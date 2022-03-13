NAC girls fall to Duanesburg in regional finals, 79-54

TROY — Duanesburg’s perimeter attack overwhelmed Northern Adirondack in a 79-54 win in the NYSPHSAA Class C girls’ basketball regional final Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College.
Madison Meyer led the way for the Section II champion Eagles with 26 points, including four of Duanesburg’s 13 3-pointers. Hannah Mulhern added 17, Allison O’Hanlon scored 16 aided by four triples and Alex Moses rounded on the Eagles double-digit scorers with 15.
Duanesburg (22-2) will play Section IV’s Newark Valley in the state semifinals next weekend at HVCC.
“We scored a lot of points — we just couldn’t stop them,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said. “They’re a very good team. We would have had to play a perfect game to beat them.”
Isabella Gilmore led Northern Adirondack with 19 points. Alexis Belrose chipped in with 14 points while MacKenna LaBarge tallied 12.
“Isabella Gilmore played a great game,” Dennis LaBarge said. “Alexis Belrose, who’s been our dominating player all year, they put their best defender on her and tried to shut her down. She’s a tough kid … she’s been phenomenal for four years.”
The Bobcats (18-4) looked overwhelmed after the opening tip with six turnovers that helped the Eagles build a quick 9-1 lead. NAC battled back to cut the deficit to one point and had a chance for the lead, but Belrose missed a pair of free throws.
Duanesburg finished the quarter on a 7-0 run. Mulhern started the second quarter with a triple to give the Eagles a double-digit lead, and by the time the Bobcats scored in the frame — a 3-pointer from Belrose — the Eagles were ahead 26-11.
Duanesburg took a 39-17 advantage into halftime.
The Bobcats managed to double their first-half point total in the second half. Dennis LaBarge said he was happy to see that his team didn’t quit.
“I’m happy with the season. It’s disappointing to lose, but someone has to lose,” he said. “We really came in confident, we thought we could play with them for a while.
“We got off to a bad start, came back a little bit and just, how do you guard threes when they’re bombing them from both sides? We tried. Hats off to them.”
Northern Adirondack will lose three seniors in Belrose, Abigail Peryea and Rhylee Poupore.
“The seniors have been phenomenal,” Dennis LaBarge said.
Duanesburg 79, NAC
Duanesburg (79)
A. Moses 5-3-15, Meyer 9-4-26, A. O’Hanlon 5-2-16, Mulhern 7-0-17, Miakisz 1-1-3, Esa 0-2-2, E. Moses 0-0-0, K. O’Hanlon 0-0-0, Capron 0-0-0, Bates 0-0-0. Totals: 27-12-79.
NAC (54)
LaBarge 4-2-12, I. Gilmore 5-8-19, Belrose 6-0-14, Charland 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 3-1-7, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0, Hatch 0-0-0. Totals: 19-11-54.
Halftime- Duanesburg, 39-17.
3 point goals- Duanesburg (13) Meyer 4, A. O’Hanlon 4, Mulhern 3, A. Moses 2. NAC (5) LaBarge 2, Belrose 2, Gilmore.
