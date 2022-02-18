PLATTSBURGH — A 20-point, four three-pointer performance from Desiree Dubois helped to lead Northeastern Clinton past Plattsburgh High, 49-29, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Friday.
Bailee Lafountain also added 13 points in the win, and one three pointer. Audi Hollister and Callie Racine knocked down six apiece.
“I think that we executed well and played very hard, but to beat a team like Northeastern Clinton, you have to bring it all,” Hornets coach Joe Mazzella said.
“We did a great job of defending them in the half-court, but we let Dubois get some open looks that she knocked down and they forced us into some turnovers at key points when we were gaining a little momentum.”
On the Plattsburgh side, Cora Long was the high-scorer with 16 tallies and four treys. Alyssa Hemingway also recorded one three in the loss.
“We ran some really good stuff tonight, but the ball just didn’t fall for us,” Mazzella said. “I am proud of our kids. We were going punch-for-punch for a while, but we have to be able to get a basket and not go on so many dry runs.”
“Everyone is 0-0 tomorrow,” he said. “We are looking forward to the challenge next week.”
Northeastern Clinton 49, Plattsburgh High 29
NCCS (49)
Creller 0-0-0, LaFountain 5-2-13, Hollister 3-0-6, Roberts 1-0-2, Prairie 0-0-0, Richard 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 7-2-20, Racine 3-0-6, Trudo 0-0-0. Totals: 20-4-49.
PHS (29)
Hewson 1-0-2, Long 5-2-16, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 1-2-4, Steria 0-2-2, Crahan 0-1-1, DeTulleo 0-0-0, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 9-7-29.
Halftime- NCCS, 22-9.
3 point goals- PHS (5) Long 4, Hemingway. NCCS (5) Dubois 4, LaFountain.
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 71
TICONDEROGA 41
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm’s offensive attack was led by Nate McCarthy, who tallied 20 points and notched one trey en route to their victory over the Sentinels.
Landon Faubert was next with 11 points, including three three-pointers. Caleb Akey, Gabe Wilson and Carter Hewitt each contributed nine points, including one three each. Landon LaDue also hit one from behind the arch in the win.
McCarthy also recorded 10 rebounds in the win, and coach Dermott Morgan said Ben Clark had a strong defensive game for the home team.
“Ticonderoga cut it to 12 mid-way through the third quarter, but could get no closer than that,” Morgan said.
For Ticonderoga, Thomas Montalbano led with 11 marks, followed by Braden Perry’s eight. Montalbano secured one three in the loss, along with Connor Yaw and Brayton Molina.
Saranac Lake 71, Ticonderoga 41
SL (71)
Ladue 3-0-7, Wilson 3-2-9, McCarthy 6-7-20, Akey 3-2-9, Cecunjanin 0-1-1, Faubert 4-0-11, Hewitt 4-0-9, Strack 0-0-0, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 2-1-5. Totals: 24-13-71.
Ti (41)
Yaw 2-2-7, Stipo 0-1-1, Montalbano 3-4-11, Molina 1-0-3, Vigliotti 1-2-4, Crammond 0-1-1, Perry 4-0-8, Swayger 1-0-2, Drinkwine 1-0-2, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Gijonto 0-0-0. Totals: 14-10-41.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 34-18.
3 point goals- Ti (3) Yaw, Montalbano, Molina. SL (8) Faubert 3, Hewitt, McCarthy, Wilson, LaDue.
