NAC boys beat NCCS in Saturday hoops tilt

ELLENBURG — In some Saturday Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, the Northern Adirondack boys came away with the win in a tight game with Northeastern Clinton.
Brady Boulrice put up 20 points to lead the Bobcat team while Matt Boulrice was just behind him with 16 points.
Within those point totals, Brady netted three three-pointers while Matt recorded two to make up all five of the team's treys.
On defence, Matt Boulrice and Patrick Benware each had 12 rebounds, Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said.
For the Cougars, Darren DuBois' 11 points paced the squad in the loss.
Northern Adirondack 46, Northeastern Clinton 40
Northeastern Clinton (40)
J. Brown 2-0-5, D. Guay 0-4-4, L. Deuso 2-0-4, B, Monette 0-0-0, D. Dubois 3-5-11, T. Gilbo 1-6-8, S. Garrow 3-1-8. Totals- 11-16-40.
Northern Adirondack (46)
D. Murphy 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 5-7-20, C. Damor 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 6-2-16, C. Magoon 1-0-2, H. Carter 1-4-6, P. Benware 1-0-2. Totals- 14-13-46.
Halftime- NAC, 19-15.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) J. Brown, S. Garrow. NAC (5) B. Boulrice 3, M. Boulrice 2.
