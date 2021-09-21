NAC storms back past NCCS; B'town, Peru, SL sweep

ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack overcame a first-set loss with three straight victories to come away with a 3-1 win against Northeastern Clinton, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
Allie Barber filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 14 digs, eight assists, six aces and five kills, while Kate LaPoint had a double-double thanks to 14 points and 11 digs.
Emily Griffin had a nice night with 12 points, nine digs, seven assists and six aces, and Elyse Hogan notched 11 kills.
Chelsey Guay played a big role on defense with 16 digs.
For the Cougars, Brianna Aubrey was a great facilitator with nine assists, and Brooke Basmajian added seven digs.
Rachel Letourneau (6) and Jenna Pennington (5) combined for 11 kills.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
17-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16
NCCS- Brianna Aubrey: 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 9 Assists; Jenna Pennington: 5 Kills; Keragan Oliver: 1 Ace; Rachel Letourneau: 4 Aces, 6 Kills; Maggie Sample: 1 Ace, 1 Kill; Sadie Dumas: 2 Aces; Brooke Basmajian: 4 Aces, 7 Digs.
NAC- Hogan- 5 points, 2 aces, 11 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs; Guay- 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 16 digs; Griffin- 12 points, 6 aces, 7 assists, 9 digs; Barber- 14 points, 6 aces, 5 kills, 8 assists, 14 digs; LaPoint- 14 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 11 digs; Lawrence- 1 dig; Porter- 4 points, 3 aces, 4 assists, 6 digs; Trombley- 2 digs; Brunell- 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Dillon Bronson shared the wealth with 18 assists for the Eagles, and Lauren Cross finished with 10 kills.
Ella Repas added a balanced stat line to boost Beekmantown with seven aces and seven kills, while Sophia Wypyski totaled seven digs.
For the Blue Bombers, Sydney Lawrence notched 12 points and seven digs to go along with 11 digs from Marlena Sharp.
Julia Crawford finished with 11 kills.
"Beekmantown is a very skilled, hard-working team again this year," Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. "They do the main things very well: hitting, serving, setting, and passing; but the big difference is in things like covering their hitters and finding holes in our defense.
"I think we reacted well to their high energy, and it made us work harder. We played with focus and were able to save some plays and keep some rallies going that we wouldn't have a few days ago. Both teams played with heart and had excellent sportsmanship."
—
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 0
25-20, 25-18, 25-19
BCS- Sophia Wypyski 7 Digs, 1 Assist; Dillon Bronson 1 Ace, 18 Assists; Lauren Cross 1 Ace, 10 Kills, 1 Dig, 1 Assist; Ella Repas 7 Aces, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 2 Digs; Charlize Daniels 3 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Dig, 1 Assist; Mady Hagadorn 1 Ace, 3 Kills, 3 Blocks; Callie Willette 2 Aces, 1 Dig; Aubrey Dominy 1 Kill.
LP- Smith: 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 assists. Hayes: 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs, 9 assists. Megliore: 5 points, 1 kill, 4 digs, 2 assists. Sharp: 3 points, 3 kills, 11 digs. Lawrence: 12 points, 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 assist. Gibson: 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Gavin: 4 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Crawford: 11 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.
PERU 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PERU — Rachel Madore finished with 17 points, five aces and 25 assists to help power the Nighthawks to a sweep.
Mallory Martin added 10 points and seven kills for Peru, while Payton Seymour chipped in with seven kills, Gabrielle Cunningham eight points and five aces, and Alyssa Bartholomew 10 digs.
Mallorie Douglas led the Patriots with five digs, an ace and six points, and Kendall Lawrence with seven assists, a kill and two points.
—
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-22, 25-14, 25-9
AVCS- Anthony, 2 digs, 3 assists. S. Durgan, 1 kill. Sessoms, 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 point. Butler, 5 digs. Douglas, 5 digs, 2 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 6 points. Dubuque, 3 kills, Pelkey, 4 digs. Lincoln, 3 kills. LaFountain, 2 points. Bourgeois, 1 dig. L. Durgan, 1 point. Lawrence, 2 digs, 7 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 points.
PCS- Bartholomew, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs. Madore, 17 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 25 assists, 5 digs. Martin, 10 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs. Clary, 3 digs. Finn, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs. LaValley, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs. Lyon, 1 point, 1 ace. Robinson, 5 kills, 2 blocks. Seymour, 1 point, 7 kills, 5 digs. G. Cunningham, 8 points, 5 aces. E. Cunningham, 1 kill, 1 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
SARANAC LAKE — Alyssa Lapierre accounted for 16 points, including five aces, to help give the Red Storm a sweep.
Mia Sanford added 11 points, four aces and five kills for Saranac Lake, while Anica Null chipped in with seven points and four kills.
The Hornets were led by Allison Crahan with seven kills and 14 digs, Calli Fitzwater eight assists and nine digs, and Izzy DeTulleo five points and 12 digs.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Plattsburgh 0
25-19, 25-23, 25-14
PHS- Fitzwater, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 8 assists, 9 digs. Bruso, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Cantwell, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 block. Crahan, 2 points, 7 kills, 14 digs. Nowosielski, 3 points, 1 ace, 10 digs. DeTulleo, 5 points, 1 kill, 12 digs. Young, 1 dig. Duquette, 2 points, 2 assists, 3 digs.
SL- Lapierre, 16 points, 4 aces, 6 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill. Montroy, 2 digs. Sanford, 11 points, 4 aces, 2 digs, 2 assists, 5 kills, 1 block. Small, 1 assist, 3 kills, Whitson, 1 point, 1 dig, 3 kills. Leeret, 6 points, 2 aces, 1 dig, 3 assists. Null, 7 points, 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, 4 kills. Michael, 7 assists, 1 kill.
