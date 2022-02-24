ROUSES POINT — It took a late, two-goal push and an overtime tally, but the Northeastern Clinton boys’ hockey team will move on to face Beekmantown in the Section VII finals, next Wednesday.
“The boys battled all game and never gave up,” Cougar coach Scott LaFountain said after his team came back to win, 4-3, against Saranac, Thursday. “This is a great group of seniors and they had no quit.”
Northeastern’s Reid LaValley opened the scoring 4:50 into the first period, but the Cougars then gave up three goals in 2:27 of game time, with Landen Duprey scoring twice and Zach O’Connell tallying a power-play goal to send the Chiefs to the intermission with a 3-1 lead.
The second period, and most of the third, passed with no scoring before LaValley scored his second goal of the game with 2:24 remaining in the third to get Northeastern Clinton within one.
Ryan Racine then tied up the game, off an assist from LaValley, with 1:17 left in the game to send the matchup to overtime.
“Credit to Saranac for a well-played game, they had us off-balance all night,” LaFountain said.
Chase Letourneau scored for the Cougars 4:52 into extra minutes to secure the NCCS victory, assisted by Marcus Bedard and LaValley.
With the results of this game, and Beekmantown’s 6-1 win over Plattsburgh, Thursday, the Cougars will now play the Eagles for the sectional championship at the Ronald B. Stafford Arena, March 2.
“Reid LaValley showed why he is one of the best players in the league, if not the best,” LaFountain said. “Now we get ready for Wednesday”
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, Saranac 3 (OT)
SCS 3 0 0 0 — 3
NCCS 1 0 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, NCCS, LaValley (Ebersol), 4:50. 2, SCS, Duprey (Buckley), 8:46. 3, SCS, Duprey (Miner), 10:39. 4, SCS, O’Connell PPG (Patnode), 11:13.
Second period- No scoring.
Third Period- 5, NCCS, LaValley PPG (Ebersol, Racine), 14:36. 6, NCCS, Racine (LaValley, Chevalier), 15:43.
Overtime- 7, NCCS, Letourneau (Bedard, LaValley), 4:52.
Shots/Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 20-17. Mason Patnode, SCS, 39-34.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
PLATTSBURGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles continued their regular season dominance with a 6-1 playoff win over the Hornets at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
“A solid team win against a quality opponent in PHS,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We executed our game plan from start to finish and did an excellent job of executing several set plays throughout with nine different players recording points in the game.”
A huge, five-goal first period from the Eagles all but put the game away, with two goals coming from Keegin Rodier and a goal each coming from Reagan Dudyak, Zach LaPier and Cooper Burdo.
Bostyn Duquette got Plattsburgh High on the board in the second period, but a goal from James Burnham made the final 6-1 score in the middle frame.
Austin Doser stopped 23 of the Hornets’ 24 shots while Ty Calkins stopped 42 of the barrage of 48 shots sent his way in the Plattsburgh nets.
“We look forward to the challenge and opportunity to compete for a championship on Wednesday night,” Frechette said.
—
Beekmantown 6, Plattsburgh 1
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
BCS 5 1 0 — 6
First period- 1, BCS, Rodier (Jarus). 2, BCS, Dudyak (Burnham), 3, BCS, Rodier (Jarus, Burnham), 4, BCS, LaPier (Moser, Sweenor), 5, BCS, Burdo (Brandell).
Second period- 6, PHS, Bostyn Duquette (Drew Knowles). 7, BCS, Burnham (LaPier, Moser).
Third Period- No Scoring
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 24-23. Ty Calkins, PHS, 48-42.
