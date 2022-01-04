PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic’s girls returned to Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference play with a strong showing, Tuesday, beating Chazy, 37-8.
“We're still growing into the team we are capable of becoming, but we showed glimpses of the potential today,” Knights coach Keagen Briggs said.
Madyson Whalen spearheaded the Seton offense, tallying six assists to go with her team-leading 10 points, closely followed by Charlotte Huges’ nine points and Abby Pearl’s eight points.
Pearl also anchored the team’s defense, Briggs said, recording 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
“Everyone contributed and executed our game plan on both ends of the floor,” Briggs said.
Samantha Gonyo and Carly LaPierre split the Eagles’ point total, each putting up four points in the game.
—
Seton Catholic 37, Chazy 8
Chazy (8)
A.Langlois 0-0-0, K.Turek 0-0-0, S. Gonyo 2-0-4, H. Lucas 0-0-0, C. Lapierre 2-0-4, E. Howell 0-0-0, S. McChesney 0-0-0. Totals- 4-0-8.
Seton Catholic (37)
C. Hughes 4-1-9, E.Langlois 1-0-2, M.Whalen 5-0-10, J.Rock-Perez 0-0-0, G. Conti 3-0-6, C. Lawliss 1-0-2, A. Johnston 0-0-0, A.Pearl 2-4-8. Totals- 16-5-37.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 20-4.
3 point goals- None.
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 26
BEEKMANTOWN 25
TICONDEROGA — Kiera Regan scored 23 of the Eagles 25 points, but Beekmantown fell just short against the Sentinels.
Cassidy Mattison scored a key three-pointer for Ticonderoga late in the game to give the Sentinels the lead following a tight game.
Mattison was second in points on the Ti squad, with 10, while Sophia Dorsett led the team with 13.
—
Ticonderoga 26, Beekmantown 25
Beekmantown (25)
Whitney 0-0-0, McCasland 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Kiera Regan 9-5-23, Miller 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals- 10-5-25.
Ticonderoga (29)
Sophia Dorsett 5-0-13, Cassidy Mattison 4-0-10, L. Zelinski 1-0-2, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 0-1-1. Totals- 10-1-26.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 11-10.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (5), Dorsett 3, Mattison 2.
SARANAC 58
SARANAC LAKE 21
SARANAC — Brenna Ducatte led with 12 points and a three-pointer to push the Chiefs over the Red Storm.
Sydney Myers and Lia Parker were next with nine points each, with Parker hitting a three. Lexi Denis also added eight points with two treys, while Layla Pellerin notched seven points and a three-pointer. Kylie Brault also recorded a three.
“The girls put together another solid effort throughout the game,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said.
“They played well and shared the ball offensively as we had eight of our nine players get into the scoring column.”
For the Red Storm, Allison Hewitt led the offense with 10 points.
Newell said Saranac Lake was missing a few key players due to illness, but the team played strong throughout the game.
—
Saranac 58, Saranac Lake 21
Saranac (58)
M. Denis 2-1-5, Parker 4-0-9, Lay. Pellerin 3-0-7, Myers 4-1-9, Lau. Pellerin 1-1-3, L. Denis 3-0-8, Brault 2-0-5, Ducatte 5-1-12, Fay 0-0-0. Totals: 24-4-58.
Saranac Lake (21)
Clark 1-0-2, Owens 0-0-0, LaDue 1-0-2, Leeret 1-1-3, Hewitt 3-4-10, Whitson 0-0-0, Peer 2-0-4, Small 0-0-0. Totals: 8-5-21.
Halftime- Saranac, 38-11.
3 point goals- Saranac (6) Parker, Lay. Pellerin, L. Denis 2, Brault, Ducatte.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 50
PERU 24
PERU — Alexis Belrose’s 14 points led the way, along with her two three-pointers, to a Bobcat victory over the Nighthawks.
Abby Peryea and Abigail Peryea also scored high for the team, with 10 and eight points, respectively. Abby Peryea also netted a three, and Rhylee Poupore netted two, giving her a total of six points.
“A team effort offensively, led by Belrose, and they were able to capitalize on mistakes and get some easy buckets,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said.
“They made some big shots any time we put a few buckets together. Defensively, they did an excellent job creating turnovers and taking away easy shots.”
For the Nighthawks, Kortney McCarthy, Mia Marino and Madisyn Robinson each recorded six points, with Marino also notching a trey.
“We’re in a little bit of a funk right now, but we have to stay positive and keep working hard to turn it around,” Dubay said.
—
NAC 50, Peru 24
NAC (50)
Labarge 0-1-1, Gilmore 2-1-5, Belrose 6-0-14, Poupore 2-0-6, Abigail Peryea 3-1-8, Charland 2-2-6, Abby Peryea 3-4-10. Totals: 18-9-50.
Peru (24)
Marino 1-4-6, McCarthy 3-0-6, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 0-1-1, Robinson 3-0-6, Hendricks 2-0-4, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals: 9-5-24.
Halftime- NAC, 23-9.
3 point goals- NAC (5) Abby Peryea, Belrose 2, Poupore 2. Peru (1) Marino.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 67
AUSABLE VALLEY 44
CLINTONVILLE — The Cougars came out strong against the Patriots, and pounced on a win, led by Bailee Lafountain with 21 points and two three-pointers.
“They came out strong and challenged us both offensively and defensively,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said.
Northeastern Clinton’s other high scorers included Desiree Dubois with 17 points and three treys, Ellie Prairie with 13 points and a three-pointer and Audi Hollister who netted 12 points including a three.
For the Patriots, Reese Shambo stepped up to lead the team, according to Douglass, scoring 15 points in the loss. Kaydence Hoehn netted 10 points, Brooklyn Douglass eight and Lilley Keyser notched the only three-pointer for AuSable Valley.
“It’s tough to take a loss like this at home. Coming off the winter break, we were flat and struggled to find our rhythm,” Douglass said.
“We hope to bounce back from this loss as a stronger, more competitive team.”
—
NCCS 67, AuSable Valley 44
NCCS (67)
Prairie 5-2-13, Roberts 1-0-2, Lafountain 9-1-21, Hollister 4-3-12, Dubois 7-0-17, Trudo 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Deso 1-0-2, Racine 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0. Totals: 27-6-67.
AuSable Valley (44)
Richards 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 2-0-5, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 3-2-8, Hoehn 5-0-10, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 4-7-15, Durgan 3-0-6. Totals: 19-9-44.
Halftime- NCCS, 34-22.
3 point goals- NCCS (7) Dubois 3, Lafountain 2, Prairie, Hollister. AuSable Valley (1) Keyser.
MORIAH 38
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 27
MORIAH — With 14 points from Hannah Gaddor, the Vikings found their way past the Hornets.
Jayde Trow also netted 11 points for Moriah, and Ally Bosarge recorded their lone three-pointer.
Moriah coach Gary Olcott recognized Zoe Olcott for limiting Plattsburgh High’s Cora Long from getting good looks deep from the court.
For the Hornets, Alyssa Hemingway led with 11 points, including one trey. Long and Calli Fitzwater also netted a three apiece.
“Plattsburgh traveled with only seven girls but Coach Mazzella had his girls playing extremely fast and aggressive throughout the game,” Olcott said.
—
Moriah 38, Plattsburgh High 27
Moriah (38)
Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Bosarge 2-0-5, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 5-1-11, Gaddor 6-2-14, Sprague 2-0-4. Totals: 17-3-38.
Plattsburgh High (27)
Clermont 0-0-0, Howson 0-0-0, Long 1-0-3, Hemingway 4-2-11, Fitzwater 1-2-5, Steria 3-2-8, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 9-6-27.
Halftime- Moriah, 17-12.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Bosarge. PHS (3) Long, Hemingway, Fitzwater.
NON LEAGUE
BOLTON 43
KING’S SCHOOL 23
LAKE LUZERNE — Jane Pfau’s 19 points off of five three-pointers was the key to Bolton’s success over the King’s School.
Along with Pfau, Jadynn Egloff recorded 12 points, along with one trey for the Eagles. On defense, Maillie Kelley had seven steals.
“Pfau was able to find Egloff in the second half to help her score 10 of her 12 points,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said.
“Pfau made some incredible second half decisions.”
For the King’s, just two players were responsible for their scoring, Maynard and Hannah Woodhouse.
“They came out in an aggressive zone defense and were able to get some early steals,” Schweickert said.
Editor’s Note: Not all names for the King’s School were available by press time.
—
Bolton 43, King’s School 23
Bolton (43)
Egloff 5-1-12, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 7-0-19, Moskov 0-2-2, Scott 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2,Schwabb 1-0-2. Totals: 17-3-43.
King’s School (23)
Maynard 6-1-13, Woodhouse 4-2-10. Totals: 10-3-23.
Halftime- Bolton, 16-13.
3 point goals- Bolton (6) Pfau 5, Egloff.
CROWN POINT 35
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 28
LONG LAKE — Abagale LaMotte and Gabrielle Mazzotte scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, to help steer Crown Point in the right direction against Indian Lake/Long Lake.
For the Orange, Kaityln Cannan had 11 points including three three-pointers and Olivia Zumpano had eight points. Marilla Liddle also netted a trey in the loss.
The Orange led at the half by one point, 15-14.
—
Crown Point 35, IL/LL 28
Crown Point (35)
Kimball 1-0-2, LaMotte 8-0-16, Duprey 0-0-0, Greenall 2-0-4, Hurlburt 0-0-0, Munson 1-0-2, Mazzotte 5-1-11. Totals: 17-1-35.
IL/LL (28)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 4-0-8, Penrose 1-0-2, Cannan 3-2-11, Puterko 1-0-2, M. Liddle 1-0-3, C. Liddle 1-0-2. Totals: 11-2-28.
Halftime- IL/LL, 15-14.
3 point goals- IL/LL (4) Cannan 3, M. Liddle.
LAKE PLACID 42
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 12
NORTH CREEK — Julia Crawford helped the Blue Bombers take flight in their win over Johnsburg-Minerva, scoring a team-high 14 points.
Arnita Cecunjanin and Nadia Phillip each chipped in six points of their own in the Lake Placid win, while Kyra Jordon and Julianna Marvin each tossed in four points.
Cassie Dunbar led the way for Johnsburg-Minerva in their loss, scoring seven points.
—
Lake Placid 42, Johnsburg-Minerva 12
Lake Placid (42)
An. Cecunjanin 0-1-1, Phillip 3-0-6, Marvin 2-0-4, Crawford 7-0-14, Light 1-0-2, Moore 1-0-2, Arn. Cecunjanin 3-0-6, Jordon 2-0-4, Coursen 1-0-3, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 20-1-42.
Johnsburg-Minerva (12)
Dunbar 1-5-7, Noel 2-0-5, Bernard 0-0-0, Lupo 0-0-0, Mohowski 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0. Totals- 3-5-12.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 24-7.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen. Johnsburg-Minerva (1) Noel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.