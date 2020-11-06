NCCS boys, AuSable girls win X-C races

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton and AuSable Valley boys and girls cross country teams concluded their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference seasons, Friday.
The Cougars turned back the Patriots, 24-31, in the boys event, while the AuSable Valley girls collected a 15-50 victory.
"The athletes had a great season," Northeastern Clinton Robb Garrand said. "I'm very pleased with their accomplishments."
The Patriots' Spencer Daby won the boys race in a time of 14:49, and he was followed by the Cougars' Thomas Gilbo (16:33) and AuSable Valley's Grant Weerts (17:11).
Grace Hodgson took home the victory in the girls race for the Patriots thanks to a total time of 20:17, and Alex Cone (20:38) and Alexis Canning (21:06) grabbed second and third for Northeastern Clinton.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 24, AuSable Valley 31
1) Daby, 14:49 (A), 2) Gilbo, 16:33 (N), 3) Weerts, 17:11 (A), 4) Purisic, 17:36 (N) 5) Frostick 18:21 (N) 6) Gero, 19:31 (N), 7) Jolicoeur 20:37 (N), 8) Perry, 20:49 (A), 9) Smith 21:18 (A), 10) Goodman 22:21 (N), 11) Trombley 22:33 (N), 12) Rabideau 23:48 (A), 13) Akey 24:15 (A), 14) LaPier 25:39 (A) 15) Sisco 27:40 (N), 15) LaPage 28:09 (A), 16) Lefevre 35:08 (A)
Girls
AuSable Valley 15, Northeastern Clinton 50
1)Hodgson 20:17 (A), 2) Cone 20:38 (N), Canning 21:06 (N), Trombley 22:47 (N), Bruno 26:16 (A), Clark 26:16 (A), Perry 29:04 (A), Dame 30:01 (A)
