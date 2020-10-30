NCCS girls edge AuSable; Saranac boys blank Boquet

CLINTONVILLE — A matchup of two of the top teams in the girls Northern Soccer League went in favor of Northeastern Clinton.
Elisabeth Prairie's goal at the 3:25 mark of the second half was all the Cougars needed to get past AuSable Valley, Friday, for a 1-0 win.
Northeastern Clinton hit the crossbar twice in the first half and established good pressure at times.
The Cougars finished the game with a 14-3 shot advantage, but the Patriots did hold possession in the offensive zone for a good portion of play.
Leah Coulombe assisted on Prairie's go-ahead goal.
AuSable Valley's Koree Stillwell turned in 11 saves to keep the AuSable Valley squad within striking distance throughout, but her counterpart in Northeastern Clinton keeper Abby Racine finished with a two-save shutout.
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, AuSable Valley 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
AVCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- Prairie (Coulombe), 3:25.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 14, AuSable Valley 3
Saves- Racine, NCCS, 2. Stillwell, AVCS, 11.
BOYS
SARANAC 2
BOQUET VALLEY 0
SARANAC — Second-half goals from Zashon Abrams and Jack Mather powered the Chiefs.
Branden Ashley recorded a four-save shutout, and Saranac rolled to a win.
Chiefs coach Calvin Hamel said he was able to get a lot of guys some quality minutes in this one.
He complimented the performances of the Griffins' Gavin Spilling, Aidan Lobdell and Brody Lobdell.
Abrams found the back of the net 12:22 into the second half thanks to a Hayden Buckley assist, and Mather scored 51 seconds later.
—
Saranac 2, Boquet Valley 0
Boquet 0 0 — 0
Saranac 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, SCS Abrams (Buckley), 12:22. 2, SCS, Mather, 13:13.
Shots- Saranac 14, Boquet Valley 4
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 11. Ashley, SCS, 4.
