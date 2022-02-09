NCCS boys hockey beats SLP, 4-2, Tuesday

SARANAC LAKE — The Northeastern Clinton boys' hockey team erupted for three goals within a four-minute span early in the second period on Tuesday and skated to a 4-2 victory over SLP in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
The two teams were tied, 1-all, after one before Reid LaValley scored at 2:23 and Ryan Racine scored twice at 5:54 and 6:25 of the second to give the Cougars a 4-1 advantage.
Ben Fredette's goal in the opening period pulled the Cougars into the 1-all tie. Winnie Simpson added two assists in the contest.
Bailey Bartholomew opened the scoring in the first period for SLP and Kaden Darrah tallied in the third.
"We carried play throughout most of the game and were able to close it effectively after a late push by SLP," NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. "We played with discipline in what was a very good physical game."
Alain Juneau picked up the win between the pipes for NCCS, making 29 saves. Brayden Munn also stopped 29 shots for SLP.
"Our powerplay was very good tonight," Lafountain said. "Ryan Racine was big for us on offense and Marcus Bedard was very good on defense."
—
NCCS 4, SLP 2
NCCS 1 3 0 — 4
SLP 1 0 1 — 2
First period- 1, SLP, Bartholomew (Ferebee), 5:27. 2, NCCS, B. Fredette (Ebersol, LaValley), 13:06.
Second period- 3, NCCS, LaValley (Simpson), 2:23. 4, NCCS, Racine (Simpson, Chevalier), 5:54. 5, NCCS, Racine (Bulriss, Bedard), 6:25.
Third period- 6, SLP, Darrah (Hobson, Munn-Jennings), 5:45.
Shots- NCCS, 33-31.
Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 29. Munn, SLP, 29.
