORT HENRY — Ethan Garrand rapped out four hits, scored five runs and drove in three runs for the Cougars.
Noah Gonyo had another big game for NCCS as he added a single, double and home run, while Aiden Surprenant chipped in with three hits. R.J. Johnston went two-for-two as the Cougars finished with 17 hits in all.
Winning pitcher Sam Bulson struck out eight over the first five innings.
NCCS held a 7-2 advantage before erupting for 10 runs in the top of the sixth.
Mark Maye was the leading hitter for the Vikings with a triple and single.
—
NCCS 23, Moriah 2
NCCS 221 20(10) 6 — 23 17 3
Moriah 101 000 0 — 2 7 9
S. Bulson, Gonyo (6) and Guay. Nephew, Spring (5), Sprague (6), Langey (7) and Maye, Nephew (5). WP- S. Bulson. LP- Nephew. 2B- Gonyo (NCCS). 3B- Maye (MCS). HR- Gonyo (NCCS).
