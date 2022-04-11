NCCS girls, PHS boys take track and field wins

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton’s girls and Plattsburgh High’s boys each took team wins as Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field kicked off for the season, Monday.
GIRLS
The Cougar girls took a 77-53 win over the Hornets, with four athletes winning multiple events.
Maddy Arno, Sierra Ducharme, Alex Cone and Audrey Langlois combined to win the 3200-meter relay, while Arno and Langlois joined Alexa Turner and Shyloh Corroll in winning the 1600-meter relay.
Turner also took first in the 400 hurdles.
Ellie Prairie showed her versatility for Northeastern, winning all of the 1500-meter, 400-meter and 200-meter events.
Gabrielle Laundry won the long jump and ran on the victorious 400-relay squad for the Hornets, while Haley LaDue joined her in that relay and also won the 100-meter event.
Siri Sorensen built on her strong throwing season in indoor track and field with wins in both the shot put and discus.
BOYS
Owen Mulligan won the 100-meters and ran on the victorious 400-relay squad while Ethan Mullholland won both the long and triple jumps to push the Hornets to a 71-58 victory.
The Hornets also took the 1600-meter relay, with a group of Hayden Wells, Bransen Fitzwater, Tyler Baker and Dylan Christman winning the event.
Sam Barney took first in the 1600-meter event for Plattsburgh, while Tyler Baker won the 200-meter and high jump events.
The Frenyea boys had a strong night for the Cougars in their loss, with Gunner Frenyea winning the 800-meter event and running on the winning 3200-meter relay group while Landon Frenyea won the discus throw.
Thomas Gilbo also had a strong night for Northeastern, winning the 400-meters and joining Gunner in the 3200-meter relay win.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 77, Plattsburgh High 53
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Ducharme, Cone, Langlois), 11:38.4
110 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 19.4.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 14.1.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:39.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Keliihananaii, Ladue, Hayford, Laundry), 58.0.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:03.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.4.
800- 1, Arno, NCCS, 2:48.
200- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 29.4.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Langlois), 4:54.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-0.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 15-5.5.
Triple jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 32-1.
Shot put- 1, Sorensen, PHS, 27-2.5.
Discus- 1, Sorensen, PHS, 87-5.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 71, Northeastern Clinton 58
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (G. Frenyea, Gilbo, Prairie, Brown), 9:11.6.
110 hurdles- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 19.2.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.8.
1600- 1, Barney, PHS, 5:06.9.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Mulligan, Anderson, Christian, Bleau), 55.4.
400- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 57.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:08.2.
800- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 2:23.
200- 1, Baker, PHS, 29.4.
3000- 1, Katheerkunior, PHS.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Wells, Fitzwater, Baker, Christmen), 4:14.
High jump- 1, Baker, PHS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 19-3.75.
Triple jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 35-9.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 35-7.
Discus- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 91-11.
