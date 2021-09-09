NAC wins chaotic match with Beekmantown; Lake Placid sweeps AuSable

BEEKMANTOWN – Northern Adirondack pulled away with a back-and-forth 3-2 upset over Beekmantown, Thursday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
Elyse Hogan and Kate LaPoint led NAC with 25 digs and 16 digs, respectively. Hogan had 13 points, and Hailie Porter and Mackenzie Lawrence matched her with 13 apiece as well.
“I am so completely proud of the way my team played tonight,” Bobcats coach Elizabeth Brown said.
“They fought hard and made corrections to their mistakes throughout the game. All the girls had energy, they worked hard, but most of all had fun to earn the win,” Brown said.
She pointed out that the team’s serves and communication were keys to their success, and highlighted Allie Barber and Chelsey Guay chasing down balls to earn the point.
For the Eagles, Charlize Daniels led with eight aces and 14 digs. Ella Repas also earned eight aces, and Lauren Cross earned 13 digs while Callie Willete notched 20.
“This match was an incredible fight from start to finish,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson said.
“The determination and endurance shown by both teams was very impressive. These are the types of games you want to play, regardless of outcome.”
–
Northern Adirondack 3, Beekmantown 2
25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21.
NAC- Hogan, 13 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 25 digs. Guay, 1 point, 2 kills, 18 digs. Griffin, 4 points, 1 kill, 5 assists, 14 digs. Barber, 9 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 assists, 11 digs.
LaPoint, 8 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 16 digs. Lawrence, 13 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs. Porter, 13 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs.
BCS- Wypyski, 2 Aces, 5 Digs, 4 Assists. Franklin, 1 Dig. Bronson, 4 Aces, 7 Digs, 7 Assists. Cross, 1 Ace, 7 Kills, 1 Block, 13 Digs. Repas, 8 Aces, 6 Kills, 2 Digs, 1 Assists. Daniels, 8 Aces, 2 Kills, 14 Digs. Hagadorn, 1 Kill, 1 Block, 1 Set. Willette, 5 Aces, 20 Digs.
Dominy 2 Kills, 2 Digs, 1 Set.
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC LAKE — Anica Null led her team with 13 aces and 30 points as the Red Storm shut out the Chiefs.
Some of Saranac Lake’s top performers included Azra Michael with 11 points and six assists, Sydney Leeret with 10 points, Mia Sanford with 13 points and eight digs, and Alison Hewitt with 10 digs.
“Great start to the season,” Red Storm coach Mike Navarra said.
“The team did an excellent job regaining their composure after a strong effort by Saranac in the second game. It was a real test mentally, and they bounced back in the third.”
Zoe Vaughn led the Chiefs with six assists, and Paige Bassett had a team-high four points.
–
Saranac Lake 3, Saranac 0
25-11, 26-24, 25-5
SCS- Bassett, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill. Schiraldi, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill. Rabideau, 1 point, 1 kill.
Vaughn, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists. Baughn, 1 kill, 1 assist. Defayette, 1 point.
SLCS- Null, 2 kills,13 aces, 6 digs, 30 points, 2 assists. Montroy, 2 digs. Michael, 1 kill, 5 aces, 2 digs, 11 points, 6 assists. White, 2 kills. Leeret, 1 ace, 2 digs, 10 points, 3 assists.
Sanford, 3 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 13 points. Small, 4 kills. Hewitt, 3 kills, 10 digs, 4 points. Whitson, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 8 points.
LAKE PLACID 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers were excited to get back out on the court with fans, according to coach Sandy Huber, and they delivered, with a win over the Patriots.
Marlena Sharp and Sydney Lawrence led Lake Placid with 11 points apiece, but Aubrey Hayes and Julia Crawford were right behind with nine points each. Melanie Megliore had five points to help out her team.
“Matches like tonight remind us why we play. It’s supposed to be fun,” Huber said.
“Both teams gave 100% on the court and on the bench, and the energy in the gym was incredible. Coming from last year’s season of a silent gym with no spectators, tonight was amazing.”
Huber said the AuSable Valley players had so much spirit and could have intimidated her players, but instead, her team tried to match and never got down again after losing a point.
“We played with a confidence that I hadn’t seen from this group before, and it was fun and exciting to watch them come out of their shells.”
The Press-Republican did not receive statistics from AuSable Valley.
–
Lake Placid 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-14, 27-25, 25-14.
LP- Smith, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist. Hayes, 9 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 6 digs, 8 assists. Megliore, 5 points, 1 ace, 4 digs, 2 assists. Evans, 2 digs. Sharp, 11 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist. Lawrence, 11 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs. Gavin, 3 points, 3 aces, 4 digs. Crawford, 9 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 assist.
PERU 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PERU — Rachel Madore stood out with 23 points, 12 aces, 9 assists and five digs to push the Nighthawks to a victory over the Cougars.
Mallory Martin had seven points, four aces, five kills and four digs to help out her team. Katie Finn contributed five points, three aces, three kills and one dig. Haley-Ann Lozier also notched eight points, two aces and three digs.
Brooke Basmajian led the Cougars with three aces and five digs.
–
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-8, 25-9, 25-10.
PCS- Bartholomew, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs. Madore, 23 points, 12 aces, 1 kill, 9 assists, 5 digs. Martin, 7 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs. Finn, 5 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. LaValley, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs. Lyon, 1 kill. Robinson, 4 points, 1 kill, 3 digs. G. Cunningham, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 1 kill. Lozier, 8 points, 2 aces, 3 digs.
NCCS- Dapo, 1 assist. Pennington, 1 ace. Basmajian, 3 aces, 5 digs. Dumas, 1 kill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.