NAC softball outlasts Moriah, 9-5

MORIAH — Abby Peryea blasted a home run during her first at-bat of the game, paving the way for Northern Adirondack to come out with a 9-5 victory over Moriah in non-league softball, Wednesday.
Mckenna Bushey also had a double for the Bobcats in her two hits on base, while Mackenna LaBarge had two hits also. Rylee Poupore had the win in the circle, striking out six Vikings on the way.
Moriah coach Billie Simpson complimented Northern Adirondack on their defense during the matchup.
“Very well played game by both teams,” Simpson said. “It was a fun game to watch.”
For the hosts, Madelyn Eichen, Amelia Kazlo, and Erica Anderson each had a double in the loss. Paige Towns, Anderson and Eichen each had two hits total.
—
Northern Adirondack 9, Moriah 5
NAC 410 121 0 — 9 9 3
MCS 000 401 0 — 8 5 3
Poupore and Gilmore. Kazlo and Anderson. WP- Poupore. LP- Kazlo. 2B- M. Eichen (MCS), Kazlo (MCS), Anderson (MCS), Bushey (NAC). HR- Peryea (NAC).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 2
TICONDEROGA 1
SCHROON LAKE — At the bottom of the sixth, the game was tied at 1-all, however, Ali Baker scored for Bolton/Schroon Lake off a Ticonderoga error, sending them to a 2-1 victory.
The Wild Eagles ended the game with a double play off a hit to center field by Ti’s Andrea Paige. Jadynn Egloff made the catch before throwing to second, forcing out Jaelyn Whitford who attempted to steal third.
Jane Trowbride recorded the pitching win, pitching for three innings before Egloff came in as relief, but Trowbridge returned to throw the final two.
At the plate, Kayla Navitsky went 3-for-3.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 2, Ticonderoga 1
B/SL 010 001 X — 2 5
TCS 000 001 0 — 1 8
Paige and Dorsett. Trowbridge, Egloff (4), Trowbridge (6) and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Paige.
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 36
WELLS 6
NORTH CREEK — Johnsburg Minerva piled on 18 runs in the second inning and 11 more in the fifth to lead to a 36-6 rout of Wells.
Winning pitcher Hannah McNally had a solid day in the circle, allowing the Indians only two hits, as well as having three hits of her own at the plate.
Kara Tucker and Eloise Noel each had two hits as well, while Cassie Dunbar and Avery Bayse had one double apiece for the home team.
“We came out strong tonight swinging the bat and being aggressive on the bases,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Allison Gonyo said. “Dunbar and Melissa Bibby played solid defense.”
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 36, Wells 6
J/M 2(18)0 5(11)0 0 — 36 10 4
WEL 103 200 0 — 6 2
Wright, Bly, Allen and Rust. McNally and Noel. WP- McNally. LP- Wright. 2B- Dunbar (J/M), Bayse (J/M).
TUESDAY
TICONDEROGA 29
MORIAH 9
MORIAH — Ticonderoga had a massive game, including a fifth inning with 10 runs to triumph over Moriah, 29-9.
Jade Frasier nailed a three-run home run at the top of the fifth, going two for two and finishing with three RBIs, while Cassidy Mattison went 5-for-6, hitting a double and punching in four runs.
“We were able to capitalize on 14 run walks with timely hitting to pull away from Moriah,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said.
Mattison (5), Kennedy Davis (3), Andrea Paige (3), Frasier (2), Sophia Dorsett (2) and Kaedence Porter (2) all combined for 17 hits to lead the Sentinels.
Moriah’s Sammie Arthur also had two hits, while Kayla Clark notched a triple in the loss.
—
Ticonderoga 29, Moriah 9
TCS 124 6(10)6 X — 29 21 3
MCS 304 020 X — 9 9 6
Paige and Dorsett. Kazlo, Eichen (4), Kazlo (6) and Anderson, Fields (4). WP- Paige. LP- Eichen. 2B- Mattison (TCS). 3B- Clark (MCS). HR- Frasier (TCS).
