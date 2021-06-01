NCCS boys, girls top Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID – The Northeastern Clinton boys and girls teams both confidently defeated Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis matches, Tuesday.
The Cougars' Ryan O’Donnell and Reid LaValley each won their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively. Along with the duo of Owen Roberts and Darren DuBois winning their doubles match by coming back and winning the tie-breaking set.
The Blue Bombers’ Simon Thill defeated Haven Dragoon, 6-3, 6-3, in the No. 3 singles, while Kenny Lawliss and Harrison Carlisto secured the victory in the No. 2 doubles.
For the girls, Bryn Sample and Maggie Sample both won their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches with scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Lake Placid coach Jon Fremante said both played good matches, and that Maggie played a consistent game and beat her opponent from the baseline.
Catherin Foley and Laci Roberts also came out to play in the No. 1 doubles match, defeating their opponents 6-1, 6-4.
“Placid had a much stronger second side but was beaten by stronger net play by NCCS,” Fremante said.
Each side won a match by forfeit.
Karis Hudson of Lake Placid filled in for the No. 1 singles spot.
–
Boys
NCCS 3, LP 2
Singles
No. 1- O’Donnell (NCCS) def. Tucker Jakobe (LP) 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Tristan Spotts (LP) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Thill (LP) def. Haven Dragoon (NCCS) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/DuBois(NCCS) def. Bernstein/Hayden (LP) 2-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-4.
No. 2- Lawless/Carlisto (LP) def. Gero/Chester (NCCS) 6-0, 6-2.
–
Girls
NCCS 4, LP 1
Singles
No. 1- B. Sample (NCCS) def. Hudson (LP) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. Megliore (LP) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Northeastern Clinton forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley/L. Roberts (NCCS) def. Chase/Bearce (LP) 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Lake Placid forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.