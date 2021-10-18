PERU — For homecoming week, the Peru football team did something a bit different.
The Nighthawks went above and beyond when it comes to the usual festivities of homecoming and decided to honor their teachers.
The varsity team players selected various staff members that have made a lasting impact on their education and/or personal lives and presented their respective selections with their jerseys to wear for game day this past Friday.
Collectively, the football players said to their teachers on My Jersey... Your Impact Day, “Thank you for guiding us, teaching us, and making us what we are today.”
The players and their teachers took a group photo as well as individual shots during Peru’s pep rally on Friday.
Some of the teachers also attended Friday night’s Champlain Valley Athletic Conference showdown at the Apple Bowl against Beekmantown and cheered on the team, which took down the Eagles, 28-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.