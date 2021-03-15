NCCS, Beekmantown play competitive series; Saranac sweeps PHS

PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown hockey teams were fit to be tied for the second time in three games this past week.
The Cougars (6-1-2) and Eagles (4-3-2) skated to a 5-all overtime tie in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play on Sunday at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center. NCCS finished with a 1-0-2 mark against Beekmantown in the three-game set.
The Eagles held two-goal leads twice in the contest, but the game was tied at 4-all late in the third period.
Beekmantown appeared in good shape to win when Dalton Kane tallied his third goal of the contest with just 1:25 remaining in regulation to give the Eagles a 5-4 advantage.
But NCCS pulled its goalie for an extra attacker and Jack Bulson forced overtime with the tying goal with 58 seconds left.
Reid LaValley tallied two goals and two assists for the Cougars while Noah Gonyo and Sam Bulson also scored. Lucas Bedard contributed four assists and Ryan Racine two.
Dale Gonyo and Louis Sweenor chipped in with goals for Beekmantown. It was Sweenor's first varsity goal.
“Both teams competed hard to the very end,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “As a young team, we need to continue to learn how to improve our situational play. Managing certain moments within the game is something we will work on.
“Dalton Kane played a great game for us tonight with a hat trick and assist to lead us offensively.”
Saturday
NCCS 2, Beekmantown 0
Lucas Bedard scored both goals, including his 100th-career point, and Ethan Garrand recorded the shutout in net as the Cougars blanked the Eagles.
The game was scoreless until Bedard tallied with just four seconds left in the second period.
He then added an insurance power-play goal midway through the third. Bedard's second goal was the 100th point of his high school career.
Garrand turned back all 26 shots that came his way and Riley Hansen made 33 stops for Beekmantown. Both goalies were outstanding.
“It was another great hockey game between two teams that both played well,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Especially Ethan Garrand and Riley Hansen.
“We had several great chances to score throughout the game, but were not able to finish and NCCS did. That was the difference in the game. We are extremely young this year and will learn from this game and improve moving forward.”
—
Sunday
NCCS 5, Beekmantown 5, OT
NCCS 1 2 2 0 — 5
Beekmantown 2 2 1 0 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, D. Gonyo, :54. 2, BCS, Kane shg, 8:29. 3, NCCS, S. Bulson (LaValley, L. Bedard), 15:24.
Second period- 4, NCCS, N. Gonyo ppg (L. Bedard, LaValley), 2:27. 5, BCS, Kane, 8:25. 6, BCS, Sweenor ppg (Kane), 11:24.
Third period- 7, NCCS, LaValley ppg (Racine, Chevalier), 5:29. 8, NCCS, LaValley, 7:50. 9, BCS, Kane, 16:35. 10, NCCS, J. Bulson (L. Bedard, Racine), 16:02.
Shots- Beekmantown 36, NCCS 35.
Saves- McCarthy, BCS, 30. Judkins (14), Garrand (17), NCCS, 31.
—
Saturday
NCCS 2, Beekmantown 0
NCCS 0 1 1 — 2
Beekmantown 0 0 0 — 0
Second period- 1, NCCS, L. Bedard (Gonyo), 16:56.
Third period- 2, NCCS, L. Bedard ppg, 9:57.
Shots- NCCS 35, Beekmantown 26.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 26. Hansen, Beekmantown 33.
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 1
PLATTSBURGH — Ian Zurlo scored his first-career high school goal to help the Chiefs (6-3) complete their three-game sweep of the Hornets (0-9).
Landen Duprey, Zach O'Connell and Nik Hamel also scored goals for Saranac.
Hayden Colburn gave Plattsburgh the lead in the first period only to have Duprey answer back for Saranac late in the opening stanza.
O'Connell's goal a minute into the second then put the Chiefs ahead to stay.
Macen Mero stopped 33 shots in the Saranac net and Ty Calkins made 21 saves for Plattsburgh.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “But we're not finding the back of the net as much as we need to.
“Losing is never fun but it says a lot about these boys who show up, compete and give 100 percent. That's a life lesson in itself.”
—
Saturday
Saranac 5, Plattsburgh 0
Nik Hamel scored three goals and assisted on another while Macen Mero turned aside 37 shots in net for the shutout in the Chiefs' victory.
Zach O'Connell and Hunter Provost also scored goals for Saranac, with both adding an assist. Hayden Buckley was a key factor as he assisted on four of the Chiefs' goals.
O'Connell gave Saranac a 1-0 lead in the first period and then Hamel took over with a natural hat trick in the second to make it 4-0.
"We did a nice job keeping their chances to the perimeter and Mero's rebound control was outstanding," Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. "We made some special teams adjustments and our guys did a good job on both the power play and penalty kill.
"We still need to do a better job staying out of the penalty box to help our game flow."
Ty Calkins finished with 32 saves in the Hornets' net.
—
Sunday
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 1
Saranac 1 2 1 — 4
Plattsburgh 1 0 0 — 1
First period- 1, PHS, Colburn (Ovios, D. Knowles), 10:04. 2, SCS, Duprey (Campbell), 14:31.
Second period- 3, SCS, O'Connell (Buckley, Hamel), 1:05. 4, SCS, Zurlo ppg (Provost, O'Connell), 9:40.
Third period- 5, SCS, Hamel ppg (Provost, Buckley), :59.
Shots- Plattsburgh 34, Saranac 25.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 21. Mero, SCS, 33.
—
Saturday
Saranac 5 Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 3 1 — 5
First period- 1, SCS, O'Connell (Hamel, Buckley), 4:17.
Second period- 2, SCS, Hamel (Buckley), 2:01. 3, SCS, Hamel ppg (Buckley, Provost), 3:23. 4, SCS, Hamel (Duprey, Zurlo), 13:27.
Third period- 5, SCS, Provost ppg (Buckley, O'Connell), 7:28.
Shots- Plattsburgh 37, Saranac 37.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 32. Mero, SCS, 37.
