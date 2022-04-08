MVAC Girls Basketball All-Star teams announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference of Section VII recently announced the picks for the First and Second Team All-Stars for the winter 2021-22 basketball season.
DIVISION I
Abbey Schwoebel, who had a huge year leading Boquet Valley to the Class D regional game, won Most Valuable Player, while her coach, Hokey McKinley was awarded Coach of the Year.
Fellow Griffin Ella Lobdell was named to the first team as well, along with Schroon Lake’s Kayli Hayden and Dakotah Cutting. Willsboro was represented by Jenna Ford and Seton Catholic’s Madyson Whalen was also recognized.
For the Second Team, Boquet Valley’s Abby Monty, Chazy’s Sam Gonyo, Seton Catholic’s Charlotte Hughes, Schroon Lake’s Allison Baker and Willsboro’s Bella Harrison were all named.
Willsboro won the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIVISION II
Lake Placid’s Arnita Cecunjanin was named the Most Valuable Player for Division II, while Blue Bombers coach Jeff Potter was named Coach of the Year.
Julia Crawford of Lake Placid was also named to the First Team, along with Keene’s Megan Quinn and Crown Point’s Gabrielle Mazzotte. Bolton had two players, Jane Pfau and Jadynn Egloff, on the First Team.
On the Second Team, the Beavers’ Haylie Buysse and Amelia Ellis were named, along with Panthers’ Lauren Kimball and Makenna Munson. Lake Placid also had Nadia Phillip honored.
Bolton and Lake Placid split the vote for the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIVISION III
Kaitlynn Cannan of Indian Lake/Long Lake was named the MVP for Division III, with Orange coach Eric McCauliffe named Coach of the Year.
Teammates Marilla Liddle and Olivia Zumpano were recognized with First Team honors, while Johnsburg/Minerva’s Cassie Dunbar, Mackenzie Mulligan and Charlize Bernard filled out the rest of the First Team.
Annalise Penrose, Jazmine Harris and Haylie Puterko, of Indian Lake/Long Lake were named to the Second Team. Wells players Bridget Allen and Lillianna Wright filled out the Second Team spots.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award went to Johnsburg/Minerva.
