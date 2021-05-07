NCCS honors seniors, comes away with win over Chazy

CHAMPLAIN — The final game played on the current Northeastern Clinton baseball field ended up in a 16-4 non-league win for the Cougars over Chazy on Friday.
It was Senior Day for the Cougars, who will have to play their CVAC schedule all on the road this season with a new field in the works.
“This was a special night to honor our seniors and to celebrate the last game played on our field that has served our school community for about 50 years,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said.
“I was very proud of the way our players represented the program with their hustle and good sportsmanship. Thank you to coach (Brian) Norcross and Chazy baseball for coming to our field to help us send off our field and our seniors.”
Both teams used several pitchers with Ethan Garrand going two scoreless innings to begin the game for NCCS.
Sam Bulson paced the Cougars' offense with three hits, with Noah Gonyo and Aiden Surprenant getting two apiece. Gonyo and Surprenant added doubles and Bulson a triple.
The Eagles managed only three hits, with Luke Moser getting a triple.
NCCS 16, Chazy 4
Chazy 004 000 0 — 4 3 5
NCCS 471 031 x — 16 9 1
Clukey, D. Gonyo (3), Trahan (5) and Hansen. Garrand, LaValley (3), S. Bulson (5), N. Gonyo (7) and Gonyo, Garrand (5), Guay (7). WP- Garrand. LP- Clukey. 2B- N. Gonyo (NCCS), Surprenant (NCCS). 3B- Moser (CCRS), S. Bulson (NCCS).
THURSDAY
CHAZY 20
KEENE 6
KEENE — Dale Gonyo, Connor McCarthy, winning pitcher Traygan Coon and Riley Hansen rapped up three hits each in the Eagles' victory. Hansen had a triple while McCarthy and Coon added doubles.
Coon struck out nine as Chazy evened its league record at 1-1 and presented Brian Norcross with his 100th varsity coaching win.
The Eagles broke open the game with 12 runs in the fifth inning.
Julian Smith powered Keene with a double and single. Will Tansey added a triple. Walter Moore started and took the loss.
Chazy 20, Keene 6, 5 inn.
Chazy 260 0(12) — 20 14 2
Keene 004 02 — 6 6 5
Coon and Hansen. Moore, S. Smith (4), J. Smith (5) and not available. WP- Coon. LP- Moore. 2B- McCarthy (CCRS), Coon (CCRS), J. Smith (KCS). 3B- Hansen (CCRS), Tansey (KCS).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 14
WELLS 2
WELLS — Ryan Morris did it all for the visitors.
Morris struck out 12 in getting the pitching win and led the way at the plate with a single, double and home run.
Casey Boudreau's double was the lone hit for the Indians. The loss went to Byron Stuart.
Johnsburg/Minerva 14, Wells 2, 5 inn.
Johnsburg/Minerva 203 45 — 14 5 2
Wells 001 01 — 2 1 3
WP- Morris. LP- Stuart. 2B- Morris (J/M), Boudreau (WCS). HR- Morris (J/M).
