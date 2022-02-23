BEEKMANTOWN — Defense was key in a tight Class B quarterfinal sectional matchup between Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton, with Thomas Gilbo leading the Cougars on offense to a 49-32 win, Wednesday.
Gilbo finished with 16 points, including two three-pointers, while teammates Darren Dubois and Jordan Brown each netted 11. Brown hit a trio of threes, while Dubois added on one.
“Both teams came out colder than the weather. Beekmantown got on the board first and the 2-0 lead, which was their largest of the game,” Eagles coach Gary Castine said. “Northeastern battled back and ended the first quarter with a 11-8 lead. Both teams were tight, and the ball wasn't falling.”
Cougars coach Luke Connell said his squad’s 1-3-1 defense really set the tone for the game, but on offense, the ability to control the rebounds was the difference, getting many second-chance opportunities.
For Beekmantown, Josh Burgin and Nate Parliament each tallied 11 points in the loss. Parliament also recorded seven rebounds and three steals while Burgin blocked six Cougar shots.
"We showed our youth tonight and we did not shoot well from the floor,” Castine said. “We have almost everyone back next year and I hope they remember how they feel tonight and work hard to make sure this doesn't happen again. This one hurt tonight.”
"I remember being at Saranac and winning back-to-back sectional titles. The following year we lost a lot of close games with juniors and were knocked out early in the sectionals. The following season we went 24-1. Hopefully, these boys can take the same path.
"I only wish we could have won for our two seniors, Andrew VanNatten and Riley Saroj,” he said. “I truly enjoyed coaching and getting to know them this season. They are class acts."
As for the victors, they’re headed on the road again to play Saranac, Saturday at 4 p.m.
“If we continue the way we played tonight, then we have a good chance,” Connell said. “Saranac has improved over the season, with Justin Bedard playing really well, but it could go either way.”
"Best of luck to Coach Connell and his team. They earned the right to move on in the sectionals,” Castine said.
Northeastern Clinton 49, Beekmantown 32
NCCS (49)
Brown 4-0-11, Dubois 4-4-11, Gilbo 5-4-16, Manor 2-3-7, Garrow 2-0-4, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 17-9-49.
Beekmantown (32)
Viau 0-0-0, Mannix 0-0-0, VanNatten 2-0-4, LaBorde 1-0-2, Parent 0-0-0, Saroj 0-0-0, J. Sand 2-0-4, Parliament 5-0-11, Burgin 5-1-11, N. Sand 0-0-0. Totals: 15-1-32.
Halftime- NCCS, 26-20.
3 point goals- NCCS (6) Brown 3, Gilbo 2, Dubois. Beekmantown (1) Parliament.
SARANAC LAKE 75
PERU 52
SARANAC LAKE — Led by the trio of Carter Hewitt, Nate McCarthy and Landon Faubert, the Red Storm got out to a fast start and never gave the Nighthawks an opportunity to break away in this Class B quarterfinal, giving Saranac Lake their first playoff win in over a decade.
Hewitt led the game with 21 points and five three-pointers, with McCarthy and Faubert each tallying 15. Caleb Akey also secured a trey in the win, finishing with seven points while Marcus Navarra also notched seven.
“We got out to a fast start behind our starting five and never looked back,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said. “I am very pleased with our team tonight. It was a great way for our seniors Ben Clark, Gabe Wilson and McCarthy to end their careers on their home court.”
On Peru’s side, Samuel Godfrey III led the team with 20 points, followed by Kash Palmer and his 17. Godfrey III and Palmer each netted one three-pointer, along with Wyatt Premore and Dillon Haudberg.
“We didn’t want Peru to be hanging around in the fourth quarter,” Morgan said. “They have some dangerous shooters.”
Next, Saranac Lake will take on Plattsburgh, Saturday at 4 p.m. in Plattsburgh.
Saranac Lake 75, Peru 52
Saranac Lake (75)
Ladue 2-1-5, Wilson 2-1-5, McCarthy 7-1-15, Akey 3-0-7, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, NaVarra 3-1-7, Faubert 5-0-15, Hewitt 9-3-21, Strack 0-0-0, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0. Totals: 36-7-75.
Peru (52)
Premore 1-0-3, Haudberg 1-0-3, Falvo 1-1-3, Palmer 6-4-17, Allen 1-0-2, Corral 1-0-2, Godfrey III 7-5-20, Sweeny 0-2-2, Petro 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 18-15-22.
Halftime- SL, 50-19.
3 point goals- Peru (4) Premore, Haudberg, Palmer, Godfrey III. SL (6) Faubert 5, Akey.
GIRLS
CLASS C
LAKE PLACID 47
TICONDEROGA 41
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers edged out the Sentinels in Class C sectional tournament action, led by Nadia Phillip and Arnita Cecunjanin.
Philip netted a team-high 19 points in the Lake Placid win, while Cecunjanin was second with 11. Julia Crawford and Katie Coursen also chipped in, recording eight and seven points, respectively.
Cassidy Mattison’s 11 points, including a team high of two three-pointers, led the Ticonderoga girls in the loss. Sophia Dorsett recorded nine points for the Sentinels.
Lake Placid led 20-14 at the half.
The Blue Bombers will be back in action on the road on Monday against Northern Adirondack at 6 p.m. as the sectional playoffs continue.
Lake Placid 47, Ticonderoga 41
Lake Placid (47)
Phillip 6-6-19, Ar. Cecunjanin 3-5-11, Crawford 4-0-8, Coursen 3-0-7, Marvin 1-0-2, An. Cecunjanin, 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0. Totals: 17-11-47.
Ticonderoga (41)
Mattison 4-1-11, Dorsett 3-1-9, Davis 2-1-5, Becherd 2-0-4, Sutphen 1-0-3, Moore 1-0-3, L. Zelinski 1-0-2, S. Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 1-0-2, Pound 0-0-0. Totals: 16-4-41.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 20-14.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (4) Mattison 2, Moore, Dorsett. Lake Placid (2) Coursen, Phillip.
