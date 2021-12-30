NCCS downed by Norwood-Norfolk, 8-6

ROUSES POINT — Northeastern Clinton tied a back-and-forth non-league boy’s hockey game at 6-6 with 3:37 to go, but Norwood-Norfolk quickly retook the lead, eventually winning the game, 8-6.
“The boys did not show up and did not come ready to play,” Cougar coach Scott LaFountain said. “We cannot expect to be competitive in league play if we have showings like this.”
The night started slow, with the first period ending 1-1 off of goals from Owen Ebersol for NCCS and Gavin Phillips for the Flyers.
Then the second period broke the game open, with Ryley Ahsley and Jaden Grant getting on the board for Norwood-Norfolk while Phillips netted his second of the game.
Peyton Palmer and Winnie Simpson each added a tally to keep the Cougars in the game.
Third-period goals from Marcus Bedard and Ebersol gave Northeastern Clinton its first lead since the first period, 5-4, but the Flyers quickly responded, with Phillips scoring two more goals just 1:08 apart.
Ebersol brought the game even at the 13:23 mark of the third, but Phillips capped his night with his fifth goal of the game 11 seconds later.
Chase Sessions scored an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
“We will definitely have to be much better come Wednesday against Saranac,” LaFountain said.
—
Norwood-Norfolk 8, Northeastern Clinton 6
NN 1 3 4 — 8
NCCS 1 2 3 — 6
First period- 1, NCCS, Ebersol (Chevalier), 3:37. 2, NN, Phillips (Rh. Ashley), 5:08.
Second period- 3, NN, Ashley (Reed, Newton), 4:45. 4, NCCS, Palmer, 9:07. 5, NN, Phillips SH (Cousineau), 11:38. 6, NN, Grant (Cousineau, Bethel), 13:39. 7, NCCS, Simpson, 13:59.
Third period- 8, NCCS, Bedard (Simpson, Racine), 5:35. 9, NCCS, Ebersol (Johntson), 8:05. 10, NN, Phillips (Ry. Ashley, Cousineau), 13:07. 11, NN, Phillips (Cousineau), 13:07. 12, NCCS, Ebersol (Johnston), 13:23. 13, NN, Phillips (Lauzon), 13:34. 14, NN, C. Sessions ENG (Cousineau), 16:13.
Shots/Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 31-24. Averill, NN, 35-29.
SARANAC LAKE PLACID 5
CBA ALBANY 1
ALBANY — A Bailey Bartholomew hat trick led the Saranac Lake Placid boys to a win in a downstate, non-league tilt.
Bartholomew opened the scoring with the first period’s only goal, assisted by Ryan Gallagher, 9:40 into the frame.
Nick Munn’s short-handed goal started the middle period off strong for SLP, and Brady Tremblay and Bartholomew each tallied a goal to put the team firmly in the driver’s seat.
Bartholomew completed the hat trick with a power-play goal 7:07 into the third period to cap off the night for SLP.
Owen Goodbridge got Albany on the board with their lone goal at the 12:10 mark of the third.
—
SLP 5, CBA Albany 1
SLP 1 3 1 — 5
CBA 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, SLP, Bartholomew (Gallagher), 9:40.
Second period- 2, SLP, N. Munn SHG (Bartholomew, Hobson), 6:51. 3, SLP, Tremblay (Bartholomew, Kaden Darrah) 10:11, 4, SLP, Bartholomew (N. Munn, Tremblay), 13:45.
Third period- 5, SLP, Bartholomew PPG (Willett, N. Munn), 7:07. 6, CBA, Goodridge (Brown, Famulare), 12:10.
Shots/Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 28-27. Shannahan, CBA, 27-22.
