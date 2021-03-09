NCCS holds off NAC in nail-biting game

ELLENBURG — Northeastern Clinton fended off Northern Adirondack for a 45-43 win in a game that came right down to the wire Monday.
James Molinski and Steven Garrow both scored 14 points to help the Cougars to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory.
Silas Lewis hit a game-tying three with under a minute to go for the Bobcats, but Steven Garrow iced the game with a made free throw as time continued to wind down and saw Northeastern Clinton come out on the winning end.
Northern Adirondack's foul that put the Cougars on the line was something Bobcats coach Nate Bilow said his team will have to learn from.
"We can't foul in that situation," Bilow said. "But we did (and) probably more than once before it was called. We've got to get better at understanding situations, and that's my fault."
Northern Adirondack went 4 of 28 from behind the three-point arc for a cold shooting performance that Bilow said also lingered at different points throughout the game.
Cody Lambert recorded a double-double to help power the Bobcats with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Tommy Bergeron scored a game-high 22 points.
Brady Magoon pulled down an additional nine rebounds, and Lewis had five assists.
—
Northeastern Clinton 45, Northern Adirondack 43
NCCS (45)
Guay 1-0-2, Molinski 6-0-14, Gilbo 2-0-6, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0, Deuso 2-0-5, Dubois 2-0-4, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 4-2-14. Totals: 17-2-45.
NAC (43)
Bergeron 8-3-22, B.Boulrice 1-0-2, M.Boulrice 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2, Lafountain 0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-5, Coryea 0-1-1, Lambert 4-3-11, Magoon 0-0-0. Totals: 16-7-43.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 21-20.
3 point goals- Northeastern Clinton (7) Molinski 2, Gilbo 2, Deuso, Garrow 2. Northern Adirondack (4) Bergeron 3, Lewis.
MORIAH 69
TICONDEROGA 40
PORT HENRY — A 26-point third quarter was the big blow the Moriah boys used to hand Ticonderoga a loss.
Bryce Sprague poured in a game-high 28 points, and Rowan Swan turned in a double-double performance thanks to 10 boards and 10 points.
Maddox Blaise pulled down seven rebounds to boost the rebounding attack for the Vikings, and Will Rohrer tallied 15 points.
"Ti was much improved from a week ago," Moriah coach Brian Cross said. "They hung tough in the first half and made us work for our points. We had a big third quarter, which was the difference in the game."
Montgomery Benedict accounted for 11 of the Sentinels' points.
—
Moriah 69, Ticonderoga 40
Ticonderoga (40)
Smith 0-0-0, Molina 2-2-8, Brown 0-0-0, Stonitsch 0-0-0, Perry 3-0-7, Benedict 4-2-11, Olden 1-0-2, Huestis 2-0-5, Smith 3-0-7. Totals: 14-4-40.
Moriah (69)
Hanchett 0-0-0, Swan 5-0-10, Diehl 1-0-2, Olcott 0-0-0, Fuller 1-0-2, Peters 0-0-0, Blaise 4-0-8, Bilow 0-0-0, Demarais 1-0-2, Sargent 1-0-2, Sprague 10-4-28, Rohrer 6-3-15, Lewis 0-0-0. Totals: 29-7-69.
Halftime- Moriah, 30-17.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (6) Molina 2, Perry, Benedict, Huestis, Smith. Moriah (4) Sprague 4.
BEEKMANTOWN 52
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 34
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles had a really balanced scoring night with five different players scoring somewhere between seven and 10 points.
Ian-James McCasland's team-high 10 points paced Beekmantown, and Isaac McClatchie contributed seven points off the bench.
Liam Perkins was the main contributor on offense for the Hornets thanks to his game-high 15 points, but Beekmantown's team performance turned out to be too much for Plattsburgh to handle.
"Beekmantown had a total team effort, and all nine players contributed," Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said. "Isaac McClatchie gave them good minutes off the bench in the second half.
"Liam Perkins played his best game of the season for us but had little support. We need to come ready to play and energized. All coaches stress to play every game like it is your last, and we did not do that tonight."
—
Beekmantown 52, Plattsburgh High 34
Beekmantown (52)
McClatchie 3-0-7, VanNatten 1-0-2, Mason 0-0-0, Finley 3-3-9, Sorrell 3-0-9, McCasland 5-0-10, Mason 1-0-2, Nephew 1-2-4, Kelly 3-2-9. Totals: 20-7-52.
Plattsburgh High (34)
Coon 1-0-2, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Crowley 2-1-5, Perkins 6-1-15, Golden 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-2, Mulholland 0-0-0, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 1-2-4, M King 0-0-0, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 2-0-4. Totals: 14-4-34.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 28-18.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (5) McClatchie, Sorrell 3, Kelly. Plattsburgh High (2) Perkins 2.
SARANAC 70
PERU 38
PERU — Jacob Pierce had a productive evening for the Chiefs scoring 24 points, and Jack Mather finished second in the scoring category thanks to an additional 17 Saranac points.
The Chiefs really found their groove in the second half after they led the Nighthawks by just six points at halftime.
Samuel Godfrey and Brendon Guay both chipped in with 13 points to help the Peru cause.
—
Saranac 70, Peru 38
Saranac (70)
Bedard 3-0-7, Burns 1-1-3, Kiroy 0-0-0, Faville 3-0-8, Blair 2-3-7, Mather 7-2-17, Steiguman 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Medley 1-0-2, Devins 0-0-0, Brown 1-0-2, Pierce, 9-6-24. Totals: 28-12-70.
Peru (38)
Haudberg 1-0-2, Burgette 0-0-0, Sweeney 0-0-0, Tyrell 1-0-2, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey III 6-1-13, Guay 4-2-13, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Manchester 3-0-6. Totals: 16-3-38.
Halftime- Saranac, 27-21.
3 point goals- Saranac (4) Bedard, Faville 2, Pierce. Peru (3) Guay 3.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 61
CHAZY 35
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins had three players finish in double-figure point totals with Brandon Tromblee leading the way with a game-high 17 points.
Patrick Dwyer notched the team-high for the Eagles with 14 points, and Traygan Coon knocked down three treys.
"This was our first game of the season," Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. "The boys' nerves and rust showed at times, but overall, it was a nice start to the season."
Aidan Lobdell (14) and Oakley Buehler (12) combined for an additional 26 points to boost the Griffins' offense.
—
Boquet Valley 61, Chazy 35
Chazy (35)
Kyle Barcomb 0-0-0, Malachi Hunyor 0-0-0, Patrick Dwyer 6-0-14, Jeremy Juneau 1-0-2, Joey deOndarza 3-0-6, Peter Labarge 2-0-4, Landon Salimando 0-0-0, Devin Therrian 0-0-0, Traygan Coon 3-0-9. Totals: 15-0-35.
Boquet Valley (61)
Kaleb Pettit 1-0-2, Gary Negroni 0-1-1, Jackson Hooper 0-0-0, Michael Race 2-0-4, Jameson Fiegl 2-1-5, Ryley Mousseau 0-0-0, Noah Jacques 3-0-6, Oakley Buehler 6-0-12, Aidan Lobdell 5-4-14, Brandon Tromblee 7-3-17. Totals: 26-9-61.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 38-15.
3 point goals- Chazy (5) Dwyer 2, Coon 3.
SCHROON LAKE 56
BOLTON 31
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats started off their basketball season with a bang, and Ricky Dumoulin's game-high 22 points led the way.
"It's great to see the kids back out on the court, and we are excited about the opportunity to play again," Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said.
"Bolton came out tonight with great energy and had a good showing offensively. We are still working to develop as a cohesive unit and have some things that we need to get better at as a team. Ricky had a good night offensively for us tonight, and overall, we had a well-balanced scoring attack."
Ethan Fariss also hit double digits in the point category with 10 of his own for the Wildcats.
Marvin Dobert had his highest scoring total of the season for the Eagles thanks to a team-high 13 points.
—
Schroon Lake 56, Bolton 31
Bolton (31)
Tennent 1-0-3, Nieves 1-0-2, Johnson 3-0-8, Dobert 5-2-13, Trowbridge 2-1-5. Totals: 12-3-31.
Schroon Lake (56)
Fariss 5-0-10, Higgens 3-3-9, Pelkey 2-0-5, Yarosh 2-2-6, Dumoulin 8-6-22, Baker 2-0-4. Totals: 22-11-56
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 30-21.
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Tennent, Johnson 2, Dobert. Schroon Lake (1) Pelkey.
WILLSBORO 48
SETON CATHOLIC 24
PLATTSBURGH — Brennon Farney (12), Hunter King (11) and Regan Arnold (11) combined for 34 of the Warriors' points.
The Willsboro defense excelled and limited the Knights to just seven points in the first half.
Aiden Pearl led Seton Catholic with 11 points.
—
Willsboro 48, Seton Catholic 24
Willsboro (48)
Arnold 5-1-11, Reithel 0-0-0, H. Meachem 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-2, Cassavaugh 0-1-1, D. Meachem 1-0-3, Joslyn 0-0-0, Farney 6-0-12, H. King 4-1-11, T. King 0-1-1, Sweatt 1-0-3, Callazo 0-0-0, Drollette 2-0-4. Totals: 20-5-48.
Seton Catholic (24)
Guay 1-2-4, Shalton 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 4-3-11, Allen 1-1-3, LaPoint 2-0-4, Farrington 0-0-0. Totals: 9-6-24.
Halftime- Willsboro 23-7.
3 point goals- Willsboro (4) D. Meachem, H. King 2, Sweatt.
GIRLS
SETON CATHOLIC 41
WILLSBORO 19
The Knights came away with a 22-point win, and Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said defense won the game.
"Our defense really paved the way tonight," Briggs said. "Willsboro makes it hard to find a clean look, but we did a very good job making the extra pass for some high-quality looks."
Haley Murnane finished with a game-high 15 points, including three triples, and Kennedy Spriggs was right behind Murnane's point total with 14 of her own.
Abby Pearl scored five points, but she really filled the stat sheet in other categories thanks to nine rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Bella Harrison turned in nine points to lead the way for the Warriors.
—
Seton Catholic 41, Willsboro 19
Willsboro (19)
Ford 1-0-2, Bourdeau 1-0-2, Harrison 4-1-9, Arnold 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Nolette 2-0-4, Belzile 1-0-2. Totals: 9-1-19.
Seton Catholic (41)
Hughes 1-0-2, Murnane 6-0-15, Whalen 2-1-5, Conti 0-0-0, Beauduin 0-0-0, Spriggs 7-0-14, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Nidasi 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-1-5. Totals: 18-2-41.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 20-11.
Saves- Seton Catholic (3) Murnane 3.
BOQUET VALLEY 59
CHAZY 26
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel's 21 points helped the Griffins thrive in their season-opener.
Ella King added to Boquet Valley's scoring total thanks to 13 points, and seven other members of the Griffins put points up on the scoreboard.
Boquet Valley was ahead by just 10 points at half but outscored the Eagles, 36-13, in the second half.
Mackenzie Chapman finished with 11 points in a good effort for Chazy.
—
Boquet Valley 59, Chazy 26
Chazy (26)
Chapman 5-0-11, C. Langlois 0-0-0, Gonyo-LaFountain 2-2-7, Turek 0-1-1, Lucas 1-1-3, A. Langlois 2-0-4, Mcchesney 0-0-0, Ratelle 0-0-0, Poupore 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-26.
Boquet Valley (59)
Burdo 1-0-2, Kirkby 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Schwoebel 10-1-21, Thompson 2-0-4, Sy. Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 2-0-4, King 5-3-13, Sk. Bisselle 0-0-0, Caputo 4-0-8, Denton 1-1-3. Totals: 27-5-59.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 23-13.
3 point goals- Chazy (2) Chapman, Gonyo-LaFountain.
NON-CONFERENCE
NORTH WARREN 61
BOLTON 56 (OT)
BOLTON — The Eagles found themselves in quite a competitive game and came out on the short end in overtime.
Kate Van Auken scored a game-high 28 points as the senior led the Bolton scoring attack, and Maria Baker was next in line with 16 points.
Bolton led by seven points at the half before the Cougars rallied to force extra time.
—
North Warren 61, Bolton 56
North Warren (61)
Bruno 3-0-9, Phelps 4-1-11, No name provided 0-2-2, LaGuerre 2-1-5, Buckman 6-1-14, Butlino 7-6-20. Totals: 22-11-61.
Bolton (56)
Van Auken 10-8-28, Hubert 2-1-7, Baker 8-0-16, Scott 2-1-5. Totals: 22-10-56.
Halftime- Bolton, 27-20.
3 point goals- North Warren (6) Bruno 3, Phelps 2, Buckman. Bolton (1) Hubert.
SATURDAY
BOYS
NON-CONFERENCE
AUSABLE VALLEY 66
WILLSBORO 38
CLINTONVILLE — Aidan Lopez scored 15 points and Spencer Daby 11 to lead the Patriots, who held a 43-20 halftime advantage.
Regan Arnold paced the Warriors with 15 points and Brennon Farley added 11.
“The Warriors played hard but were hindered by a cold-shooting day, and we couldn't miss,” AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said.
“Zander McCabe, Evan Hart and Kyle Tallman were strong, and Eli Snow played a strong defensive game.
“Farney and Arnold shot well beyond the arc for them. I was really impressed by the play and leadership of Arnold.”
—
AuSable Valley 66, Willsboro 38
Willsboro (38)
Arnold 6-0-15, Reithel 1-0-3, H. Meachem 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 0-2-2, D. Meachem 0-0-0, Joslyn 0-0-0, Farney 3-3-11, King 1-0-2, Sweatt 1-0-3, Collazo 0-0-0, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals- 13-5-38.
AuSable Valley (66)
Matilla 2-0-4, Daby 4-2-11, Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 3-0-6, Doner 1-1-3, Furnia 2-0-4, Hart 1-0-2, McCabe 2-0-5, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 5-3-15, Tallman 2-3-7. Totals- 26-10-66.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 43-20.
3-point goals- Willsboro (7) Arnold 3, Farney 2, Reithel, Sweatt. AuSable Valley (4) Lopez 2, Daby, McCabe.
MVAC
CHAZY 45
SETON CATHOLIC 33
CHAZY — Devin Therrian had a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, Patrick Dwyer nine points and Peter Labarge great energy off the bench as the Eagles topped the Knights.
Aiden Pearl scored a game-high 20 points for Seton Catholic.
“Unlike our last game at Seton Catholic when we hit nine threes, we scored 34 points in the paint today,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said. “I thought my guys played very aggressive today, especially on offense. We also had 16 free-throw attempts, and I like our chances to win with those types of game stats.
“With (Alex) Coupal out, I was very impressed with Aiden Pearl today. He's such an athletic kid, a really good player and he played a great game.”
—
Chazy 45, Seton Catholic 33
Seton Catholic (33)
Guay 1-0-3, Shalton 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 9-2-20, Allen 1-0-2, LaPoint 3-0-6, Farrington 0-0-0. Totals- 15-2-33.
Chazy (45)
Barcomb 2-0-4, Kise 0-0-0, Hunyor 0-0-0, Dwyer 3-3-9, Juneau 0-0-0, deOndarza 2-2-6, Labarge 2-1-5, Salimando 1-0-3, Therrian 8-0-16, Coon 1-0-2. Totals- 19-6-45.
Halftime- Chazy 24-18.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (1) Guay. Chazy (1) Salimando.
GIRLS
CVAC
MORIAH 38
BEEKMANTOWN 25
PORT HENRY — The Vikings overcame a slow start offensively and went on a 17-5 run to gain the upper hand.
Zoe Olcott and Kennedy Allen paced Moriah with eight points apiece and Sage Baker added seven. Olcott and Allen also grabbed eight rebounds each, with Olcott chipping in with five assists. Gwen Eichen helped out with seven rebounds.
Payton Parliament scored a game-high 14 points for the Eagles and next was Kiera Regan with six.
“It was a great overall team victory,” Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said. “I felt we were solid on both ends of the court. We had balanced scoring and were focused defensively.
“The girls responded well after a tough loss on Thursday. Beekmantown has some real athletic players, and I was impressed with them.”
—
Moriah 38, Beekmantown 25
Beekmantown (25)
McCasland 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 0-0-0, Chapman 1-1-3, Whitney 0-0-0, Parliament 6-0-14, Regan 1-4-6. Totals- 9-5-25.
Moriah (38)
Eichen 2-1-5, Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 2-1-5, Briggs 1-0-2, Allen 4-0-8, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 4-0-8, Trow 0-0-0, Baker 3-0-7, Gaddor 1-1-3. Totals- 17-3-38.
Halftime- Moriah, 21-12.
3-point goals- Beekmantown (2) Parliament 2. Moriah (1) Baker.
SARANAC 64
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 32
SARANAC — Sydney Myers finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Payton Couture added 15 points and 12 rebounds to power the Chiefs.
Brenna Ducatte helped out with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Lia Parker added nine points and four rebounds.
Charlotte Steria was the leading point producer for the Hornets with eight.
“I didn't think we started the game with enough energy.” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “PHS caught us flat-footed and played with more pace to start the game. It took us a full quarter to get into an offensive flow.
“The girls picked up their intensity on defense, which created more of an up-tempo style. The girls played much better in the second half moving the ball and communicating on defense.”
—
Saranac 64, Plattsburgh 32
Plattsburgh (32)
Clermont 1-0-2, Long 3-0-6, Yocum 1-0-2, Fuller 1-2-4, Hemingway 0-2-2, Fitzwater 0-0-0, LaValley 2-1-6, Steria 3-2-8, Crahan 1-0-2, Whalen 0-0-0, Bilow 0-0-0. Totals- 12-7-32.
Saranac (64)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 3-0-9, Liberty 0-2-2, Myers 9-3-23, Denis 0-2-2, Ducatte 6-1-13, Reil 0-0-0, Couture 6-3-15. Totals- 24-11-64.
Halftime- Saranac 36-19.
3-point goals- PHS (1) LaValley. Saranac (5) Parker 3, Myers 2.
PERU 54
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 33
ELLENBURG — Brianna Brousseau poured in a game-high 24 points and Kortney McCarthy followed with 16 to lead the Nighthawks.
Peru held a 30-22 halftime advantage.
Abby Peryea tossed in eight points for the Bobcats, while Mackenna LaBarge and Alexis Belrose each added seven.
“We didn't start practicing until February 25 and we still have a lot to work on,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “But, it was great to see the girls playing basketball this morning. I saw many positives for us from this first game.
“Freshman Abby Peryea and sophomore Mackenna LaBarge had strong games for us. Peru's size hurt us. Brianna (Brousseau) and Kortney (McCarthy) played well for them.”
—
Peru 54, Northern Adirondack 33
Peru (54)
Sypek 1-0-2, McCarthy 7-1-16, Beattie 1-0-3, Jackson 1-3-5, Lawliss 1-0-2, Marino 0-0-0, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 0-0-0, B. Brousseau 11-2-24. Totals- 23-6-54.
Northern Adirondack (33)
LaBarge 3-1-7, Gilmore 2-2-6, Belrose 3-1-7, Poupore 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 4-0-8, Barber 0-0-0, Vanvalkenburg 1-1-3. Totals- 14-5-33.
Halftime- Peru 30-22.
3-point goals- Peru (2) McCarthy, Beattie.
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 41
CHAZY 15
CHAZY — Kennedy Spriggs led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points to power the Knights past the Eagles.
Haley Murnane followed with nine points.
The leading scorer for Chazy was Mackenzie Chapman with nine markers.
—
Seton Catholic 41, Chazy 15
Seton Catholic (41)
Hughes 1-0-2, Murnane 4-0-9, Whalen 3-0-6, Conti 1-0-2, Beauduin 0-0-0, Spriggs 5-1-11, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Nidasi 0-0-0, Johnston 3-0-6, Pearl 1-3-5, Di Patrizio 0-0-0. Totals- 18-4-41.
Chazy (15)
Chapman 2-3-7, A. Langlois 0-0-0, Gonyo-Lafountain 2-0-4, C. Langlois 0-0-0, McChesney 0-0-0, Turek 0-0-0, Lucas 1-0-2, Ratelle 0-0-0, Poupore 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 6-3-15.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 18-11.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (1) Murnane.
AUSABLE VALLEY 76
TICONDEROGA 22
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots placed four players in double figures on their way to their victory.
Koree Stillwell tossed in 18 points to lead the way, while Sara Richards was next with 16, Brooklyn Douglass 15 and Lily Keyser, 11.
Jade Charboneau, Molly Price and Kennedy Davis all tallied five points for the Sentinels.
“We started out flat, and as the game progressed, we shared the ball and made the extra pass.” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. “We are starting to find our rhythm as a team.”
—
AuSable Valley 76, Ticonderoga 22
Ticonderoga (22)
J. Charboneau 1-3-5, Dorsett 2-0-4, Mattison 1-0-3, Price 2-1-5, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitfield 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-5, Leerkes 0-0-0. Totals: 8-5-22.
AuSable Valley (76)
Prentiss 2-1-5, Keyser 5-1-11, Douglass 4-4-15, Rennie 1-1-3, Richards 7-1-16, Bombard 3-0-6, Pelkey 0-0-0, Stillwell 7-2-18, Durgan 1-0-2. Totals- 30-10-76.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 29-10.
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (1) Mattison. Ausable Valley (6) Douglass 3, Stillwell 2, Richards.
FRIDAY
BOYS
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 64
PERU 45
PERU — Cody Lambert was the offensive force in this one as the Bobcat big man turned in a game-high 20 points followed by 14 from Tommy Bergeron.
Brendon Guay hit four treys for the Nighthawks and finished with 16 points.
Jacob Burgette and Samuel Godfrey chipped in with eight apiece to boost Peru.
—
Northern Adirondack (64)
Bergeron 5-2-14, B.Boulrice 1-0-2, M. Boulrice 3-1-7, Murphy 0-0-0; Trombley 1-1-4, LaFountain 0-2-2, Spooner 0-0-0, Lewis 4-1-11, Coryea 1-0-2, Lambert 6-8-20, Magoon 1-0-2. Totals: 22-14-64
Peru (45)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Premore 0-0-0, Burgette 3-2-8, Sweeney 0-0-0, Tyrell 2-0-5, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey III 4-0-8, Guay 6-0-16, Joy 0-1-1, Lawrence 0-0-0, Manchester 3-1-7. Totals: 18-4-45.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 34-16.
3 point goals- NAC (5) Bergeron 2, Lewis 2, Trombley. Peru (5) Guay 4, Tyrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.