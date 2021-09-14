NCCS beats PHS in D1 showdown; Lake Placid edges Willsboro

CHAMPLAIN — Austen Dubuque and Chase Letourneau played major roles in Northeastern Clinton's 3-0 victory over Plattsburgh High in Northern Soccer League boys action on Tuesday.
Dubuque scored two first-half goals, and Letourneau turned away nine shots in net to record the shutout.
Marcus Bedard assisted on Dubuque's first goal and Reid LaValley on the second. Tyler Guay added the Cougars' third goal with three minutes left.
“I thought we played a very good first half,” NCCS coach Nicholas Trombley said. “Austen Dubuque had a solid showing with two goals. He is a hard worker, and it paid off for him tonight.
“Our defensive backs kept PHS at bay for the majority of the game with Chase Letourneau making some great saves.
“PHS came out strong at the beginning of the second half and connected on a lot of passes at midfield that led to some good scoring opportunities for them.”
—
NCCS 3, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Dubuque (Bedard), 8:00. 2, NCCS, Dubuque (LaValley), 12:00.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Guay, 37:00.
Shots- NCCS, 10-9.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 7. Letourneau, NCCS 9.
LAKE PLACID 1
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Drew Ferebee scored the lone goal of the game off a scramble in front with 4:40 remaining in regulation.
Brady Trombley picked up the assist.
John Armstrong recorded the shutout in the Blue Bombers' nets with five saves. The Warriors held an 8-3 shot advantage.
“The game went back and forth with each team carrying the play in spurts,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “Both defenses allowed few quality chances. Unfortunately, a tough bounce in a scramble was the difference.
“We are disappointed in the result, but I was happy with our effort and we kept battling to the end. We will work to link up more and create quality chances.”
—
Lake Placid 1, Willsboro 0
Lake Placid 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, LP, Ferebee (Trombley), 35:20.
Shots- Willsboro, 8-5.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 5. Jaquish, WICS, 3.
CHAZY 5
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WESTPORT — The Eagles scored four goals within a 13-minute span in the second half to break it open.
Dale Gonyo's goal at 29:58 of the first half gave Chazy the lead for good.
But then in the second half, it was Peter LaBarge scoring at 17:22, Reagan Dudyak at 26:22, Dallas Santor at 27:58 and Kaiden Garrow at 30:39.
Zane Stevens posted the shutout in net for the Eagles, who finished with a 20-3 edge in shots.
—
Chazy 5, Boquet Valley 0
Chazy 1 4 — 5
Boquet Valley 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Gonyo (LaBarge), 29:58.
Second half- 2, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 17:22. 3, CCRS, Dudyak (LaBarge), 26:22. 4, CCRS, Santor (Gonyo), 27:58. 5, CCRS, Garrow (Jarus), 30:39.
Shots- Chazy, 20-3.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 1. Armstrong, BV, 10.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Zach DuBray, Ethan Burke and Brady Mannix scored goals to help the Eagles blank the Patriots.
DuBray tallied in the first half, while Burke, on a penalty kick, and Mannix scored in the final 40 minutes of play.
The shutout in net went to Rocco Golden, who had seven saves. Scott LaMountain stopped 13 shots for AuSable Valley.
“Beekmantown has a lot of team speed and challenged our defense, especially early in the game,” said Patriots coach Tim Butler.
“I was proud of our boys for their grit, especially when we were playing a man down for most of the second half.”
—
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 0
Beekmantown 1 2 — 3
AuSable Valley 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, BCS, DuBray, 39:00.
Second half- 2, BCS, Burke pk, 14:10. 3, BCS, Mannix, 29:51.
Shots- Beekmantown, 17-12.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 7. LaMountain, AVCS, 13.
SARANAC 9
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Mason Brown finished with two goals and two assists for the Chiefs, who exploded for seven second-half goals.
Brian Balch and Korbin Cranford also scored twice for Saranac, while Dominic Harkness, James Bova and Ethan Barnes chipped in with one apiece.
Branden Ashley recorded the shutout in net.
—
Saranac 9, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac 2 7 — 9
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, M. Brown (Harkness). 2, SCS, B. Balch (H. Buckley).
Second half- 3, SCS, Cranford (M. Brown). 4, SCS, Cranford (M. Brown). 5, SCS, B. Balch (K. Brown). 6, SCS, Harkness (Faville). 7, SCS, M. Brown. 8. SCS, Bova. 9, SCS, Barnes (Norcross).
Shots- Saranac, 21-5.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 2. Lawless, SLCS, 9.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 3
KEENE 0
JOHNSBURG — Evan Wing scored two first-half goals and Yanden Cleveland added one to power Johnsburg/Minerva.
The shutout in net went to Scott Patton.
“Scott Patton played very well for us, making a number of big saves to keep Keene off the board,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said. “Keene played hard the entire game. They had a number of scoring opportunities, but our defense was able to hold on.”
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 3, Keene 0
Keene 0 0 — 0
J/M 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, J/M, Wing, 17:03. 2, J/M, Cleveland (Porter), 26:29. 3, J/M, Wing, 33:40.
Shots- not available.
Goalies- Ruppert, KCS. Patton, J/M.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 8
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — Logan Bush scored the first four goals of the game to power the visitors.
Isiah Pelkey and Ben Lamos tallied two goals apiece for Schroon Lake/Bolton, which jumped out to a 5-0 advantage at the half.
Jackson Strader accounted for the lone Indian Lake/Long Lake goal with a penalty kick.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 8, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
SL/NE 5 3 — 8
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, SL/B, L. Bush. 2, SL/B, L. Bush. 3, SL/B, L. Bush. 4, SL/B, L. Bush. 5, SL/B, Lamos.
Second half- 6, SC/B, Pelkey. 7, SL/B, Pelkey. 8, IL/LL, Strader pk. 9, SL/B, Lamos.
Shots- not available.
Goalies- Brouthers, IL/LL. B. Bush, Moline, SL/B.
