NCCS edges Beekmantown; Moriah knocks off Lake Placid

PLATTSBURGH — Ben Fredette carded a 44 in the No. 2 match Friday and helped give Northeastern Clinton a 4-2 victory over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf at The Barracks.
Fredette, Caleb Trombley (48), Logan O'Connor (49) and Dawson Guay also won their matches for the Cougars.
Zachary Dubray was medalist on the day and defeated Chase Letourneau, 42-44, in a highly-competitive No. 1 match. Ben Welch also picked up a victory for the Eagles.
—
NCCS 4, Beekmantown 2
No. 1- Dubray (BCS) def. Letourneau (NCCS), 42-44.
No. 2- B. Fredette (BCS) def. Giddings (BCS), 44-55.
No. 3- Trombley (NCCS) def. Loughan (BCS), 48-50.
No. 4- O'Connor (NCCS) def. Burdo (BCS), 49-51.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS) def. Brayton (BCS), 55-63.
No. 6- Welch (BCS) def. C. Fredette (NCCS), 51-54.
MORIAH 3
LAKE PLACID 3
(Moriah wins tiebreaker)
PORT HENRY — The Vikings prevailed in a close match by winning, 156-158, in a tiebreaker to hand the Blue Bombers their first loss of the season.
Thomas Clarke and Logan Gilbo each carded a 35 for the Vikings at the Moriah Golf Club. Brady Tremblay and Jack Armstrong were the low golfers for the Blue Bombers with a 38 each.
Clarke, Gilbo and Vance Hickock (43) won their matches for Moriah, while Chris Byrne (41), Grady Draper (41) and Tanner Foley countered for Lake Placid.
—
Moriah 3, Lake Placid 3
(Moriah wins tiebreaker, 156-158)
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Tremblay (LPCS), 35-38.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Armstrong (LPCS), 35-38.
No. 3- Byrne (LPCS) def. Winters (MCS), 41-47.
No. 4- Draper (LPCS) def. Olcott (MCS), 41-43.
No. 5- Hickock (MCS) def. Wright (LPCS), 43-54.
No. 6- Foley (LPCS) def. Provoncha (MCS), 46-51.
THURSDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Chase Letourneau was medalist on the day with a 44, leading the Cougars past the Red Storm.
Caleb Trombley (49), Logan O'Connor (54), Dawson Guay (52) and Carter Fredette (50) also won matches for NCCS.
Noah Munn carded a 47 for the low score on the Saranac Lake side and picked up his team's lone win.
—
NCCS 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Hochwald (SLCS), 44-57.
No. 2- Munn (SLCS) def. B. Fredette (NCCS), 47-50.
No. 3- Trombley (NCCS) def. Mitchell (SLCS), 49-62.
No. 4- O'Connor (NCCS) def. Rutgers (SLCS), 54-63.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS) def. Hall (SLCS), 52-65.
No. 6- C. Fredette (NCCS) won by forfeit, 50.
